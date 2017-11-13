Uncle Sam's Portion During Sam And Lynn's Retirement

Over the last several years, with much interest, I have read articles on planning for retirement. Most of these articles go something like estimate your expenses, subtract your social security income, and the remaining is your annual amount to be funded through your pensions, 401ks (including Roth), IRAs (traditional and Roth), annuities, permanent life insurance, savings, and other income sources.

The one item that is rarely mentioned that sticks in the back of my mind is Uncle Sam and how do you plan for his portion. Then you might have state and local taxes that are owed on your retirement income. How much of your social security will be taxed? Possibly as much as 85% according to the IRS Publication 915 (2016).



Life is full of twists and turns, some of which can even come out of nowhere, seemingly tossing you into total darkness. Your response to such situations is more critical then many realize and my advice is to take action immediately and not dwell on the situation and how it happened, but to create a strategy and plan moving forward. Retirement planning falls into this realm and hence likely why individuals elect to write about it trying to warn individuals before life strikes.

Sam and Lynn are less than 15 years out from retirement; having a definite plan is very important to them. Recent life events have also happened that have drastically impacted their financial future and they find themselves needing to re-examine their retirement plan including the impact of taxes and even the inflation factor.



What does their retirement plan look like for now?

This version of their retirement plan (having multiple versions is good planning) will take a look at both of them retiring at age 65, as both are the same age. They plan to start drawing social security at 65. The other aspect is estimating their monthly and annual expenses. All versions of their planning include no debt. This is simply a personal preference and they realize that arguments can be made for leveraging your money. They are planning to own their home with title in hand. Vehicle purchases will be made with cash only when needed.

What approach are they using in estimating monthly expenses?

They have been tracking their monthly income and expenses using a wonderful program called YNAB, short for You Need A Budget. They elected to only track net disposable income with YNAB. Another free resource they use is Mint. Using monthly figures, they can easily see their average spending on a monthly and annual basis. Reviewing their monthly obligations illustrates where some expenses will drop off. Two key ones will be no mortgage payment and life insurance payments (permanent policies paid-up). The biggest question that is almost impossible to budget for is medical.

Recent life events lead them to search for medical coverage. Annual premiums alone were ranging from $18,600 to $24,000, not including deductibles and out of pocket maximums. In light of this and the fact that they will need supplemental policies with Medicare (assuming it is available), they are estimating $12,000 a year.

Using present dollars, their yearly estimate for budgeting is $65,000 of net disposable income needed. Future dollars at age 65 would be in the range of $87,355 to $91,689, accounting for inflation at 3% to 3.5%. For our analysis we will use $90,000 a year as being needed before paying taxes.



What will their Social Security income amount to?

Every working individual can check their social security anticipated monthly income at SSA.gov. Sam and Lynn check their records and discover a combined amount at approximately $40,000 between the two of them in present dollars. However, Sam’s annual income has gone down and it will be a few years before it will be back to where it was, so the current annual amount could be less. Also, it is likely that Lynn will not continue to work until age 65 and this will also impact the annual amount. Sam and Lynn prefer to keep their analysis conservative for social security benefits and be more liberal on the expenses. They know social security benefits have not kept up with cost of living adjustments. Giving all of these factors and keeping the analysis fairly simple, they are going to assume that the future dollar amount will be the current $40,000 for social security benefits.



What will be the impact by Uncle Sam, state, and local taxes?

The annual budget amount was $90,000 and social security benefits were $40,000, leaving a net deficit of $50,000. Sam and Lynn's total investment portfolio will need to generate the $50,000 plus any tax obligation. Included within the $90,000 annual budget were local taxes, such as sales and property taxes as well as vehicle licensing. This leaves Federal and state taxes needing to be estimated and paid (most likely) on a quarterly basis.



The first issue at hand is determining how much of the $40,000 social security benefit will be taxed. The IRS Publication 915 can guide you through the maze. Working through the instructions we see that $28,100 (70.25%) of the $40,000 social security benefits will be taxed based on the additional $50,000 income needed. There are up to 19 steps to complete in deriving this tax obligation amount.

