Garrison Capital's (GARS) CEO Joe Tansey on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Joseph Tansey - Chief Executive Officer

Mitch Drucker - Chief Investment Officer

Brian Chase - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Welcome to today's Garrison Capital Inc. Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2017 Earnings Call. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, earnings presentation that we intend to refer to on the earnings call, please visit the Investor Relations link on the homepage of our website, www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com and click on the third quarter September 30, 2017 earnings presentation under Upcoming Events. As more fully described in that presentation, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historical performance. You should not rely solely on the matters discussed in today's call as the basis of an investment in Garrison Capital. Please review our publicly available disclosure documents for further information on the risks of an investment in our company. Questions will be taken via the phone during the Q&A session at the end. It is now my pleasure to turn the webcast over to Mr. Joseph Tansey, CEO. You may begin.

Joseph Tansey

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the call. I'm joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer.

On Tuesday evening, we issued our earnings report and press release for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. We also posted the supplemental earnings presentation to our website, which is available for reference throughout today's call.

Following my broader comments, Mitch will highlight our investment activity during the quarter and will provide an update on our portfolio in greater detail. Brian will then discuss our financial performance before we open up the lines for Q&A.

The overall credit market continues to be very competitive. Demand for yield has resulted in robust fundraising across the private credit sector. The amount of capital inflows continue to outpace new deal activity levels; and although we are seeing a pickup in the overall volume, new deals being executed in the market are generally being done at higher leverage levels and with looser credit structures.

Given this dynamic, we are focused on maintaining our strategy of being patient and disciplined investors, only pursuing those deals which we believe provide good risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. This environment has also allowed us to focus on deepening the relationships we have with our existing portfolio companies and sponsors. During 2017, we have utilized the breadth of the Garrison platform, including our ability to co-invest alongside other Garrison funds, to retain a number of investments to existing borrowers by providing them with effective refinancing solutions. In our view, maintaining investments with counterparties that you know and have worked with before can often provide better risk-adjusted returns than new deals in aggressive credit markets such as these.

Moving on to our portfolio activity and results. During the quarter, we closed new investments and add-on financings totaling $22.0 million to three new and three existing portfolio companies. Our portfolio additions were offset by $23.2 million of repayments and sales. We earned Net Income of 27 cents per share compared to our dividend of 28 cents per share resulting in a decline in book value of one cent to $11.74 per share which Brian will discuss later in greater detail.

Finally, I would like to spend a few minutes on credit quality and our overall portfolio. We believe that the changes made to our underwriting process and team structure have been effective, and are now beginning to show in our results. Further, we believe that there is limited downside and potential upside to the problem credits that remain in our book and expect these credits to be brought to their ultimate resolution over the next quarter or two. We continue to be pleased with the overall positioning of our current portfolio, which is over 95% first lien and floating rate and is well diversified across over 20 industries. Finally, we have ample dry powder across our platform putting us in a good position to take advantage of new opportunities as they present themselves over the coming quarters.

I'll now turn it over to Mitch who will provide additional color on the loan market and our activity during the quarter.

Mitch Drucker

Thanks, Joe. Liquidity in the market continues to surge as a number of existing and new managers have raised private direct lending funds. While most of the new funds being raised have targeted the upper middle market, we have experienced heightened competition, as liquidity has trickled down to the lower middle market in search of deal flow. This dynamic in our core origination market, has led to more aggressive structures coupled with tightening spreads. Given the competitive investment environment, we continue to take a cautious and selective approach to the market.

New purchases and portfolio add-ons during the quarter totaled $22 million. This consisted of two new core loans totaling approximately $15 million, with portfolio add-ons and a new transitory investment comprising the balance. The weighted average yield of the core business and overall activity, was 8.9% and 8.6% respectively. The two new core investments were sponsor transactions consisting of an originated investment in our SBIC vehicle and a club deal in our CLO.

The two core sponsor deals were for Gold Coast Bakeries and Rite Dose Holdings, with leverage levels of 2.9x and 4.9x respectively. Gold Coast is a lower middle market investment for a sponsor we’ve conducted repeat business with. The company is a producer and distributor of high quality specialty and organic baked goods. Rite Dose, an upper middle market club deal, is a contract manufacturer and low cost producer of generic respiratory drugs. On Gold Coast, we were able fund the investment with some of the idle cash within our SBIC which is obviously accretive to the overall returns of that portfolio. We will continue to source deals in the lower middle market and selectively pursue those transactions with acceptable risk adjusted returns. On the whole, however, we’ve recently experienced better relative value in the upper middle market as these transactions tend to be better capitalized with lower loan to value ratios.

Additions for the quarter were offset by 23.2 million in repayments with a weighted average yield of 9.1%. Core loan repayments totaled 18.1 million across three portfolio companies during the quarter. The balance of repayments came from a full payout of a transitory loan and regular amortization and excess cash flow repayments. Overall asset levels were relatively flat for the quarter and the overall weighted average yield of the remaining portfolio was up slightly to 10.4%. In addition, net realized and unrealized gains totaled .2 million for the quarter. This was driven primarily by a positive fair market adjustment on Sprint Industrial Holdings and the reversal of an unrealized loss on Raymond Express, partially offset by a negative fair market value adjustment to our preferred equity investment in Prosper Marketplace. For the quarter, there were no new additions to the non-accrual list and the non-accruals as a percentage of fair value remained flat at 3.3%.

