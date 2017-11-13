Santa Could Bring A Retail Rally

By Parke Shall

Interestingly enough, brick-and-mortar retail may be the one sector that, over the holiday season, provides the biggest surprise for investors. On the heels of surprisingly better than expected earnings from both JCPenney (JCP) and Macy's (M) to end the week last week, we wanted to lay out a short case as to why we believe brick-and-mortar retail may actually be poised to move higher heading into the end of the year.

We know it sounds almost crazy at this point. Investors have beaten up brick-and-mortar retail so much over the last couple of years that to expect it to move up for any reason almost sounds completely foreign. However, we think there are a unique set of factors that may actually wind up pushing brick-and-mortar names higher heading into December.

First, they have a bit of a tailwind based on last week's earnings.

Second, they have ample short interest that could help catalyze miniature short squeezes.

Third, there will be speculation about holiday sales and Q4 remains the most promising for all retailers, not just brick and mortar ones.

Fourth, stocks just simply have a tendency to move higher heading into the holiday season.

Let's look at some of the earnings that were reported on Thursday. JCPenney actually wound up surprising the market with better than expected results. CNBC reported,

J.C. Penney on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly same-store sales, as the department store chain's latest efforts to get rid of excess inventory and refresh its apparel business showed signs of progress. The news came just weeks after Penney slashed its full-year profit and sales outlook, citing a hit due to heavy discounting. At the time, Penney also set the bar lower for third-quarter earnings. The retailer's shares climbed more than 17 percent Friday morning after it beat Street expectations.

As a result, the stock caught a bit of a tailwind toward the end of the week.

In addition, Macy's, despite missing on revenue, held firm in their annual guidance proving to the market that the rumors of its death were likely exaggerated, at least for the time being. We wrote a detailed article about this last week would you can read here. Subsequent to those results, Macy stock also ran on both Thursday and Friday, as you can see from the chart below.

M Price data by YCharts

In addition, heading into the holiday season, there still is significant short interest in many retail names. Finding stocks that are ready to pop in a market environment that we believe to be overbought can be relatively difficult. However, retail stocks still have low valuations and have a considerable enough short interest to possibly catalyze an upward move if above average buying starts to come in. CNBC reported back in September,

Investor fear of retail has turned to despair, with bets against the sector reaching the highest level since the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Short interest - a measure of how many shares are being sold short compared with the total "float," or shares outstanding - has reached a post-financial crisis peak of 15.6 percent, according to Bespoke Investment Group. The larger set of consumer discretionary stocks has a short interest level of 11.7 percent, the highest since March 2009, around the time of the crisis lows for the stock market.

There is considerable short interest in many brick-and-mortar names, contributing to the reasons that we believe these names could pop going into December.

The next point is kind of a peculiar one. Everybody knows that Q4 is the best cash generating quarter for retail businesses, whether they are brick and mortar or online. One could argue that these companies will all have the benefits of holiday shopping, but bears similarly could argue that on a year over year basis, the companies may not show good enough comps to warrant their stocks moving higher.

However, this almost doesn't even matter for the time being. Our argument is that retail names could move higher heading into December and their holiday sales results won't be released until the first week of January, at the earliest. So, regardless of how these retailers actually perform during the holiday season, their respective stocks will likely move higher simply based on speculation that they are doing well over the holiday season and will post their strongest quarter of the year, regardless of how it compares to the prior year quarter. As you can see from the chart below, many of these companies generate a significant amount of their annual profit and free cash from the fourth quarter, which is pronounced in the chart below.

M Cash from Operations (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Finally, stocks just have a tendency to rally heading into the holiday season. Perhaps it is speculation about having a great quarter or perhaps it is everybody just in a great mood from having a little too much eggnog. Either way, the "Santa Claus rally" winds up rearing its head about this time every year. Though it doesn't make much sense to us, that doesn't mean that it won't take place. Every year we look at this rally as just another excuse for the media and financial pundits to go out and cheer on a market that has far overextended itself and has priced stocks at frothy valuations. With that said, it is a phenomenon that occurs every year and we have no reason to believe that this year is going to be any different, especially given the resilient performance of the market over the past 11 months.

^SPX data by YCharts

We continue to believe that brick-and-mortar retail may be the very next sector that catches a little bit of a bid. It's the only sector that has valuations that aren't completely blown out of proportion and, rather than the entire sector dying off, we believe it is just undergoing a seismic shift. We don't believe that brick-and-mortar will die completely, rather, we believe it is going through a major evolution that will see some weak names go under, but will also eventually see stronger names with good balance sheets go on to again flourish.

If we had to take a bet on one sector heading into the holidays we would be betting on brick-and-mortar retail, riding the tailwind of last week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.