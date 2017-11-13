Replacing My Paycheck With Dividends: November 2017 Update And Thoughts On Omega Healthcare

Portfolio Update

I started my dividend personal stock portfolio in September 2017 based on my research into dividend growth investing. My goal for investing in stocks is simple: to generate a portfolio of dividend-growth stocks to the point where my passive dividend income will equal my current paycheck. This leads to a goal target number of $5,500 per month, which is what is left of my current monthly salary after taxes are taken out. My target date is 2042, or 25 years from now (I will be 58). To achieve my goal, I'm looking for my stocks to maintain the following over the 25-year period:

Average Annual Dividend Yield: 3.5% or greater

Average Annual Dividend Growth Rate: 7.5% or greater

Reinvest all dividends

Additional contributions of at least $2,100 per month into the portfolio

As I said in my first article, initially I will not be making contributions anywhere near $2,100 per month, though I intend to increase my contributions in the future. Also, because I'm starting off with a very small investment (initial amount of $1,500), one of the important ways to keep costs down is to limit trading fees. To do this, I use the Robinhood app on my phone, which allows me to make trades for free.

Current Priorities and Ways to Fund the Portfolio

Starting an investment portfolio is a great idea. However, depending on the individual situation, there may be other financial needs that should be given higher priority. For me, priority No. 1 is debt management. This is because I have three separate student loans that are in repayment...Ouch! Therefore, I'm prioritizing my money allocation based on the following:

Priority No. 1 is elimination of debt

Currently, I have three student loans that cause all sorts of problems for me. First, I have to make monthly payments toward each loan, which I would rather direct toward my family, my investments, my home, or any number of things that actually have value to me. In addition, because I also invest in real estate, it is important for me to keep a good debt to income ratio so that I can qualify for the best loans available.

Here's another one for any others in a situation similar to mine:

Since the above two memes don't represent very viable options for me, I have decided to give high priority to paying off these debts. My focus for this year and 2018 will be to completely eliminate one out of my three student loan debts - starting with my lowest outstanding balance (around $13,800). My goal is to pay off this debt by December of 2018, meaning that I need to pay off at least $1,000 of principal every month. I'm not going to lie - it is going to be painful to pay such high amounts every month toward this debt. However...debt payments are supposed to be painful. Hopefully, I will learn my lesson and do whatever I can to limit incurring future debts.

The good news to come out of this will be that, once this debt is paid off, I can re-direct the amounts that were formerly applied to the debt (at least the required minimum payments) to my investments.

Priority No. 2 is to set my investments on auto-pilot

It is a fact of life that, despite our best intentions, it becomes nearly impossible to consistently set aside enough money so that our investments will eventually replace our income needs. After all, there are so many other ways to spend our money, and most of them give us instant gratification. Delaying such instant gratification by investing in the future is a VERY difficult thing to do. Because of this, I'm going to take all the thinking or debating out of the equation, and simply set auto deductions so that I don't have to decide myself whether the money goes into my investments or into something else. This is essentially what it means to "pay yourself first." Accordingly, I will be setting monthly auto deductions from my paycheck and bank account and direct the money first into my retirement accounts, which consist of (1) a Roth IRA, and (2) a retirement savings account offered by my employer that is essentially identical to a Traditional 401k.

I prefer to max out my Roth IRA first (for reasons I will not discuss in this article), which means putting away $5,500 per year (around $458 per month) into my Roth account. Next, I automatically have 5% of my paycheck directed into the traditional 401k described above. This maximizes my employer's contribution. Under the current tax laws, I'm able to put away as much as $18,000 per year into this account. At the moment, I'm not contributing my maximum allowable amount. However, as my salary increases and my debts decrease over the years, I intend to max out this contribution as well.

Importantly, I will not direct any of my salary into my personal stock portfolio since this is a taxable account. If you need to know the reasons why you should never put money into a stock-picking, taxable account prior to maximizing all tax-advantaged accounts, read this article by The Struggling Millennial. This article does a great job of pointing out why you or I will never consistently pick stocks that will outperform tax-advantaged accounts.

This means that the money I put into my stock account must come from other income sources. The best way for me to do this at the moment is to use the money earned from writing articles like these. This way, I'm creating a new income stream and using that to fund my investments.

By setting up my investments this way, I will maximize my employer contributions to my 401k, have a mix of pre-tax (traditional) and after tax (Roth) retirement investments, and still get to actively participate in investing by choosing and funding my own stocks for this portfolio.

