Oil: Will OPEC Extend Cuts?

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") will meet on November 30 in Vienna. Market participants will be awaiting OPEC's decision on whether the production cuts should be extended and by how long, which could significantly affect the global oil supply and demand balance in 2018.

Supportive Commentary

So far key decision makers seem to be in unison.

On September 10, the Saudi minister met with U.A.E., Venezuela and Kazakh counterparts and said that Saudi Arabia is open to another OPEC cuts extension.

More recently on October 29, Saudi Arabia affirmed backing for an OPEC cut extension. This is important, because the recent backing shows that the more than 20% rise in oil prices throughout the last two months has not changed Saudi Arabia's stance.

Most recently on Monday, United Arab Emirates Minister for Energy Suhail al-Mazroui said that he expected OPEC and non-OPEC countries to extend global supply cuts.

Furthermore, OPEC members are reportedly forming a consensus around extending the cuts by nine months.

Supportive Data

OPEC today released its most recent Monthly Oil Market Report ("MOMR"), which will be the last MOMR available to OPEC ministers at the key meeting later this month. The report stated that:

Total OECD commercial oil stocks fell in September to stand at 2,985 mb. At this level, OECD commercial oil stocks are 154 mb above the latest five-year average. Crude and products stocks indicated a surplus of around 129 mb and 25 mb, respectively, above the seasonal norm. In terms of days of forward cover, OECD commercial stocks stood at 62.3 days in September, some 1.9 days higher than the latest five-year average.

In other words, the job is not yet done.

US Oil Production Will Rise

On July 14 in Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, I argued that the U.S. oil rig count had peaked and that it would decline through October. Then on September 1 in Don't Get Used To A Declining Rig Count, I wrote "given that fracking crews are in short supply, drillers might choose to sit through the recent oil price slump while holding on to the rigs they secured earlier this year." Consequently, the U.S. oil rig count declined by only 40 rigs, and the decline has bottomed:

I would expect a few weeks of bouncing around at these lower levels, but the direction thereafter will be upward. Oil bulls should expect increasing U.S. oil production going forward.

Bottom Line

Global oil inventories are still above their five-year averages, which also are at elevated levels. With U.S. production set to start rising again in 2018, I expect OPEC to extend cuts.

The million-dollar question will be, "when does the cheating start?"

Stay tuned.

