58.com's (WUBA) CEO Michael Yao on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website at ir.58.com as well as on PR Newswire Services.

On the call today from 58.com are Mr. Michael Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Hao Zhou, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Yao will discuss 58.com's business operations and company highlights, followed by Mr. Zhou, who will go through the financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follow.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on Management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relates to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Yao. Mr. Yao, please go ahead.

Michael Yao

Thanks, Christian, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. In last quarter's call, I talked about our continued forecast on further enhancing our platform's ecosystem in the increasing operational efficiency. We made surely the progress of this whole front in this quarter. As in lot, our news in the traffic continues to grow radically. Furthermore, the numbers of positions [ph] and connections made our platform continue to grow at a fast rate. Revenue growth which demonstrate the growth in user engagement and particulars of our operating-enhanced ecosystem of our platform.

We previously forecasted on housing our platform's ecosystems grow largely cosmetic change on the surface. This mostly relates to user advertising and field sales team to attract new sale. As the payer mentions and the changes towards the first-time designer to simplify the closing browsing experience. However, this effect continue on a smaller airfield and a lower cost that helped in shifting our forecast toward tackling more fundamental issues of our platform such as how various parties interact with each other.

In specific, we are looking at verifying whole post on our platform that occurs of the content we are posting and the quality and the quantity of the connections made by users. We have strengthened our standards for grimed [ph] users help post the information of our platform, particularly business users. We have added additional steps and are devoting more resources towards validating the documents.

We'll take our job category as an example. If a job agent is fitting for higher and be part of an established company, it should post the job agents registration and try to verify this with the final employer we're presenting in our used car category. We are investing heavily in offline verification ability to ensure that the car information posted online is accurate. Well definition, I'd burden [ph] offering X-charge steps to our business user. This still needs the highly quality information posted by business user is spread on our platform. This way, we avoid large quantities of low quality post; thus delete [ph] a lot of content of our first-time cost executive user experience.

We also believe at that platform we are ultimately attract more high quality customers and to generate more revenues. We are looking diligent to this -- but both -- used bridge of our platform by ensuring that factors and the quality of the content.

Looking our housing category as [indiscernible]; we are investing to build a large real estate. This includes the [indiscernible] residential project. The numbers of floors with each building, the number of apartments on each floor and the size layout in the transactions history for each apartment. Anjuke Paradise NOS [ph] in the U.S. no one in China has such complete this space for real estate, building this free space will allow us to grow shared information, upload by real estate agents to ensure this acreage. This initiative has been well-received by our real estate agents' customer. We are also weaken enrich user-generated content such as reviewers, as well as professionally generated content such as news, reports and the stories. The use of multi-media from light including video and live streaming.

We are working hard to enhance the quality and quantity of the connections made by users on our platform, grabbed by the company's traditionally owned user text-base [ph]. Once the user is interested, both communications happened outside the platform with mobile internet technology, we are doing a much better job of facilitating communication to train users our platform, this is how clear the virus acts made for our business user, is an example of this in our job categories. It has already become one of the top business stuff apps in China in the two years since it was launched. It has equivalent apps in other categories; the sale for kids business user online for longer period of time. With also development, instant messaging post for users in the business for chat online. Being with the chat, they can also share pictures, voice message or even video chat while doing an online job interview in an apartment.

These features are clearly increasing the overall efficiency of our platform. Our second technology is to improve operational efficiency. This involves improving the efficiency of our field sales team, user acquisition and the traffic monetization. Just the efficiencies begin to improve the sales stuff management and the struggles for automation. We have a sizeable sales team that is spread all over China. We continue to attack and train that city with regional and the headcount team leader with skills improvement in management efficiency. More importantly, we continue to enhance our internal tools and the dashboard for merit [ph] the team's performance up by 30 basis.

This could to identify and address issues faster. We are developing and promoting online interface such as e-contract and invoice so that our customer can learn how to use our service in the order and paying for then online. This way, more efforts can be allocated for following up on new leads of sales existing customer base hardly to online ordering and payment ratio is still quite low, which I believe representing significant opportunity for further improvement down on the road.

People often think of advertising is mostly on TV, on billboards, this impact account for only about a quarter of our advertising expenses. The majority of our advertising expense are for online traffic acquisition. Our team are very experienced in this business [indiscernible] of each channel and optimizing their efficiency. The other areas where we have had done very encouraging success is our developing user traffic from lower Tier cities and better leveraging Tencent's ecosystem through WeChat.

