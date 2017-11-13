Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Behind Omeros' Blowout Results

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a look at Omeros after blowout quarterly results are below.

Not much on the FDA calendar this week but it will be interesting if Dynavax Technologies and Heron Therapeutics get credit for their FDA approvals Friday this week.

The biotech sector continued to drift down last week. It and other high beta areas of the market like small caps continue to see negative investor sentiment.

A cynic is a man who, when he smells flowers, looks around for a coffin.”

― H.L. Mencken

The high beta parts of the market continued to take it on the shin while the large cap indices remain placid last week. The S&P 500 and Dow posted small losses on the week as both broke eight week winning streaks. Meanwhile, things are not so well in small cap land. The Russell 2000 lost more than one and a half percent last week and the major biotech indices suffered similar declines. My hope is that is tax reform can advance in congress so that these high beta areas of the market can get off the 'schneid' in the weeks ahead.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click here on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Both Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) received FDA approvals on key drugs Friday. However, reception in the market was tepid as investors 'bought the rumor' and 'sold the news'. We will see if investors factored in the positives from these approvals over the weekend and these stocks can properly head higher this week to reflect their improved prospects.

Lets start Monday with looking at some of the key FDA and trial events in the week ahead?

This isn't a whole lot on the calendar this week. The 32nd Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer is underway. Mid/early stage data will be presented by the likes of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP), Calithera Biosciences (CALA), Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) and others.

Monday, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is having its annual analyst day. The company recently reported some impressive revenue growth within its quarterly numbers.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) will be under the spotlight on Thursday as it has a PDUFA date for its lead drug candidate rhGUS for the treatment of a rare disease called Mucopolysaccharidosis 7 or MP7. Another SA contributor recently 'chimed in' on the stock leading into this critical date.

Finally, the Society for Neuro-Oncology is having their annual conference from November 16th through November 19th. Stemline Therapeutics (STML) is set to present Phase II data from its drug candidate SL-701 for the treatment of second line glioblastoma cancer. There will probably a couple of 'late breakers' announced this week among oncology firms that will also present at this conference.

And that covers most of the scheduled events as we get closer to the long Thanksgiving weekend.

B.Riley assigns a Buy rating and $5 price to AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) this morning. Riley's analyst

sees the company's lead asset, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor Fotivda, being successful in the pivotal Tivo-3 trial reading out in Q1 of 2018".

Last month, Seaport Global initiated the shares as a Buy with a $7 price target.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) got several positive mentions after earnings results last week. JP Morgan ($50 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($60 price target) reiterated their Buy ratings last Wednesday. Friday, Cowen & Co. ($50 price target). I have to agree with these analyst firms. The stock's over 10% pullback last week seem more than overdone given the company easily beat top and bottom line expectations.

After being dormant for some nine months, analyst commentary is starting to pick on small cap concern CryoLife (CRY). Two weeks ago, Canaccord Genuity had these positive words on company and the stock

We reiterate our BUY rating on CRY coming out of the Q3 print, as we see a company on the precipice of a significant, positive change, which we expect to show up in the form of accelerating top-line growth, expanding margins, stronger earnings and more robust FCF over the medium to long term. We recommend small-cap investors build long-term positions in CRY at current levels. We reiterate our $25 one-year target."

Today, it is Northland Securities reiterating their Buy rating and slightly lower $23.50 price target on the shares.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

In what was a very tepid week for biotech overall, Omeros (OMER) stood out as a big outperformer last week. The stock rose almost 30% in trading Friday even as small biotech names fell significantly on the week.

The trigger for the rally was big beat when Omeros reported third quarter numbers Friday. Let's take a look a look at the highlights and what may like ahead for this promising 'Tier 3' biotech stock in today's Spotlight feature.

Earnings Highlights:

The company posted a loss of 16 cents a share, 17 cents a share better than expectations.

Revenues jumped over 90% year-over-year to $21.7 million, almost $4 million above the consensus number.

Revenues were up an impressive 26% sequentially as Omidria gained considerable traction during the quarter.

The company ended the quarter with just over $85 million in cash and marketable securities. Omeros also has another $45 million available under an existing credit facility.

OMS721:

The continued ramp up in Omidria sales is certainly nice to see. However, the company's and stock's future will be determined by the development of OMS721. This compound has blockbuster potential and is targeting five separate indications.

During the quarter the FDA granted OMS721 orphan drug designation in IgA nephropathy. That indication should move into Phase III development in the near term. This compound is also in a pivotal study for aHUS (atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome). Currently Soliris is the prime treatment for this rare condition and should rack up at least $3 billion in sales this year for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). Omeros current market capitalization is under $900 million. This points to the substantial capital appreciation potential should development of OMS721 be successful.

Verdict:

It was a solid quarter for Omeros. Omidria's continue rise in sales should alleviate some of the company's cash burn concerns going forward. OMS721 development is moving forward nicely and OMER remains an attractive risk/reward story even after Friday's big rally.

Conscience is the inner voice that warns us somebody may be looking.” - H.L. Mencken

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD,AVEO,CALA,DVAX,HRTX,LGND,OMER,RARE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.