Our Federal and state tax obligation is really dependent on how we fund the required deficit of $50,000. In sticking with our conservative approach, we will assume it is 100% funded from pre-tax dollars. This means we treat it as ordinary income.

In keeping the analysis simple, we will assume 2016 Federal and state tax rates and that our adjusted gross income is $78,100 ($50,000 + $28,100). We will also assume a filing status of married (joint) and only the standard deduction with two exemptions leaves $57,400 of taxable income. This falls into the 15% tax bracket meaning we have a Federal tax obligation of $1,855 plus 15% of the amount over $18,550 or $7,682.50. The other item to keep in mind is the crossover point into the next tax bracket of 25% at a taxable income of $75,300.

Turning to state taxes, we have an additional tax obligation of $4,546.80 or 7.92% assuming no additional tax credits or debits other than those included in the Federal tax computation. If our state taxable income exceeds $70,785 we will move to the 8.98% tax bracket.

Our analysis indicates that with a $90,000 annual budget and funding $50,000 from our portfolio we will have a total Federal and state tax liability of $12,229.30 based on 2016 tax rates. This $12,229.30 represents 13.6% of their annual budget, bringing the total amount of funds needed from the investment portfolio of $62,229.30. Keep in mind that this is a biased low tax obligation because if we draw out the additional $12,229.30, our tax liability also increases by an additional 15% Federal and 7.92% state. We need to adjust this amount accordingly.

The formula is very straightforward:

Gross Income (GI) – Total Taxes (TT) = Net Disposable Income (NDI)

Total taxes is the combined values of Federal and State taxes. The formulas would be:

Taxes - Federal: ((0.15 X (GI - $18,550)) + $1,855)

Taxes - State: (0.0792 X GI)

GI - ((0.15GI - $2,782.50 + $1,855) + (0.0792GI)) = $50,000

GI - ((0.15GI - $927.50) + (0.0792GI)) = $50,000

GI – 0.2292GI = $50,000 - $927.50

0.7708GI = $49072.50

GI = $63,664.37

TT = $13,664.37 or 17.4% of $78,100 of adjusted gross income and 15.2% of $90,000 annual budget.

If we assume tax rates will remain fixed for a period of 30 years but our annual budget increases by 3.5% for inflation (again conservative approach), we will have an annual budget of $178,692.751 at age 95.

What portfolio value will they need to meet their anticipated budget until age 95?

Over the course of the 30 years they will have spent a total of $3,465,217.98. Transposing this to present value dollars means we need at age 65 a portfolio value ranging from $1,411,415.29 to $1,603,847.94 assuming the portfolio earns an annual interest rate between 6% and 5% (conservative). This will be equivalent to annual draw down between 4.409% and 3.88%, respectively.

Will their current portfolio be able to achieve the needed amount?

Sam and Lynn have been saving for retirement and have an investment portfolio. However, reality would indicate that many things must fall correctly in place in order for their portfolio to even meet the minimum amount. They realize it has been a long bull market and they expect a bear market between now and age 65. Enduring this bear market remains a big concern.

Ultimately Sam and Lynn plan to have 80% of their portfolio invested in dividend growth stocks and the other 20% invested in fixed income investments. The 20% is simply equivalent to 4 years of annual income. The logic here is that most bear markets last less than 4 years.

More on Sam and Lynn’s investment portfolio goes beyond the intent of this article.

Conclusions

Uncle Sam and other tax authorities expect to be compensated and retirees need to plan accordingly. My intent is simply to alert individuals nearing retirement to be planning with various versions. There are some key points:

Track income and expenses, paying close attention to medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy (prescription and non-prescription drugs).

Determine number of years to spend in retirement.

Is inflation a consideration and if so, what rate will you use?

Figure your tax liability.

Calculate the amount needed.

Review current portfolio and adjust to position yourself to meet your needs.

Let me know in the comments what your thoughts are and if you like to see other versions of their plans and more information on their investment portfolio.

