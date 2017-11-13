GE: Understanding The Baker Hughes Transaction

Market valuation of BHGE has fallen following the transaction. Sale of Oil & Gas now by GE could potentially attract a premium or could turn into a forced sale.

GE has no economic interest in the publicly listed Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE), but does have 62.61% of voting rights through Class B shares.

GE has a 62.61% economic interest in BHGE LLC, which owns 100% of the combined assets and liabilities of the Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas businesses.

Understanding The Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) Transaction

General Electric (GE) paid $7,498M in cash and transferred 37.39% of GE Oil & Gas business assets and liabilities in exchange for 62.61% of Baker Hughes assets and liabilities.GE has a 62.61% economic interest in BHGE LLC (717M shares), which owns 100% of the combined assets and liabilities of the Baker Hughes and GE Oil and Gas businesses. The publicly listed Baker Hughes, A GE Company, BHGE has a 37.39% economic interest in BHGE LLC (428M shares). GE has no economic interest in the publicly listed BHGE, but does have 62.61% of voting rights through Class B shares.GE records 100% of the combined assets and liabilities of BHGE LLC in its financials, offset by a separately recorded 37.39% non-controlling (minority) interest. I examine the valuation implicitly applied to GE Oil and Gas at the date of the transaction on July 3, 2017 and that value today, based on BHGE market valuations.

Understanding The Market Valuations Of Baker Hughes and GE Oil And Gas Businesses At The Closing Date Of the Transaction

Valuation (100%) of GE Oil and Gas business (A) and Baker Hughes business (B) acquired at closing of BHGE transaction on July 3, 2017 was A $21,476M, plus B $24,798M, total $46,274M, calculated as follows -

37.39% of A plus 37.39% of B plus C = $24,798M

37.39% of A plus 37.39% of $24,798M plus $7,498M =$24,798M

37.39% of A plus $9,271M plus $7,498M = $24,798M

37.39% of A = $8,029M ∴ A = $21,476M

Where -

A = GE Oil and Gas business valuation at July 3, 2017 (date of the BHGE transaction);

B = Baker Hughes business valuation at July 3, 2017 = share market value of Baker Hughes at market close on July 3, 2017 = shares and options 429.9M multiplied by $57.68 per share = $24,798M;

C = Cash component of consideration paid to Baker Hughes shareholders = $7,498M.

Understanding The Market Valuations Of The Combined Baker Hughes and GE Oil And Gas Businesses On Wednesday July 5, 2017 Following The Closing Of the Transaction, And At Friday November 10, 2017

The market capitalization of the listed BHGE on Wednesday July 5, 2017 was $15,950M (428.176M shares at $37.25 per share). This represents 37.39% of the combined businesses. From this I calculate the value of the combined businesses at that date to be $42,662M, a decrease of $3,612M from the assessed value at closing of the business combination transaction on July 3, 2017.

The market capitalization of the listed BHGE on Friday November 10, 2017 was $14,108M (428.176M shares at $32.95per share). This represents 37.39% of the combined businesses. From this I calculate the value of the combined businesses at that date to be $37,737M, a decrease of $8,537M from the assessed value at closing of the business combination transaction on July 3, 2017.

Goodwill Impairment Due To Decrease In Market Value Of GE's Equity In The Combined GE And Baker Hughes Oil And Gas Businesses

In TABLE 1 below, I show the calculation of the $14.207Bn of goodwill booked by GE in relation to the acquisition of the Baker Hughes oil and gas business (see 2017 3Q FORM 10-Q page 83).

TABLE 1

As per TABLE 1 above, the market value of the combined GE and Baker Hughes oil and gas businesses, based on the listed BHGE market cap, has fallen by $8.5Bn since the business combination transaction on July 3, 2017 to market close on November 10, 2017. Based on current market valuation, the goodwill on acquisition should arguably be reduced by $3.192Bn. This will likely not happen because no goodwill was booked in respect of the GE oil and gas business, so the overall book value, including goodwill, of the combined businesses is likely still within the $37.737Bn market value calculated above. But it does not alter the fact the market value of the combined businesses has fallen by $8.537Bn over the last 5 months, of which GE's share is $5.345Bn. In the GE 3rd quarter 10-Q report referenced above, GE indicated the fair values of the Oil & Gas reporting units are above their carrying values. If, the Oilfield Equipment and Oilfield Services reporting unit continues to experience declines in orders, project commencement delays and pricing pressures, which reduces its fair value, and to the extent that conditions further deteriorate, the fair value of this reporting unit will continue to decline and there can be no assurances that goodwill will not be impaired in future periods.

The BHGE Transaction Effect On The GE Balance Sheet

TABLE 2

As per TABLE 2 above, the BHGE transaction increased assets by $24.1Bn and liabilities by $6.8Bn, resulting in net assets increasing by $17.3Bn of which $16.2Bn is attributable to non-controlling minority interests (the former Baker Hughes shareholders). The net result of the transaction was an increase of $1.1Bn in GE common stock shareholders equity. But the increase in assets includes $8.9Bn of goodwill (net of minority interest), so any impairment of goodwill would quickly eliminate the net equity gain from the transaction.

The BHGE Transaction - Perhaps Compelling From An Operational Standpoint - Not So Much For Financial Synergies

There is nothing compelling for GE shareholders about the acquisition and combination of the GE and Baker Hughes Oil & Gas businesses, from a purely financial structuring aspect. It does not appear to have been a bargain for GE, and the market valuation has fallen dramatically post-acquisition as detailed above. BHGE describes the combined businesses as, "... the first and only to bring together industry-leading equipment, services and digital solutions across the entire spectrum of oil and gas development." Whether this will translate to improved profits for BHGE, justifying the value placed on the transaction by GE remains to be seen. Restructuring and merger related costs ensured a loss in the first quarter of operations for the combined businesses. Elimination of these costs and a pick up in the oil and gas sector generally would be good signs for improved results in future periods. It has been suggested GE may dispose of its Oil & Gas business as part of the asset disposals mooted by new CEO John Flannery. If another group sees strategic advantage in acquiring 100% of the business that could be good news for shareholders of the publicly listed BHGE. On the other hand, if there is no such interest, and the disposal becomes a forced sale, that would be bad news for BHGE shareholders and would involve a considerable loss on sale for GE.

