Know What (Or Who) To Believe

Should you sell out? Should you double down?

What should you do when an analyst downgrades a stock you're holding?

Many people simply throw in the towel and sell immediately. While there may be legitimate reasons to exit a position knee jerk reactions are rarely the best way to trade. It's better to evaluate the advice as well as the trustworthiness of the source before doing anything.

Wednesday morning saw the following report on Zacks.com indicating Morgan Stanley's analyst had given up on the shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH), a stock I hold, and like a lot.

Mr. Gutman had previously rated SBH as a hold with a $22 price target. On Nov. 8, 2017, he decided it was really only worth $15 a share.

His discussion said nothing about how he came to that conclusion. It just indicated he felt industry headwinds were picking up and that there could be unexciting comp sales and earnings ahead.

Zacks was kind enough to offer a link to TipRanks, a service which tabulates investment advice from individuals and tracks the subsequent results for a year afterwards.

How did analyst Simeon Gutman fare on his previous track record? According to TipRanks, he appears unimpressive. His success rate was just 55% accuracy. His average return was a paltry 1.8% annualized.

That be itself makes his bold call on Sally Beauty a bit suspect. Remember, too, that he rated SBH a hold, not a sell, as it slid from over $30 down into the $17s before giving up on it.

Maybe Mr. Gutman doesn't really have a good handle of SBH to begin with. Quick-on-the-trigger pre-market sellers took as little as $14.22 to get out first, before 9:30 AM. By 4 PM the stock had rebounded to $15.92. Just before noon on Thursday it was up to $16.42, $2.20 a share [+ 15.5%] above that pre-market panic exit price.

Acting in haste was a very costly move. What were the fundamentals on SBH that led Simeon G. to a $15 target price? Is there really some problem which justified his extreme pessimism?

No. Sally Beauty appears headed for its highest EPS ever when results for the recently completed FY 2017 are announced next week. Unless there is a major earnings shortfall the stock was selling for less than 10x trailing earnings of about $1.82.

Even the lowest of 14 estimates for FY 2018 (FYs end Sep. 30th) looks for $1.82 in the coming year. The consensus view for the year ahead centers on new record EPS of around $1.98. That implies almost 9% growth.

Where was the bad news Mr. Gutman cited in making his dramatic downgrade?

Let's go to the stock's more detailed, longer term history to see if we're missing something. From 2010 through 2017 sales, cash flow and earnings per share all expanded nicely. The stock ran up from $7.50 in 2010, to north of $35 during 2015.

Sally Beauty's average P/E over the seven years from 2010 through 2016 ran 16.7x. It's high points (red-starred below) generally reflected well above average P/Es. Anyone selling on Mr. Gutman's advice was unloading their shares at their lowest valuation since the dark days of 2009, a time when they should have been buying with both hands.

It doesn't seem a stretch to think SBH could rebound to a regression-to-the-mean multiple of 16.7x given a bit of time. That modest assumption supports a 12-month goal of about $32, about double the level where Morgan Stanley was advising people to sell.

Value Line is more bullish than I was. It assumes that SBH can continue growing its earnings over the coming three to five years. They think it can post $2.70 per share no later than 2022. Value Line also believes that Sally's P/E could sustain at about 18x over the long term.

If those metrics prove accurate, SBH could fetch $40 to $60 a share by 2022.

Reasonable investors, who took the time to check out the facts would probably not have panic sold after hearing about Morgan Stanley's downgrade. In fact, SBH appears to offer pretty spectacular risk/reward characteristics for those with a contrarian mindset.

It is always good to read everything you come across regarding stocks you hold, or are considering. Make it a point, though, to always question the assumptions and check the validity before changing a well-thought out investment thesis.

Sally Beauty looks quite stunning in terms of future gain potential.

Disclosure: Long Shares of SBH, Short Puts on SBH.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.