The launch of a product [indiscernible] which translates 58 in the same comp, wherever it works with locals to grow, learn initial use of patents on WeChat and then use our tools and the turbulence [ph] with the local content in an efficient manner. This effort browse local content are then brought to our Newport landing page where they can access other categories of our platform. These things help to generate additional content in the lower cost. This also helps to promote our brand in lower Tier cities which limited company has largely declined.

Since the first half, our [indiscernible] technology has helped to increase traffic monetization uptrends. While we continue to monetization traffic, we have also launched more connection based marketing service such as renewal credits. This is where a fleet can be at reasoning a potential house [ph] online portal or a core potential used CapEx. So other than comp-based membership or paid for premier space on distant page, customer can spend their marketing budget on these which are powered by our AI-based recommendation algorithm.

As we improve the algorithm, it's easy for customer to connect to the right business. The more engaged our customers are, the more intelligent our algorithm becomes. This create a self-reinforced network effect which benefits everyone on our platform. Monetization and the user experience are growing together. The common drivers behind enhancing our platform's ecosystem and the increasing operational efficiency technology, given the size and the stable scale of our platform, our in-house development technology is the only way we can effectively replace much of the later verified documents for example.

There is also a lot of potential for leverage technology for streamline our internal progress, as well as our customer-facing interface. This can significantly reduce cost for our sales and the sales teams, as well as enhancing our sales to customer users, but that leveraging customer service. The more user connect in the [indiscernible], the more information our AI engines are able to process in the lab. Overtime, our AI engines will be better get that able to match customer with pediment jobs or other services. We believe that by focusing on these technologies, we will be able to better leveraging our technology for further traffic renewals in the margin growth.

Now, I will let Hao Zhou to go over the financials.

Hao Zhou

Thanks, Michael, and thank you, everyone, for joining. I'm happy to walk you through the third quarter financials. Total revenues were RMB2.7 billion which exceeded our guidance of RMB2.55 billion and RMB2.65 billion. Year-over-year gross were 33.3% in RMB terms. Gross margin was 91.6% compared with 91.4% during the third quarter last year. Operating expenses were RMB2 billion, up about 14.5% year-over-year.

For details in marketing expenses, advertising expenses were RMB541 million, up about 20% year-over-year, but lower than revenue gross. Excluding advertising, the majority of other operating expenses were headcount related labor expenses. However, at the end of Q3, our headcount fell below 22,000, down about 4% year-over-year and sequentially stable compared to last quarter end. So with revenue growing at 33% gross margin largely stable, operating expense is growing at 14%, we're able to improve our operating and net margin.

In the third quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin were 19.2% and 24.3% respectively, compared to 7% and 13% respectively a year ago. Winning items that are below operating profit, we had an [indiscernible] RMB35.1 million equity loss pick up from 58 home businesses, which was deconsolidated in first quarter of 2015. It was calculated based on the company's ordinary shareholding inventory hold [ph]. We're happy to see growth in G&P including financial and operational efficiency in the CRM business. Other major items included, but not limited to government subsidies and some one-off investment.

GAAP and non-GAAP net margin was 13% and 17.5% compared to a 9.8% and a negative 0.9% a year ago. Please note that trends on our transactional platform for used goods in which Tencent invested $200 million, along with other buildings and resources in April 2017 continue to be part of our consolidated financial results during the third quarter. Also we accounted for advances using cost-accounting method because our ownership and influence are significantly less; so margins don't go through 58 P&L for now. Net cash provided by operating activities were RMB 699.1 million, roughly $105.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 and sequentially similar to second quarter.

We have noticed that the government's tone with regards to housing policy continue to focus on preventing accepted [ph] housing price increases. With this in mind, market housing transaction that will likely remain at a relatively low level in the near future, particularly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. We're actively pushing now businesses to lower tier cities to gain more market share to offset the depression. Other than housing, we're generally positive on China's macro economy, particularly the service sector which fits very well with the local service nature of our platform content -- a demand for our jobs, used car and other local services categories continue to be very strong.

Now, on to guidance; we expect fourth quarter 2017 revenues to be between RMB2.625 billion and RMB2.725 billion and 25.3% and 20.1% year-over-year growth rate respectively. These estimates reflect the Company's current and preliminary view, subject to change.

