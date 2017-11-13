Fibrocell Science's (FCSC) CEO John Maslowski on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 13, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Karen Casey - Head of Investor Relations

John Maslowski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Joseph Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Keith Markey - Griffin Securities

Karen Casey

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We issued a press release this morning detailing third quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights. For those of you, who may not have seen the release, it is available on our website at fibrocell.com in the Investors section. Today's call will be archived. The replay will be available later today and will remain on our website until December 13, 2017.

Before we begin, we wish to inform participants that today's call will contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and includes statements relating to the enrollment, dosing and reporting of results from pre-clinical and clinical studies; the timing of regulatory submissions, the potential advantages of our product candidates, sufficiency of our existing cash to fund operations and other statements regarding our future operations, financial condition, objectives and other future events.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed under Item 1A Risk Factors and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the SEC. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the forward-looking statements made during this call represent our views only as of today, November 13, 2017. While we may update certain forward-looking statements from time-to-time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if new information becomes available.

I am joined today by John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell. John will now begin the call with an overview of recent corporate highlights and will then provide a summary of our third quarter 2017 financial results. John will host a Q&A session which will be followed by closing remarks.

I'd like to now turn over the call to John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell.

John Maslowski

Thanks, Karen. Good morning and thank you for joining us. The third quarter of 2017 has been a productive and exciting period for Fibrocell. We believe our progress reflects our team's dedication to advancing our pipeline of innovative gene therapies for rare and devastating genetic skin and connective tissue disorders, and represents positive steps that have the potential to position us well to achieve key milestones in the fourth quarter of this year and in 2018.

Our recent efforts are highlighted by several notable achievements. Here is an update on our progress. As you know, our most advanced program FCX-007 is in clinical development for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa or RDEB. RDEB is caused by mutations of COL7A1 gene resulting in the absence or deficiency of Type VII collagen or COL7. COL7 is a protein that forms the anchoring fibrils that hold together the layers of skin.

In RDEB patients, the dermis and epidermis of skin separate, causing severe blistering, open painful wounds, and scarring in response to friction including daily activities like rubbing or scratching. These wounds may heal slowly or not at all and are susceptible to infection. Patients live in chronic pain and the disease is associated with a high motility rate.

FCX-007 is currently being evaluated for safety in a Phase 1/2 open-label clinical trial in RDEB patients. The trial is also assessing wound healing and pharmacology as secondary analysis. As a reminder, there are two cohorts in the Phase 1 portion of the trial. One cohort is comprised of patients who have a positive expression on the noncollagenous portion of the COL7 protein known as NC1+.

The other cohort is comprised of patients who do not express noncollagenous portion of the protein known as NC1-. The protocol allows the cohorts to progress independently one another. There are three NC1+ and one NC1- patients enrolled in the Phase 1 portion of the trial.

In September, Fibrocell reported interim Phase 1 results from five wounds treated over three adult NC1+ patients. These wounds range in size from 4.4 centimeter square to 13.1 centimeter square. Safety data showed FCX-007 was well tolerated through 12 weeks post-administration. No serious adverse events and no product-related adverse events were reported. No replicative competent lentivirus detected with low to no autoantibody response in patient's serum.

In addition to encouraging interim safety data, positive early trends were noted in wound healing and pharmacology signals. Targeted wounds were evaluated during the monitoring period prior to dosing and we were observed to be open for up to eight months. Compared to the baseline measurement collected at Day 0, before the single intradermal injection session of FCX-007, at four weeks post-administration a 100% of the wounds were greater than or equal to 75% healed. At 12 weeks post-administration, 80% of the wounds are greater than or equal to 70% healed.

We noted that one wound less than 70% healed from the 12-week data set was biopsied by the investigator in the middle of the wound bed, rather than on the wounded edge, which we may believe may have contributed to wound instability. We plan to continue to monitor this and other wounds throughout the follow-up visits.

Various pharmacology signals from vector DNA, COL7 mRNA or COL7 protein expression were detected throughout the dataset, in each patient for one or more assays up to 12 weeks post-administration. Expressed COL7 mRNA and COL7 protein have been confirmed in multiple patient samples, including one that detected linear expression of COL7 at the basement membrane zone. As we perform these pharmacology analyses in future patient evaluations, we'll continue to test for the presence of anchoring fibrils. These fibrils may require more time to mature or could be sporadically dispersed in these early analyses.