We are pleased to say that we are close to resolving all outstanding issues on the underperforming credits we have discussed in previous quarters. With respect to four credits previously highlighted, the assets of Walnut Hill, Forest Park and Badlands are in the process of being marketed for sale. We feel that the leases on the hospital equipment and the assets of Badlands have been adequately written down to reflect their market values, with limited downside risk and potential upside remaining. On Rooster, the company and the lender group continue to work through the Chapter 11 reorganization process. It is anticipated that once this reorganization process is complete, the lender group will have a combination of reinstated debt and own 100% of the equity of two valuable business units of the company. Thus, we continue to feel comfortable holding the valuation where it has been over the previous two quarters.

As Joe previously mentioned, we feel good about the credit quality and positioning of the portfolio as a whole. The portfolio mix has transitioned to a higher concentration of sponsor deals and larger, better capitalized companies with lower LTV’s, solid industry prospects and recession resilient attributes. The originated business in the lower middle market has focused on loans for sponsors that we’ve consummated repeat business with and have a successful track record. Leverage of the portfolio averages 3.8x times debt to EBITDA which remains well below the averages seen in the upper middle and broadly syndicated markets.

In addition, we utilize a risk grading system that reflects the quality of the balance of the portfolio. Our risk rating grades range from 1 for our highest rated companies to 4 for the lowest rated. The weighted average risk rating improved slightly to 2.6 from 2.7 in the previous quarter. This was primarily due to the onboarding of new assets with a weighted-average risk grade of 2, and the upgrading of 3 credits over the balance of the portfolio, partially offset by repayments on two credits with a risk grade of 1.

Market conditions for new business in the fourth quarter of 2017 remain challenging. In addition to the increased liquidity in our markets, the supply of actionable new loans in the marketplace has remained limited. One of our top priorities will be the servicing and retention of our valued clients. This may include providing additional investments for add-on acquisitions or dividend recaps and re-pricings when justified.

While the market is anticipating a prolonged economic cycle, we have incorporated the potential for a recession into our evaluation of all new opportunities. We will focus on investments in stable and mature industries, with solid sponsors and structures. Our SBIC license and lower fee structure affords us the flexibility to pursue higher quality deals at tighter pricing levels. We’re also well positioned to pursue larger transactions with better relative value and capitalize on sporadic volatility, which typically leads to opportunities in larger club transactions, rescue financings and attractive asset based lending situations. Now, I’d like to pass the discussion to our CFO, Brian Chase.

Brian Chase

Thanks Mitch. Net investment income for the third quarter was $4.2 million, or 26 cents per share, compared to $4.6 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter. The decrease in NII was primarily driven by lower than average fee income combined with higher professional fees incurred during the quarter. As a result, our net investment income fell just shy of our 28 cents per share dividend for the third quarter. Net realized and unrealized gains for the third quarter totaled $0.2 million, or one cent per share, and our net asset value was $11.74 per share as of September 30, 2017. We have announced a 4th quarter dividend of 28 cents per share payable to shareholders on December 22, 2017. As we have noted on prior calls, our incentive fee is expected to have an impact on earnings starting in the third quarter of 2018. Until that time we feel comfortable that earnings will largely be in line with our dividend payout. It is still too early to tell where proforma earnings will settle late next year and once that earnings stream is easier to determine we can make adjustments to the dividend if needed.

One of the key drivers to our future earnings will be deploying the substantial amount of liquidity available to us for new business. Over 90% of the $97 million of liquidity available at quarter end is held within our CLO and SBIC subsidiaries. On a fully deployed basis the liquidity available to us represents over 20% of our proforma total assets. Additionally, with the short term resolution of most of our watch list assets we will build greater liquidity at the GARS company level which we may opportunistically deploy into insurance-JV-like structures that will provide for higher than average returns on equity which can have a meaningful impact on earnings. In summary, we have a lot of work to do over the coming months in finding solid safe investments that can help augment the existing earnings stream, but we are looking forward to meeting that challenge in this competitive environment.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today's call and now I'd like to open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]Your first question comes from Mickey Schleien (ph) from (inaudible). Mickey, your line is open.

Unidentified analyst

Yes. Good morning, everyone.

Mitch Drucker

Good morning.

Joseph Tansey

Hi, Mickey

Unidentified analyst

Hi. I wanted to ask about MXD. I saw that the PIK interest rate climbed a little bit from the previous quarter and was looking for a little bit of background on why that occurred and what the company's outlook is.

Brian Chase

Hi, Mickey. This is Brian Chase. You're right, the PIK interest did increase this quarter. I think we had mentioned it on the last call that the company was actually up for sale so it's kind of going through that process. And we're basically hoping that the position will probably go away early next year through that process.

Unidentified analyst

And did they breach a covenant or something that caused the interest rate to climb?

Brian Chase

We can't really get into the details on the call because we're under confidentiality we're not really supposed to do that. But we feel good about collecting that interest. We feel good about getting par pack on the name based on the way things are going.

Unidentified analyst

Okay, thank you. Just one more follow-up question. Brian, I think last quarter you mentioned that you expected an investment in the SBIC this quarter. I'm not sure that actually occurred. If it didn't, was that deal delayed, or can you just go over the pipeline in the SBIC subsidiary?

Mitch Drucker

Yes. Mickey, Mitch Drucker. How are you? That deal actually closed. That closed in the third quarter, the Gold Coast deal which is listed in the presentation. It was put into the SBIC vehicle.

Unidentified analyst

But Mitch, you didn't draw any additional SBIC debt, correct?

Brian Chase

We had some cash sitting in the SBIC that we utilized to close that deal.

Unidentified analyst

Okay, I understand. That's helpful. Thanks, that's all for me.

Mitch Drucker

Thanks, Mickey.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it looks like there are no more questions at this time.

Joseph Tansey

Well thanks very much, everybody, for your time and calling in today. If there are any other questions, please feel free to let us know and we'll talk to you all next quarter.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.