With that, I'd like to open up the call for Q&A. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Hillman Chan of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Hillman Chan

Thank you for taking my questions. My first question is regarding the 58.com comps [ph], the rural of 58.com. I think that's a fairly interesting development recently. Could you say more on the faring scale [ph] and geographical coverage and our plan of penetrating further into these rural areas? And also, your touch on the product development and sales strategy for this product? Thank you. And then I have another follow up.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Since the 18% Chinese offer, a newly developed project and we are moving fast on the village and towns market in China and the way our Chinese product penetrate is even lower in the smaller geography, places in China mainland. Constantly in China, even if there is more villages on the town, everyone -- almost everyone has a smartphone and there are internet coverage everywhere and the people are sophisticated enough to use internet and work on new tools like WUBA.com.

Originally, you know, when we name our company, we call it WUBA [ph] in Chinese which means 'WUBA in the city'. And now with this WUBA in same time project while going to further penetrate in the villages and towns in China Mainland; in China currently, there are like about 40,000 villages and hitting up 2018 with this program, we are going to cover about 30,000 villages. In every small town and village, we are trying to find a partner and with it, local partner will help him and intrust [ph] him to he help us to develop more users, collecting more information based on all the result that we also help this village hosting partner to make money.

In these past six months, we have developed our DAU from 0 to 1 million now and we believe we have the opportunities and the potential to further grow all these pretty massive significantly. For example, we are totally covering 3,000 villages and we are hoping that we can enlarge these numbers to 30,000. Village and towns market is huge in China. Here, we have half of the China population living there, meanwhile comparatively, the internet penetration is still very low. We hope we can be the first internet player to really focus in this market and eventually we hope we are the players in China mainland who can really penetrate big in this market.

Hillman Chan

Thank you very much.

Hao Zhou

[Foreign Language]

China's towns and villages has a huge amount of the population to market is really big and similar as the populations in the cities, it also need different kind of services in daily life to find a home, find a job in trading goods, and we have like 10 years to city development could be our -- we can definitely copy some of our professional experience to further penetrate in this market and some of our very mature products can also be introduced through these areas and we are fully -- believe that we can further develop our business very well in this area.

Hillman Chan

Thank you. I have another question on Zhuanzhuan. Can Management share more on the use of acquisition strategy for Zhuanzhuan going into 2018 and how do we see the competition with our [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Hao Zhou

[Foreign Language]

We can see that currently, Tencent is one of the very successful and famous second famous trading platform and the current field now, we can see no matter the GMB or traffic increase rate, Tencent has performed very well. We are currently underhand and leverage 58.com traffic and resources. We're okay to help them then to further improve its trading volume and the traffic. Meanwhile, we are also leveraged Tencent ecosystem and helping Tencent to gain more users. Currently, Facebook here is a marketplace and people are trading their YouTube and these platform and yes, in the future together with Tencent resources and traffic, we do believe someday in the future Tencent can also be developed as via marketplace on Facebook.

Next year, in 2018, we are planning to appropriately enlarge our investments on Zhuanzhuan, and we do believe China's mainland market is ready for YouTube's trading development. Talking about the computation landscape, compared with Jane [ph], we're trying to differentiate with each other. Consider with Tencent, the users currently, they have their payment coming to their social account, their money in the Tencent platform and we are thinking that all very useful resources to further develop Tencent business in China.

Christian Arnell

One thing I would add is the process of trading is good, is in many cases more complex than buying in something new. So therefore the design should also be slightly different or additional services, if it's available, it will help to ease the process of trading as good. For instance, Tencent has been putting more resources into its service to help to check and verify used cellphones and we have a very experienced team on this. We have a good process that's very popular from user's point of view and as a result of that -- and say it doesn't do that, so as a result of that, according to our data, it seems like we are leading in the sector just because of some of the innovation or different services that we have incorporated into our business structure. Other than the potential to leverage the traffic either from 58 and Tencent, I think I know how in the used goods category and our renovation sometimes set us apart from the competitors as well.

Hillman Chan

Thank you very much. Congrats again on a solid quarter.

Christian Arnell

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ming Xu of UBS. Please go ahead.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Michael, Hao Zhou and Echo. Congratulations on the strong quarter. I have two questions. First one is on the used car business. Recently we see a lot of the used car transaction platforms are either getting new financing or get lifted, and the competition there is heating up again. So, while I understand that our used car is being tackled, mostly it doesn't directly compete with these guys, but there is some competition, so can you maybe help us analyze the opportunities and the strategies of our used car lifting business in this new market environment? And I have a follow-up. Thanks.

