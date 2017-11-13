Valeant: Salix Growth Might Start To Replace Asset Sales In 2018

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX) spent a boat load of money in 2015 acquiring Salix Pharmaceuticals right before drug pricing scandals started hitting the company later that year. Since then Valeant has been in survival mode with all of its segments suffering until recently, when growth and stability have again started showing up in its business segments. The latest to start showing exemplary performance is the company's Salix division, which has been experiencing explosive growth the past couple of quarters, which might lead to a potential billion-dollar revenue source by the end of 2018.

Valeant agreed to purchase Salix Pharmaceuticals, a leader in the gastrointestinal market in early 2015, for $158 per share in cash (or about $14.5B in enterprise value) financed pretty much exclusively with debt. Some of the company's main drugs of interest featured pipeline candidates Xifaxan and Relistor Oral, which have both been subsequently approved and are now on the market. With the crash of Valeant in late 2015, Salix never got a chance to come into its own and went into damage control mode as the company's stock is still down almost 90% from the its highs it had before scandals about drug pricing and debt took their toll.

Since then, Valeant has acquired new management that began a turnaround process that included a lot of changes in its Salix division along with the rest of the company. This included quarterly talks on the company's conference calls about changes made in Salix's leadership team and changing out pretty much its entire sales force, which led the company to experience hiccups and declines in the business when it should have been growing and flourishing.

However, a turnaround is now showing results, with the division and some of its top drugs experiencing impressive growth now for the past two quarters. The growth is coming from all the changes in the past couple of years and most recently the company's expanded its salesforce effort in primary care.

Valeant Salix Division Xifaxan Relistor 3Q17 Revenues 452M 286M 17M 2Q17 Revenues 387M 233M 16M 1Q17 Revenues 302M 185M 13M 4Q16 Revenues 414M 251M 15M 3Q16 Revenues 437M 273M 22M

Table by Trent Welsh

The Salix division featured 17% growth sequentially vs. 2Q17 after an astounding 28% growth from 1Q17's results. These growth numbers were led by Xifaxan's 23% sequential growth over last quarter along with Relistor's 61% growth in prescriptions over 3Q16 numbers led by the uptake in tablets. Explosive growth will very likely continue into 2018 as the market opportunities for Xifaxan are quite large.

Now let's see what the Salix division looks like if it continues to grow at either a 15% or a 20% average growth rate over 2018.

Valeant - Projected Salix Growth 15% 20% 3Q17 Revenues (452M) Projected 4Q17 (Feb) 520M 542M Projected 1Q18 (May) 598M 650M Projected 2Q18 (Aug) 688M 780M Projected 3Q18 (Nov) 791M 936M Projected 4Q18 (Feb) 910M 1,123M

Table by Trent Welsh

As the table shows, continued growth in the Salix division alone, not even the whole Branded Rx segment, like the past two quarters gets Salix close to a potential billion dollar entity by the end of 2018.

With Valeant's non-core asset sales noticeably slowing down, (with Obagi just closing) the company needs growing sales to continue its quest to pare down its massive debt load. The company already has passed its Feb 2018 goal of over $5B in debt reduction since 1Q16 with Valeant's CEO Joseph Papa already reducing debt by over $6B from asset sales and cash flows. I will be very interested to hear what Papa's new goals will be in the upcoming Feb 2018 conference call after all the success he has had in turning around Valeant so far.

2018 should be the start of potential great growth in sales for the company as Salix continues to grow along with exciting new drugs entering the market including Vyzulta and Siliq. I'm looking forward to a time hopefully coming soon where growth in sales is creating the cash flow needed for debt reduction with non-core asset sales playing a minor role. I continue to be long VRX for the long term. Best of luck to all.