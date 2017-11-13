Advantage Lithium - Reiterating A Strong Buy Recommendation On Strengthening Fundamentals

Canada based Advantage Lithium (OTCPK:OTCQX:AVLIF) has recently reported results from its ongoing drill campaign located in the Puna Plateau region of Argentina. The company's flagship Cauchari project is presently at an exploration stage which includes the use of rotary hole and diamond drills. Program results have been steadily flowing back to shareholders since September 2017 and are expected to continue throughout the balance of the current calendar year. This will allow the company to complete a Scoping Study in Q1 2018, which will be followed by a Feasibility Study completed in 2019. Initial brine is expected to be extracted and shipped for processing in 2019. Company updates in the past 2 months have strongly suggested that the results from the drilling campaign are well in-line with Orocobre's (OTCPK:OTCPK:OROCF) Olaroz lithium project results from 2011. Advantage's lithium exploration property is less than 20KM away from Orocobre's Olaroz line brine production facility and is on the same salt pond as Lithium Americas (OTCPK: OTCQX:LACDD) Cauchari project which is moving into the construction stage.

In October 2017, I initiated coverage on Advantage Lithium with a strong buy rating and a near-term price target of $1.00 / share (See: Advantage Lithium - Initiating A Strong Buy Recommendation). In recent weeks shares in the company have gained momentum to exceed my initial price target. The current positive movement is based on favorable demand outlook for electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems, positive results from Orocobre and Lithium Americas who also operate in the same basin and positive drilling results at Cauchari. Today, it is my expectation that shares in Advantage will trade around $1.50/ share or $200 million market capitalization as the company moves towards delivering results of the scoping study in Q1 2018. Therefore, I am increasing the price target for Advantage Lithium to CDN $1.50/share based on the following near term catalysts.

Advantage Lithium straddles Lithium Americas project and is within range of Orocobre facilities

Orocobre Marks Great Progress In Argentina and Japan:

Over the past four years, I have been tracking and reporting on the progress of Orocobre's Olaroz lithium salar project in the Northwestern region of Argentina. Although the company continuously missed production deadlines and incurred cost overrun, it is now in production and the company delivered positive results for Fiscal 2017. Shareholders in Orocobre have experienced a wild roller coaster ride over the past years but have finally been well rewarded. Shares in the company has finally broke through the $5.00 / share resistance level and have charged to $6.00 / share. Today, the company has a market capitalization valued over $1 billion which is expected to further increase based on strong global lithium carbonate pricing, a reduction in project debt allowing for an increase in free cash flow, and a rapid expansion project at the company's lithium brine site in Argentina along with a new battery material chemical plant in Japan (See: Orocobre Set To Expand Lithium Production).

In March 2018, the company sold non-core exploration properties in Argentina to Advantage Lithium in consideration for 46 million common shares plus a 25% ownership in the Cauchari project. The mid-term opportunity is to develop an above ground pipeline network to transport lithium brine to Orocobre's Olaroz facility for processing. Infrastructure can be quickly deployed at minimal cost, allowing for the company to begin supplying lithium into the global markets without the need to build a lithium brine processing facility.

Site visit November 2017 - A lithium pond at the Olaroz site

Orocobre investors, including institutional investors are waiting for the results from the drill program and details around the future relationship between the two companies. Due to Orocobre's equity position in Advantage Lithium, there is already a strong crossover in the shareholder base. It is in my opinion that as Orocobre continues to move the various projects forward that institutional and retail investor appetite will dramatically increase for Advantage Lithium, especially amidst a global shortage of lithium carbonate. The Cauchari project is a Joint Venture so all news releases on the updates are pushed through both Orocobre and Advantage news outlets which dramatically increases awareness for Advantage Lithium. Lastly, management team of Orocobre sits on Advantages board of directors.

Positive Ongoing Drill Results:

In late October 2017, Advantage Lithium reported ongoing results for the drilling program at the Cauchari project. 3 drill rigs were reported on site with additional target wholes having reached their depth targets which will allow the company to deliver additional updates to shareholders. The updates which have been delivered in the past 60 days have been all very positive confirming the initial expectations of lithium brine chemistry within range to what is being extracted at the Olaroz lithium facility. In the first half of 2017, the company was successful in closing a $20 million round of financing to support the ongoing drilling activities which will bring the project through the balance of 2017 and 2018 (See: Advantage Lithium - Why I Recently Took A Position). Presently, it is not expected that the company requires any additional capital which should assist in supporting mid-term appreciation in the share price. With no new capital required, positive drill results achieved and expected to continue the company has a strong news flow pipeline. This will allow the company to continue to build momentum while derisking the project allowing for larger investors to enter the stock.

November 2017 - Advantage technical team and investors review mapping at the Cauchari site

Timing to Preliminary Economic Assessment:

The PEA is expected to be delivered in Q1 2018 as the drilling program is well underway and the company has extension financial capital with limited debt and overhead. The PEA will provide initial details around what has been discovered at Cauchari which will could be a driver for near term price appreciation. More importantly, the PEA will allow the company to expand conversations with Orocobre and potential off-take partners. On the investor relations side of the business, the company will be able to market the projects based on the understanding of what has been learned throughout the initial drill campaign. The PEA will allow existing and prospective shareholders to more accurately understand the value of Advantage Lithium as related to their flagship project.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OROCF, AVLIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.