Michael Yao

[Speaking Foreign Language]

It is village who currently China taking a handcomb [ph] market, competition landscape is tough and a lot of the players in this market have arranged $200 million to fight for more market share. It is very true that in China -- China has been biggest in new car market for years and everyone believes that even in the next few years, China will be gradually becoming the biggest second-hand car market as well. We do believe it takes a lot of time to have in new car open platform like auto-trader in China, and we are going to further develop WUBA group platform at this business model. In the meanwhile, we have quite a radial one of the major shareholder of Weixin, and Weixin because the B2B model.

So in the WUBA ecosystem, we have the both open platform business like auto trader and also we have B2C-based transaction related new cars business. In the future, WUBA will be continuing to focus on providing the open platform for all the used car dealer, more in China and we do believe in the future, both bigger cars of the business model in this market where we mix them; open platform, transaction players currently plays on some operating data as we are still the biggest used car traffic company in China and going forward, we will make effort to make sure our leading advantages will be there.

We want every used car fires and centers can find all the products they need and we can provide a different kind of service like the -- for example, the information of the second car has been retired and how good the car condition is. In the year of 2018, we will continue to invest and further develop our renewed car platform as well as relative products.

Ming Xu

Thank you. So my second question is about the [indiscernible]. So recently we noticed from social commerce or global players are achieving a very remarkable user and GMB growth in using WeChat mini program. Michael, can you talk about the opportunity upfront in mini program?

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Yes, to talk about -- we are few years late, trying to further leverage acquisitions as far as the micro-program on our platform and we in [indiscernible] have virtual waiting link to give a certain level of airport and via the platform central and we do believe a combined central comparison and advantages have well connected to better developed market.

Hao Zhou

I would just add that currently [indiscernible] is experiencing very fast growth and actually a significant part of that growth is already from Tencent. Also going through, if you share anything posted on Tencent and WeChat and our 2Q, the additional amount of traffic brought back to Tencent from these shared commodity actually is getting increasing as a proportion to the total. So this is pretty encouraging initial success but I think being as big as Tencent ecosystem, if we track the right product and you would significantly increase the amount of traffic or user base from the Tencent, that's what we are trying to do. So that's -- you know, we already have been in good extensions of Tencent but it could be potentially be much bigger, that's why what we are talking about here.

And also from Tencent's point of view, they are incentivized as well because from the WeChat, it's really a platform and they are not going to tailor me the tool for niche vertical. So if you probably know that lot of the users on WeChat and QQ are already trading used goods in WeChat groups and QQ groups, and -- but the tools they use is very unpolished, right -- just by paste and boast in picture or tasks and have to repost again in a group chat session; so we see opportunity to really improve the user experience in existing WeChat and QQ ecosystem given our expertise in the used good sector. So it could be potentially a win-win situation of course, Tencent. So if we will go back in the programs as we go in the future quarters.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tian Hou of T.H. Capital. Please go ahead.

Tian Hou

Hi Hao, Echo and Michael. The question is related to the housing market; so this year -- beginning of the year, I guess the management had a pretty low expectation for the housing market. However, the market really didn't grow the way you expected, as the past. And I guess also surprise [indiscernible]. So I wonder how do you see that next year? That's the first question. And you also mentioned about trying to run [ph], so if we look a lot for consumer finance company, so they took up a lot from fund users and their uses does need a lot of financing services; and I wonder if Ganji is going to enter into such a business? That's my two questions. Thank you.

Michael Yao

I would talk about the housing question. When we started the year in '17, the market outlook for housing did look quite grim because the policy that came out in first quarter in '16 was very severe and where we saw the reduction in volume in the second part of fourth quarter in '16 following the policy, and -- but we had little data at that point; so I think there -- it was probably very difficult for anyone to be optimistic about housing at that time, so that was the background. Now it is true that our revenue outperformed versus our earlier expectation and probably the street expectation as well in housing; I think that's driven by a number of factors.

First of all, the housing transaction volume did drop, and -- so if you look at Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, the volume -- the transaction volume in the big city did drop and so did our revenue. However, I think we are able to achieve -- having able to recover some of that losses through one, the rental market and that's probably a comfort cyclical part of our business where people either choose to rent or afford to rent, so when they couldn't afford to buy, so our rental market actually grow up as expected. And second is, we pushed very aggressive into lower Tier cities, so we see -- when we're going to street [ph], we see actually very few negative policies there. So we had lower market share in those cities and as we put more resource in there, actually we had there very good growth and beyond our expectation; so the proportion of revenues from lower Tier cities continue to be bigger.