Results inherit sampling limitations as we're only allowed to perform a single biopsy collection per test at each visit to perform wound stabilization. The Data Safety Monitoring Board for the trial reviewed the interim data and concluded that the safety and potential benefit were established, and allowed continuation of enrollment in dosing. We plan to use the interim data from the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial, to support future filing for regenerative medicine advanced therapy or breakthrough therapy designation for FCX-007. We also believe it will support an FDA filing to obtain the launch of periodic enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which we expect to initiate in the first quarter of 2018.

FDA previously required us to file safety and potential benefit data from adults in the Phase 1 portion of the trial for review, prior enrolling pediatric patients. Going forward, we expect to form additional dosing of adult patients in the Phase 1 portion of the clinical trial for FCX-007 in the fourth quarter of 2017. This analysis will evaluate recent improvements to the product candidate that we believe will further increase COL7 expression, and also provide additional data to support its safety. We also consider - we also will consider future increases in cell dose for repeat dosing regimens and future administration sessions.

We also have two new updates to share for this program, an RDEB adult has been enrolled as the first patient in the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1/2 trial for FCX-007. We plan to enroll six patients in this phase of the trial. Patient of ages seven and older are eligible from enrollment for this portion of the trial, pending allowance of pediatric enrollment by the FDA.

We were also pleased to announce that our existing cGMP cell therapy manufacturing facility in Exton, Pennsylvania, has been designated as the production site for FCX-007 after incorporation into the IND. The facility will be used for the remaining clinical and future commercial manufacture of FCX-007, with capacity to serve the U.S. market for RDEB. Our approximately 13,000 square foot facility previously supported commercial autologous fibroblast manufacturing for azficel-T, with multiple FDA inspections conducted at the site. The facility includes cleanroom cell therapy manufacturing, quality control testing, cryogenic storage, shipping and receiving, and warehousing space.

We believe that an in-house manufacturing solution for gene therapy such as FCX-007, provides a distinct advantage for companies allowing full-control of scheduling priority, inventory and compliance, while operating in a more cost-effective fashion. The facility is a valuable asset to Fibrocell, mitigating the need for a large capital investment in future to build and validate internal manufacturing infrastructure.

Moving on, our second gene therapy candidate FCX-013 is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. Localized scleroderma is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by thickening or fibrosis of the skin and connective tissue that can be debilitating and painful. In the U.S., we estimate there are approximately 90,000 patients with moderate to severe localized scleroderma.

During the third quarter 2017, we initiated the Good Laboratory Practices or GLP toxicology/biodistribution study of FCX-013, performed dosing, and advanced into follow-up evaluations that continue to progress into the fourth quarter of this year.

Based on the progress of pre-clinical development, we expect to submit an IND application for FCX-013 to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2017, and initiate a human clinical trial in 2018. Both of our gene therapy candidates FCX-007 and FCX-013 are being developed in collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, leveraging their expertise in synthetic biology.

Our financial results for third quarter 2017 were reported in our earnings release that's issued this morning. For the nine months ending September 30, 2017, Fibrocell reported a diluted net loss of $1.58 per share, compared to a diluted net loss of $0.94 per share in the same period in 2016.

Research and development expenses decreased 4.4% to approximately $9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, as compared to $9.4 million for the same nine-month period in 2016. This decrease was due primarily to reduced compensation and employee-related expenses in the 2017 period as a result of our restructuring related to initiatives implemented in June 2016 in connection with the wind-down of our azficel-T operations. This decrease was partially offset by the increased costs related to the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FCX-007 for the treatment of RDEB and pre-clinical development of FCX-013.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 36.2% to approximately $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, as compared to approximately $8 million for the same nine-month period in 2016. This decrease was due primarily to reduced compensation and employee-related expenses.

As of September 30, 2017, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $11.9 million and working capital of approximately $8.7 million. Fibrocell used approximately $12.9 million in cash for operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2017, as compared to approximately $25.6 million used for the same period - same nine-month period in 2016. The company believes that its cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2017 will be sufficient to fund the operations into the second quarter of 2018.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We welcome your participation in our Q&A session, Dr. Al Lane, our Chief Medical Advisor will join you for the session. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll pause for just a moment. And we'll hear first from Joe Pantginis with H.C. Wainwright & Company.

