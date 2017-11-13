How Might The Proposed Tax Law Changes Affect Your Household Tax? Let's Look At Some Examples

On November 2, the House Ways and Means Committee released its proposed changes to the current tax code, with the Senate releasing their version on November 12. The two proposals are similar in content but quite dissimilar to the current code, particularly as relates to the individual household. The major differences with the current code is the repeal of most itemized deductions, the use of a more favorable tax-rate structure and the extended use of child credits. Other seemingly important changes are turning out to be less important than advertised. These include the approximate doubling of the standard deduction from the 2018 level of $13,000 to $24,400 in both the House and Senate version, but this is closely offset by the proposed repeal of personal exemptions of $4,150 each along with the repeal of the additional senior (> age 64) $1,300 standard deduction. Other changes that would affect fewer households but could have a substantial tax effect on the affected households is the repeal of the medical expense deduction in excess of 10% of Adjusted Gross Income ((AGI)) (House bill), the consolidation of qualifying education expenses and the repeal of miscellaneous itemized expenses such as investment advisory fees, gambling losses, unreimbursed professional expenses and educational expenses within one’s career field. Much smaller changes to most will be the loss of some tax-favored employer provided benefits, the repeal of the AMT and the repeal of some of the above-the-line deductions (deductions that can be taken without itemizing deductions). But the major change as proposed by both the House and Senate version is the loss of the state/sales (in states that do not have a state tax) tax deduction, the loss of the unlimited property tax deduction and the loss of personal exemptions of large/extended families. Clearly, there will be many, many, many moving parts in the proposed changes over the status quo, and clearly, how this will affect the household’s tax bill will depend on which of these changes will impact the household’s tax return and, of course, which of these proposals will actually be adopted in the final bill signed by the President. So to be safe, we could all sit around, shrug and say Que Sera Sera and not think about it….or we can have some fun and try to get some idea of where these proposals are going and how it MIGHT impact us.

Before I get into how I set up and test the proposals in comparison with what we already have, there is a very positive note in these proposals….neither of them are asking to repeal the favorable 0% tax rate on qualified dividends and net Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG). YES!!!!! As an income investor, our retired household’s income has a large component of qualified dividends, many of which reside in the 15% bracket and so are not subject to taxation. For the sake of others who rely on this source of income, let’s hope it will continue to remain off the chopping block!

Setting up the households

With the sensitive part of the proposed changes in mind, I’ve established 4 households of 7 AGI levels for each of the 3 tax plans: Current, House and Senate plans.

The 4 households are

Married with two children below the age of 17. Total 4 exemptions. Married with two children above the age of 16. Total 4 exemptions. Married Retired with 10 years remaining on current mortgage. Total 2 exemptions. Married Retired with no mortgage. Total 2 exemptions

These are residents of a state with a 5% income tax on workers and retirees. Working families purchased a home at the beginning of 2018, the value of the mortgage loan is 2.5X AGI, and property tax rate of 1.25% of home value. Mortgage Annual percentage Rate is 4% on 30 year fixed loans. The first retired couple purchased their home 20 years ago and the second retired couple purchased theirs over 30 years ago. Working households have qualifying medical expenses well below 10% of AGI while all retiree households have the following qualified medical expenses:

All household here have no above-the-line deductions, educational expenses, casualty loss or miscellaneous itemized deductions. All households make annual charitable contributions of 5% of AGI. The maximum AGI used in these examples is below the Pease limits on the reduction of itemized deductions and so it too is not considered.

These calculations are primarily designed to compare the current with proposed tax law changes, not to accurately determine actual tax. Therefore, I’ve left out sources of income/deduction that would be the same under all three tax conditions. For example, I’m not including the effect of qualified dividends or ATL deductions such as IRA contributions or credits such as the child and dependent care credit, as these remain unchanged.

RESULTS

The following table shows the computed tax on the 4 member household with children older than age 16





From these data, the following graphic shows how the household tax bill will change based on current proposals

What jumps out at me is that every income group would see an increase in their tax bill, based on these income and deduction criteria. This is almost entirely due to the loss of 4 exemptions, the loss of the property tax deduction (Senate plan) and state income tax deductions, while getting no tax credits for children or parents due to the children's ages. The tax brackets are lower with the House and Senate plan, but this savings is overwhelmed by the loss of deductions and credits.

The computed tax for the working household with 2 children under age 17 shows a dramatic change.

From these data, the following graphic shows how the household tax bill will change based on current proposals

This dramatic shift in the reduction of the household tax below an AGI of $200K is due to the availability of child credits through the proposed sharp increase in AGI phaseout, thus allowing higher income households to be able to use the child credit. The increase in tax at higher AGI levels has to do with the loss of growing state tax and phasing out of credits.

The Retired household with no mortgage vs. 10 years remaining on their mortgage shows the following tax calculation tables. Note that I am using lower AGI numbers for retired household gross incomes, as they are typically 25% to 50% lower than the gross incomes in the years just prior to retirement.

From these data, the following graphic shows the changes in the retired household tax bill with no mortgage interest deduction:

The difference in tax reduction between the House and Senate proposals is due entirely to tax rate differences, as both have the same taxable income.

For the retired household with 10 years remaining on the mortgage, the tax bill changes a bit for the two proposed tax plans:

The generally larger reduction in the tax bill of retired income groups has to do with not losing two exemptions of the previous working households, the higher standard deduction of the proposals and the more favorable tax rates of the proposals.

Conclusion

This is a complicated space, with multiple variables moving at the same time. And these data clearly show that the proposed tax changes are not "just for the benefit of the wealthy," as each of these examples with the exception of the retired household with no mortgage interest deduction, shows that higher income households will be paying higher taxes than under the current tax code, at least for these deductions and credits. But generally, the loss of potentially large itemized deductions and personal exemptions, the near doubling of the standard deduction, the reduction in the tax rates and the dramatic increase in child credits are the major factors in determining how the majority of households' tax bills will change under the House and Senate proposals over the current system. The only way one will know how they will be affected is to work through their own household income and deductions under the proposed changes.

Note that I have not considered single or head of household filers, nor have I considered high AGI (>$300K) households, households subject to Alternative Minimum Tax, household with significant ongoing other itemized deductions, households with more than 4 exemptions, households with high post-secondary education expenses, households in states such as CA, NJ, NY or OR with very high state income and local taxes, nor the impact on households with a second home. Incorporating these deductions, phase-outs and credits will make the final tax calculation a bit more complicated, although it is certainly doable.

Disclaimer and offer

I have spent several days constructing the Excel Spread Sheet I used in these calculations. I have double and triple checked the results using a calculator and to this end have found the sheet to be accurate, although I make no promise of the final result. And as always, I will be happy to send to anyone who asks a copy of the Excel SS I’ve constructed. Just send me a PM with your e-mail address. The only thing I ask in return is that you feed-back to me any errors you might find or suggestions you might have to improve the calculations.

