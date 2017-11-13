For Sogou, Sky Is The Limit

Beginning October 2017, Tencent began testing the integration of Sogou Search into Weixin/Wechat, the effect of which should not be underestimated.

The Input Method Everyone Uses

Prior to its IPO, Sogou was mostly known in China for its language input method. Since its launch in 2006, it has grown to be the #1 input method on both PC and mobile in China, with a 98% penetration rate (!!) on PC and a 70% penetration rate on mobile as of September 2017.

(Source: Sogou's Form F-1/A on November 6)

I remember first using this input method more than a decade ago and being immediately impressed. The Sogou input method revolutionized the typing experience by studying and memorizing patterns of user input using AI (something that they put a lot of emphasis on) and constantly improves its ability to predict user input and increase vocabulary. It also incorporates the search function into the input method, thus including the newest internet catchphrases. As a result, it is significantly faster to type out a Chinese sentence using Sogou than any other input. Typing on Sogou sort of reminds me of typing a sentence in Google: You rarely have to finish a sentence by yourself, and you almost never have to worry about misspelling a word.

Sogou Search, however, is lesser known.

It wasn't until its IPO that I learned it also has a search engine. Since Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is blocked in China, I would almost always go to Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) when I am in China. But after finding out about Sogou's search engine, I did some initial testings and was pleasantly surprised.

The interface

For what it's worth, Sogou's logo is themed (these screenshots were taken on November 11, and the shirt says "single" on the dog in yellow), like Google always does during major holidays or events. Baidu's logo stays default.

The Search Results

A search of "Alibaba" on Sogou gives me the official website, a wiki page, an Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) app download link with QR code, and the stock price with a chart. On the right-hand side is a list of online shopping sites including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the management team with pictures, and a list of Nasdaq-listed internet companies.

The same search in Baidu, however, did not include a download of the app, and the stock price is displayed without a chart. The companies listed on the right-hand side also seems less relevant compared to Sogou, with a good chunk of them being Baidu's own products.

I did quite a number of other tests on other products of the two search engine, such as maps, news, pictures, etc. For the sake of time, I will just summarize by saying that I was left with the impression that Sogou can definitely stand on its own against Baidu, if not better.

Why, then, did it fail to compete with Baidu?

I believe some of it has to do with habits. Baidu Search was one of the earliest search engines in China and is basically everyone's homepage. Sogou Search came seven years after. Just like Sogou, Baidu also put a lot of effort into the development of AI and continues to improve the user experience. The fact of the matter is, Baidu works fine. It does its job, provides good, and fast search results. So for an average daily user, there was really no reason to go through the hassle of switching to another search engine if you are already used to using Baidu.

That is not to say that Baidu is invincible. Back in 2016, Baidu was involved in a serious scandal where a student died after reading misleading information on the company's search engine. The incident spurred public outrage, and a lot of users expressed the desire to boycott the company. Baidu has since been slowly recovering from the event.

The X Factor to take down Baidu?

(Source: Sogou's Form F-1/A on November 6)

With nearly 1 billion monthly active users in 2017, Tencent's Wechat is the "super app" in China. A 2017 Wechat user report shows that users spend an average of 66 minutes every day on the app.

So when I read on Sogou's IPO paperworks that Tencent will be testing an integration of Sogou Search into Wechat, I saw a potential that cannot be ignored. It almost surprised me that Wechat didn't do this earlier. if Wechat is already the Whatsapp, Facebook, Paypal, and even Tinder of China, why can't it also be the Google of China?

Keep in mind, Wechat already has a search function powered by Sogou. It is limited to searching for content within the app itself:

The integration of a search function for things outside of Wechat is a win-win for both Tencent and Sogou. It will most likely enhance the user experience of Wechat, and exponentially increase the number of active user for Sogou Search on mobile. I believe that with this integration, Sogou has the potential to capture a significant amount of market shares from Baidu in mobile searches.

Lastly, for those who are worried that its parent company Sohu is operating at a loss, I'd also like to point out that Sogou, on its own, is a profitable company,



Its revenue has been in steady growth, and it has a gross margin of 48.74% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. That's not too far off from Baidu's 51.90% TTM.

In conclusion, I believe that Sogou, with the help of Wechat, will be a force to reckon with in the years to come. It will certainly require shareholders' patience as it is only at the beginning stages of testing a new product. There is no guarantee that users will stay in the app for searches instead of going to a browser. Sogou's near-term profit could be negatively affected by the research and development expenses of this new product, and that could potentially impact the stock price. Nonetheless, I expect the share price to double or even triple in 3-5 years' time, should the integration be successful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SOGO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.