Stock Purchases for My Personal Portfolio

Turning to my personal stock portfolio, the main criteria for my stocks are based on some of the fundamentals of dividend investing. Essentially, I'm looking for “great” companies that have solid fundamentals, including superior profitability levels, low debt (sound familiar?), and have shown a solid history of increasing dividend payments. Those who have not seen the full criteria for my stocks can find them here.

Below is a look at my current stocks and a comparison to some of my portfolio standards.

Criteria Portfolio Standards JNJ WTR CSCO TROW OHI Return on Equity (ROE) > 10% 22.62% 12.51% 14.81% 28.87% 4.36% Return on Investment Capital ((ROIC)) > 10% 17.92% 6.45% 9.62% 24.35% 6.08% Debt to Equity Ratio ((D/E)) < 1 0.36 1.01 0.39 -------- 1.16 Payout Ratio < 60% 53.11% 55.95% 57.89% 45.47% 129.87% 3 year dividend growth rate > 7.5% (avg.) 6.87% 8.44% 15.15% 10.27% 8.65% 5 year dividend growth rate > 7.5%(avg.) 7.06% 8.44% 25.70% 11.38% 9.01% P/E < 23 24.32 27.09 18.05 15.50 15.7 Yield 3.5% (Avg.) 2.4% 2.41% 3.37% 2.41% 7.90% Years of Consecutive Dividend Increases > 10 55 25 7 31 15

Some of the BOLD numbers highlight areas where the stocks have not met the portfolio’s standards, or in the case of OHI, indicates a criteria (payout ratio based on trailing earnings) that does not apply to this REIT stock.

Current Status of the "Replace My Paycheck" Portfolio

After initially funding my stocks with around $1,500, I have been slowly purchasing more of the stocks listed above over the last several months. Below is a table showing my stock allocation and important dividend stats. The first column shows what percentage each stock position is in relation to the total portfolio. I will use this in order to determine which stocks to purchase next, so that I can more or less balance my portfolio equally. The next column shows my yield on cost (YOC), which is the yield that I'm receiving based upon the average price I purchased each stock. Finally, the table shows the dividends that I have received since September. Because I have only recently purchased shares of TROW and WTR, I have yet to receive dividends from these two stocks.

Position Percentage of Portfolio Yield on Cost Dividends Paid September Dividends Paid October Dividends Paid November OHI 38% 8.1% $14.30 JNJ 32.6% 2.8% $3.36 TROW 11% 2.4% WTR 6.3% 2.3% CSCO 12% 3.7% $1.74

Obviously, the small amount of dividends I'm receiving right now means I have a long way to go until I can replace that paycheck. That is OK. After all, I have just begun the first mile of a marathon, and I know that time is the single biggest factor that will help me get to my goal. Meanwhile, I will focus on consistently putting money into my tax advantaged accounts and then into these stocks, knowing that the compound growth factor will eventually give me impressive returns.

Also as you can see from the table above, the bulk of the portfolio is weighted heavily toward OHI and JNJ. Particularly regarding OHI, this is because the stock has recently been way off its 52-week high. In fact, the stock is currently trading about 20% off its 52-week high (more on this below). In my opinion, the best time to buy is when the stock price has experienced a decline (assuming the long-term stock picture still looks sound), and so I was happy to pick up a few shares of OHI over the last few months and a few more over the past few weeks. Moving forward, I will add to my positions in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and thus balance out (more or less) my positions in each stock. Finally, I will also look to slowly add new stocks if I find the right opportunity.

OHI's recent Earnings Miss - Reasons Why This Will Not Change My Portfolio Strategy

Turning to the largest current position in my portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) recently reported that two important tenants (combined, the tenants account for around 11% of OHI's lease revenue) are having major profitability issues and thus have not been paying their rent to the company, causing revenue and cash flow problems for Omega. Naturally, this has led to a decrease in stock price (around 15% decline over the past weeks), and, if not resolved in the near future, the result will be a loss in future earnings. Moreover, if the earnings will remain lower over the next few years, the dividend payments could be impacted as well.

Below is a snapshot of the stock price over the last month, with the losses largely attributable to OHI's recent tenant troubles.

Given this information, the question becomes - do I stick with OHI for the long term? Given my long-term horizon (25 years) I will abandon a stock only if the following occurs:

The company's business has fundamentally changed for the worse, to the point where it no longer meets my investment criteria. This requires far more than a temporary earnings miss, bad quarter, or bad year.

The reason I invested in the stock (long-term thesis) in the first place is no longer present.

The dividend payments are reduced or eliminated.