Joseph Pantginis

Hey, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Few questions if you don't mind, John. First, with regard to the patients that you've already disclosed, the encouraging clinical data from, can we expect to see any updates from these patients with regard to - follow-up with regard to wound healing, but even more specifically additional biopsy and histology data?

John Maslowski

Yeah, Joe, thanks so much for your question. I appreciate it, good to hear from you. So yes, the protocol, there is a couple of aspects of the protocol, which we will be revisiting these patients from Phase 1. As you saw in the comment section, there are additional dosing inspected in the fourth quarter of 2017. Some of those are actually revisits of those patients. So, we'll have those patients coming back for follow-on, follow-up visits, so they'll come in, their wounds will be analyzed.

Of the 25 weeks post administration we also have a 52-week post-administration visit. We'll be looking at those same wounds, seeing what their wound healing rates look like at those periods, and also continue to collect biopsies for the pharmacology endpoints. Our protocol also does allow us that at certain portion of time to re-dose the wounds if need be. And we can evaluate if there is some wound healing, there is some wound area left, we can actually dose some again. That will be assessed at the 25-week point, if we need to reintroduce the product.

So, there is quite a bit more to come up for those patients. And when the timing is appropriate to collect the data, we'll have more to say on that.

Joseph Pantginis

Oh, so you can actually re-dose patients that were already enrolled, you don't have to wait for new patients?

John Maslowski

Yeah. We can do both, Joe. So obviously, we're going to be performing some new enrollment, some new dosing on - for instance, our NC1- patient I mentioned will receive their first dose coming up shortly. But, yeah, the protocol, we did write in the ability to - if we see remaining wound space available after 25 weeks, we can actually execute additional dosing into those areas.

If we don't, and we continue to see that the wounds are closed, that's obviously is our hopeful expectation of the product, then, we wouldn't perform that dosing. So, it will come up to the next assessment. Then there will be a decision to do that, and then that will occur coming up in the fourth quarter for those patients.

Joseph Pantginis

Got it. That's really helpful. And then, with regard to, you made some comments during your prepared part of the call about recent improvements to the product candidate. I'm just wondering if you can highlight those, and then that require any, say, addendum or what have you to the IND?

John Maslowski

Yeah, good question, Joe. So yeah, and as we had mentioned in our previous announcements, we are looking at expression increases and increases in dosing, and some of the options we had around that going forward. The reason we wanted to talk about it that way is we've been in the background or we are always working on ways to improve what's our protein expression profile look like, are there ways we can do that, just through just optimization of the product. Then we happen to have one of those, and not we get too much into the data, because we definitely want to publish and do these things later.

But if there's way that we can make themselves healthier going into the patient, just by having some improvements in culturing of the drug product. So, we've executed on that. We actually generated some pre-clinical animal data, just animal model data to show that we are seeing what we believe is a significant expression increase in the presence of the vector.

Again, we'll talk more about that when we publish. But, yes, all these, of course, were submitted to our IND. We feel comfortable that we are - the FDA's had - obviously has the data and we're going to move forward with this change. So that will be tested in these next upcoming patients that are coming in the fourth quarter. We hope that will even further enhance our ability to, obviously, have the FCX-007 create these - the protein in the patients. And we'll see those as we continue these pharmacologic analyses and look at wound healing.

Joseph Pantginis

Got it. And then my question, if you don't mind, thank you for your patience. I guess, it's actually really good news that you've got the GMP facility designation for your existing facility. It's a very good asset to have. So, I guess, as - I guess is there, what's the additional punch list with regard to facility readiness that you can be ready to answer the call following potential designations like RMAT or Breakthrough and being able to hit the market running?

John Maslowski

Yeah, good question also, Joe, because, we've had this facility here for quite some time. We have a lot of experience creating GMP cell therapy material. Have been doing it for years here. And we actually have our staff impact, part of the filing for the IND, this is basically showing that you have your GMP systems ready. You have all your SOPs in place, and that you have all your systems' batch records are ready to go.

So as part of the exercise to go into the IND, our team here which had not only internal regulatory expertise, but also, we have a full operation staff including an independent quality staff as well, has ready conducted all that work. So, we actually plan so we can do all future, including this fourth quarter were coming up, clinical work in here in the Exton facility. And as you mentioned, as we get through these designations, the goal would be that we go through Phase 2 all that material will be produced here, at our own schedule, in Exton, Pennsylvania.