And I think going back to Tier 1, Tier 2 cities, we also noticed that even though the housing transaction dropped in the market, the number of agents in those cities did not necessarily drop massively collating to the volumes. In other words, the agency companies are too buy and large keeping their workforce for now, okay. So that has effectively helped to protect our housing revenue and is for the time being. So because we don't do transaction like some of our peer companies, so our revenue did have benefited from that buffer of not directly related to housing bond. If we had been -- as some of our peer company does that 100% related to transactions, you have seen much bigger pressure on the top line which we don't see today.

That said, I think it's reasonable to be cautious about 2018 as well. So even though we have had some of the rather expected revenue in housing, but from the latest party Congress meeting etcetera, the tone of the policy restricting excessive price increase etcetera has not changed. So the positive result [ph] remains pretty effective. And so in the near-term, we don't forecast a very strong rebound, even though in the longer term I think the demand were probably necessarily come back somewhat but not in the near term. So how will the agency react to that? Maybe they do have to cut some people and which will have an impact for our top line next year, that's possible.

So again, I think next year's strategy is same with this year, we're going to continue to push forward rental market as government is pushing for rental market as well, with some longer term lease sort of a project and we're going to continue to push for lower Tier cities. So we'll stay watchful to how the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities agency numbers will react and hopefully we have reasonable business venture.

So on the second part, I think Zhuanzhuan [ph] used goods -- used car; it is true that some other peer companies are developing very aggressively their financial services arm related to used goods or even the used car sector or new car financing etcetera; but we do very little, we are very cautious in not taking on excessive risk related to financial business in elected [ph] company. So we very much today limit ourselves in online internet services in used goods and used car today. I think our view is, unless we have confidence our team that can handle the risk related to the financial services, we're going to be very cautious about those, that part.

Tian Hou

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Wendy Huang of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Wendy Huang

Thank you. Actually, I just want to get a reconciliation on the true extents of data that you always kind of mention. Why instead of growth rate of the different category? And secondly, it's about revenue breakdown by different category because I think you have mentioned that the breakdown by those three initial category has been like 4-3-3 for the past few quarters but given that jobs category has been outgrowing, especially at the housing and yellow page by their big margin. Shouldn't we expect to execute the jobs category [indiscernible] have increased a lot, especially over the past three/four quarters. And also, when shall we expect a jobs revenue to actually overtake housing? Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Correct. This year it has some minor changes but still largely, that was the fix. And -- but you're right, you know, going to next year your job -- category revenue continue to grow much faster than the other housing or other categories it will become bigger; so it's possible that within next 12 to 18 months, I think the revenue contributed from job guarantee will be bigger than housing or any other categories. So we don't get too hung up on timing or how the different categories perform, I think that's part of the power of being a multi-category platform. So sometimes you have particular industry that you have negative policy that you cannot control and therefore in the short-term, the revenue might be negatively impacted but you have other sectors as growth to offset those.

So I think that's particularly a strength compared to some of the other pure play companies in China where they specialize only in one vertical, therefore more exposed to industry cyclicality. So I think it's good of how we have several categories which have all basically revenue contributions and that helped to offset some of the pressure we've seen in particular industry.

And just to add to that point, I think if we want to pick -- if we want us to pick a category that we see the biggest potential for revenue, it is -- in my opinion, they did jobs because if the used car, housing; they are all like revenue related to one sector, however, jobs in China cut across various sectors. So we help housing agent to hire people we help other insurance, we help service, dining restaurants and hotels including the shops, the drivers; so it's exactly a cost cutting across lot of the industry, it's kind of infrastructure needed for the service sector that's growing in China. So that's probably the biggest potential in the revenue usage.

Wendy Huang

Sure, that makes a lot of sense. And also one more housekeeping question on your loss item [ph], how should we think about that whole standalone loss next year? And also in terms of your actually loss pickup on that whole, how will that change in 2018? Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Yes, it's -- as we were going through the budgeting process for -- from as we speak. So we probably have a more concrete number in the next call. But overall, you kind of see what we're picking up every quarter, we did spell that out in our earnings release for the past quarter. And it's -- from a year-over-year point of view it's definitely narrow. So we're happy about the home's progress in that, it was narrowing losses, they were continuing to deliver growing [indiscernible] and more -- I think customer satisfaction ratio is also increasing as of you get more experience in the win-to-win process, online and top line process.