Here, we are a long way from concluding that OHI's business model has fundamentally changed for the worse. In fact, OHI's predicament is largely due to the recent distress of a single tenant, Orianna, that appears to be in an extremely precarious situation and is having massive trouble paying rent. Depending on how the situation develops, OHI could sell the properties currently under duress, find new tenants, or renegotiate the lease with Orianna, granting them lesser rent or other more favorable terms. Below is a quick summary of this situation from Taylor Picket, OHI's Chief Executive Officer. During OHI's October 30, 2017, earnings call, Taylor Pickett said the following regarding its recent tenant troubles:

The reduction in adjusted FFO and FAD is primarily related to converting the Orianna portfolio to cash basis accounting with no adjusted FFO or FAD recognized for Orianna in the third quarter... We are in active discussions with Orianna's owners and consultants regarding the potential transition and/or sale of certain assets versus a federal or state court restructure. We are hopeful we can develop an out-of-court plan, which if successful, would likely result in cash rents of $32 million to $38 million per year, as compared to the current annual contractual rent of $46 million.

A review of this earnings call shows that OHI is confident they can resolve Orianna's issues, in one way or another, and have provided us with some concrete numbers showing how much this effects the bottom line.

Moreover, the temporary situation with Orianna is not impeding OHI from investing in growth elsewhere. According to the October 30, 2017, earnings call, Daniel Booth (Chief Operating Officer) summarized OHI's commitment to new investments:

"Turning to new investments. During the third quarter of 2017, Omega completed two new investments totaling $202 million, plus an additional $36 million of capital expenditures. Specifically, Omega completed $190 million purchase lease transaction for 15 skilled nursing facilities in Indiana and as part of that same transaction simultaneously completed a $9.4 million loan for the purchase of the leasehold interest in one skilled nursing facility with an existing Omega operator.

The above description from the COO shows that Omega is still growing even with an operator in trouble. These future growth investments will help the company add more revenue, while also making OHI less dependent on Orianna or any other single troubled operator.

Therefore, looking at the big picture here, a temporary reduction in rents from Orianna, amounting to a reduction of around $10-$16 million for next year, is nothing close to a fundamental change in OHI's business. Of note, OHI's most recent quarterly earnings topped $194 million, meaning a reduction of $10-$16 million in a year is a significant, but not drastic, development.

While I do not currently believe the recent revenue misses are cause for alarm, it remains to be seen if Orianna's troubles are indicative of underlying issues for skilled nursing facilities (SNF) as a whole. If a significant number of other SNF businesses are experiencing struggles akin to Orianna, this could have serious consequences for OHI, since SNF tenants are the majority of OHI's lease revenue. Thus far, however, there is no significant evidence showing that a number of other tenants are experiencing troubles anywhere near the level of Orianna. Instead, Orianna's troubles appear to be an isolated and temporary setback for OHI, and one which should not concern an investor like myself with a 25-year investment time frame. This is particularly the case here, where OHI can find a resolution to the issue through a number of ways, such as by selling the property or finding other tenants.

In sum, this appears to be a temporary issue, is an inherent risk for companies that lease properties to others (I'm sure this situation will pop up again from time to time), and should not affect OHI's ability to grow long term.

Is OHI's Dividend Safe?

There is currently no reason to panic regarding OHI's ability to pay its dividend payments. In fact, OHI just announced a dividend increase for its next dividend payment, which it has now done for 21 consecutive quarters. There is no better proof that a dividend is safe than a recent increase.

Additionally, management stated their commitment to the dividend, while acknowledging the troubles with Orianna, during their recent earnings call:

We remain confident in our ability to pay our dividend, increasing our quarterly common dividend by $0.01 to $0.65 per share. We've now increased the dividend 21 consecutive quarters. Our dividend payout ratio remains conservative at 82% of adjusted FFO and 89% of FAD, and we expect these percentages will improve as the Orianna facilities return to paying rent.

Overall, I agree that the current payout ratio based on FFO is in safe territory. After all, REITs are required to pay at least 90% of earnings to shareholders to maintain their REIT status. Here, OHI's current payout ratio of around 82%, based on FFO, bodes well for sustainability and, in fact, does provide room for future increases.

Conclusion

Stock analysis is just one part of the investment picture. The biggest hurdle to beginning and sustaining any long-term investment, in my opinion, is generating a system where you can consistently put money away, hopefully with minimal oversight, effort, or thought. Additionally, it is important to bear in mind that investing is for the long term. This comes in handy during the beginning phases of stock investment, when it appears current dividend payments are ridiculously low, and also when stocks we have bought encounter temporary setbacks. As for OHI, I do believe that the current set back is temporary, and so I do not have any plans to change my investment in that REIT stock. Remember, the easiest way to sabotage your returns are to sell your stocks every time you encounter bad news.

I look forward to hearing your comments on this article, and would welcome any comments. Thanks for reading!