And then, we foresee the space here knowing it intimately well here in Fibrocell that this - we have enough capacity to serve as not only those clinical trials, but RDEB market here in the U.S. as well. So, we're going to start right away moving into the fourth quarter here in Exton.

Joseph Pantginis

Okay, great. Thanks a lot, John.

John Maslowski

Thanks, Joe. I appreciate it.

Operator

And now we'll hear from Keith Markey with Griffin Securities.

Keith Markey

Good morning, John.

John Maslowski

Good morning, Keith. Good to hear from you.

Keith Markey

I had a couple of questions. I was just wondering, since you already had the facility in place basically from the - for the preparation of the cells, there is no additional capital expenditures involved at least going forward at this point?

John Maslowski

Yeah, Keith, at this point, we have a facility ready that we can produce the materials for the rest of this trial and going into the Phase 2. We may do some improvements going forward, what I call a sort of routine upgrades and maintenance of the facility that we've been conducting even in the background before we're using it.

But the heart of the matter is that Fibrocell won't need to go and build cleanroom capacity to service these markets from scratch or even in a shell of the building somewhere. That work is done and was obviously done as part of the previous azficel-T material. So, we're ready to go. We have our procedures in place and we're going to start that for the material in the fourth quarter.

Keith Markey

That's great. And then, you will have to make some sort of adjustments though in going from a clinical standpoint to going commercial, wouldn't you?

John Maslowski

Yeah, obviously, we'll do some - again, we'll have some improvements more on the infrastructure standpoint. But because the facility was previously used for an approved commercial product, all those systems that we created and were reviewed as part of the pre-license inspection in the several routine team biologics inspection we had, really the facility was created and have systems for commercial readiness. Of course, we'll have things like ramping up with additional operators and staff, and bringing in more raw materials and things like that.

But the basic structure is here, already in place just based on our previous experience. And luckily, the 007 process is based on the former azficel-T process, so even a lot of the materials equipment. We didn't have to do any significant purchases even for basic equipment like BSCs and incubators and such. So luckily, that translates well to our advantage.

Keith Markey

That's great. And then - I'm sorry, if I didn't hear this. I was just wondering, what do you anticipate your cash burn-rate will be for 2018, since you're going to have more or less two clinical trials going on at the same time?

John Maslowski

Yeah, that's a good question. And we actually signaled, we'll have more about this come out once we move through and start announcing more milestones going forward. We think there will be somewhat similarity, because as we are bringing on another clinical trial, we're moving away more from the pre-clinical work for 013, which as you know is obviously very costly as well, just the clinical trials are.

But - we're moving - we're starting in the move-away from sort of that discovery and pre-clinical cost phase and they're now doing more the - sort of the clinical. So, although, all of that is obviously a lot on a small company, we actually doing our modeling so far. Don't think it will change much. So - but again, more detail on that as we start to developing our kind of 2018 milestones and going forward.

Keith Markey

Okay. And then, one last question. If you should decide that you need to or feel that you need, you want to treat those patients a second time in the RDEB trial, will you discuss that publically or will that be provided in a regular update, do you think?

John Maslowski

Yeah, again, we'll collect those data, Keith, and we'll - as we're again revising our sort of milestones for the next year that will be a consideration as well. And now that we're getting into sort of migrating into the Phase 2 portion of the trial, we have to make a decision, is there a conference, is there enough data, and then start taking a look at that. But we definitely want to be transparent and talking to The Street about how our results are progressing. We just want to make sure we have a good dataset and roll that out.

So, we'll definitely be announcing our intensions with that as we move forward.

Keith Markey

Great. Thank you very much.

John Maslowski

Thank you, Keith.

John Maslowski

Great. Thank you again for joining us this morning. During the third quarter, we made steady progress with the development of our gene therapy product candidates. We believe the future is promising as we look to several important milestones in the coming months.

For FCX-007, we expect to perform additional dosing with adult patients in the Phase 1 portion of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial during the fourth quarter 2017. And subject to announcement from the FDA, we expect to initiate enrollment of pediatric patients in the Phase 2 portion in the first quarter of 2018. In addition, we expect to complete a top speedy study of FCX-013 and file an IND application to the FDA during the fourth quarter of 2017 with the goal of initiating clinical development for this product candidate in 2018.

Achieving these milestones, support our dedication to advancing our gene therapy candidates that offer the potential to be transformative for patients and families, and bring value to our shareholders. We appreciate your continued support and enjoy your day.

