Heron Therapeutics Looks To Take Merck's CINV Market Share

This past week, it was announced that Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) had received FDA approval for Cinvanti. Cinvanti was approved to treat nausea and vomiting for patients taking chemo (known as Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting). CINV is a devastating issue that affects up to 80% of patients that take chemo. It is so bad that it greatly impacts these patients' quality of life.

Competition Heats Up

The approval of Cinvanti means that it will directly go head to head with Merck (MRK) Emend IV. When it come to efficacy, both types of treatments have a similar profile. That's not going to be the deciding factor on what doctors will give to their patients. What will likely decide such an outcome in my opinion will be which one is more safer. Cinvanti wins in terms of safety, because it lacks an entity known as polysorbet 80. This entity is known for causing allergic reactions, an irregular heartbeat, the coughing up of blood, and causing someone to faint. With Cinvanti being free of such a horrendous entity, it means that patients can receive current standard of care therapy without the terrible side effects associated with it.

Added Bonus

The approval of Cinvanti is just an added bonus. That's because back in August of 2016 Heron Therapeutics received FDA approval for a sustained-release formulation of Sustol (granisetron) to prevent nausea and vomiting for patients on chemo. Basically it now has two drugs used to treat CINV. The new approval will only help the company to improve upon its revenue. In the most recent third quarter earnings release, it reported that for the nine months ending September 30, 2017, it had earned $20.7 million in revenue stemming from sales of Sustol. The newly added Cinvanti should only help boost that number in the coming year.

Risks

The biggest risk would be if the newly approved treatment for CINV, Cinvanti, can steal market share away from Emend IV. It just depends if doctors want to make that switch over to the newly approved treatment. The second risk would be the ramp up of the therapy. It will take some time for Cinvanti to generate substantial revenue, and that means earnings in the first few quarters will be impacted when the product launches. It is possible that at the beginning it may not meet analysts' expectations.

Conclusion

Cinvanti should provide another opportunity to increase revenue in the CINV space. As noted above at least 80% of chemotherapy patients experience CINV, and that opens up a huge market opportunity for Heron Therapeutics. Last year Emend IV generated $549 million in sales for Merck. Cinvanti is expected to launch sometime in January of 2018. Although the company has another product in the pipeline which is currently in phase 3 clinical testing for post-operative pain known as HTX-011. Pending positive results from this phase 3 study, Heron plans to file for approval in 2018.