So I think we feel good about the progress they made and they have also consolidated some of the -- one of the Hong Kong based truck services company that covers business not only in Hong Kong but also in the other parts of countries in South Asia, leveraging -- hopefully, we hope to leverage their experience in some of those slight different segments in the truck services and together with our credential automated business and we'll get services in China, and therefore it became a bigger business in more geographies. So -- and that's quite recent, so we're in the process of trying to pin down what exact budgeting for our next year.

Wendy Huang

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Weng Wong [ph] of HSBC. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question that dive into the traffic growth in your WUBA Corp [ph]; so can you give us more color on how the traffic growth in both, [indiscernible] and maybe you lose excellent [ph] strategy going through more than the future opportunity to further increase output in the numbers? Thank you very much.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Let me put the first question that may take a static interest. Import price; so I'm leaving people with some of their basic needs and in the past few years our traffic mover bases are keeping you in events above last year with mobile [ph], especially other apps. In probably few years, we are making that main 30% and you are going [indiscernible]. So probably we are not the one who grow fast, we're the fastest among all the big internet companies, so probably we'll run off them who are going very fast in terms of our traffic. And besides all the page view and DAU increase, the connections online and the user engagements also increased very healthy in the past few years. And I guess 2017, this year to be honest, myself is very satisfied with the performance in terms of our traffic increase.

And in the year 2018 we'll be further promote our technologies to further promote the connections online ecosystem, unlike communication technology will be further improving our traffic increase going forward. As just mentioned, we company have the Uber.com in the same-time project and this is our second vehicle deal that under [indiscernible], we also have few alternatives before they were other traffic.

Hao Zhou

Okay. The second question is about membership ARPU; you know, from quarter-to-quarter point of view, Q3 was stable versus that in Q2. But our strategy is really to evaluate pricing sort of strategy, if any one -- the market environment is what is our market position in each categories, so it varies. In housing for instance, in 2015 and 2016 where the online market was very good, so we raised the price along with the good market; but we didn't raise price in the last fall because as you see the market is bad and customers -- our Indian [ph] customers actually struggled more versus a year ago, well that's not weaker timing.

And that said, actually, you know, Mike also talked about our traffic utility increase. So not raising the price on housing, we know that we're actually delivering more traffic per dollar or per RMB to our customers. So we're actually helping more -- helping them to get through the difficult environment. We're following that, so I think when the market does come back in better time, we may relook at our pricing again. Jobs for instance, we raised the price in January and February of this year, because auditing against business and we're very -- we're -- we have the biggest probably market share in the job sector, and we have had not -- we didn't raise price towards a path in several years, when we -- when we're feeding with Ganji, we kept our price stable for a number of years and that probably have been increasing all on.

So in that point of view, the increase was more long overdue; so it was well received by customers as well because even after price increase, we are -- we're still delivering very positive ROI on their investment point of view. But that's one -- that's kind of one-third, once a year thing. So throughout the year we didn't get a changed pricing structure too much. So we're evaluating again where we do in the next first quarter and so we'll update you maybe next time.

Now appreciating you asking about the membership ARPU, that's clearly a driver for the membership revenue. However, we are evaluating pricing strategies of the -- on our marketing services. I can tell you that as we continue to find way to optimize our traffic monetization, we are able to better connect the right information or likely to the right merchant or else we can based on algorithm, some of it would describe in Michael's call that if we're able to better connect these candidates to these higher [ph] and that helps to save time from a borrowing point of view, right.

So with that value-add, we are charging more but overall, from our point of view the customers are happier. So I think it's not -- it is about how much do we charge but it's more about the ROI at the end of the day. And we're very confident that with our team leveraging better the technology, the AI and the more engaged platform, even with the same amount of traffic we're able to go on tides more and let alone -- as Michael mentioned earlier, our traffic especially on app is still delivering pretty healthy growth and we forecasted to have similar growth next year. So that all will set a good base for our revenue growth in the next few years.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Christian Arnell for any closing remarks.

Christian Arnell

Thank you. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have tonight. Thank you, everyone for joining our call. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out to Echo or myself. Thank you. Have a good night.

