Valeant: Strong Earnings, But Long Way Ahead

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc. (NYSE:VRX) stock continued its rough ride this year and lost over 21 percent of its value, taking its 12 months decline to 43 percent. The company reported its third quarter results on November 7. This article was originally written for our members before the earnings. We provided an earnings update at the end, but kept the rest of it as-is.

After the recent debacle of its glaucoma drug Latanoprostene Bunod, the upcoming potential catalyst is Q3 earnings report. It would be interesting to see whether the company would be able to stay on its path to growth.

Marginal improvement in financials

This $5.36 billion juggernaut has a robust portfolio with products such a Bausch & Lomb franchise and Salix in it. However, the company has been through a lot of contentious issues such as accounting scandals and drug pricing controversies. These negative happenings took their toll on the company’s fortunes and the stock crashed down from its highs of $250 in 2015 to its current pricing of marginally double figures. Since then, the company has taken a number of steps to remedy the situation. The steps included reorganizing its business units to hiving off non-core segments for better focus. Valeant is scheduled to announce its third quarter results on November 7th. For the second quarter the company had reported its adjusted net income at $362 million while its revenue for the quarter stood at $2.233 billion. Valeant showed 8 percent decline for its quarterly revenue on year over year basis but for sequential quarter over quarter, the revenue posted 5 percent increase. Similarly, adjusted net income showed 26 percent year over year decline to touch $362 million but grew 33 percent on quarter over quarter basis. These figures amply demonstrate that the company’s measures are bearing fruits, slowly but steadily. If Valeant is able to keep the trend going for the third quarter, the stock may reverse its short term downward trend. The odds of this happening are even as the company confirmed its prior estimated for full year Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance range of $3.60 - $3.75 billion despite the impact of divestitures that have closed in 2017, but lowered the full revenue estimate to the range of $8.70 - $8.90 billion from $8.90 - $9.10 billion range.

Regulatory issues betray lax management

Valeant’s tough luck was compounded by yet another setback as the company received Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its glaucoma drug Latanoprostene Bunod. The CRL raised concerns regarding its Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) inspection at Bausch + Lomb's manufacturing facility in Tampa. The most worrying fact is that the recent CRL raised the same concern which a previous CRL had mentioned last year. On the positive side, the CRL did not raise any safety or efficacy concern. It also did not ask for any additional clinical trial, but the CRL nonetheless put a spanner in the company’s timeline for commercializing the drug, especially since the drug approval would have allowed Valeant access to the lucrative glaucoma market which is estimated to touch $2.2 billion figure in the US alone by 2023. Valeant itself had projected the peak annual revenue from the drug at $1 billion, so the CRL is a pretty big blow for an already beleaguered company.

Bleak outlook despite debt markdown

Another factor which might be weighing down the stock is the debt burden on the company. Valeant has been offloading its business assets for reducing it massive debt pile. It completed sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC in June and plans to use net proceeds to pay down $811 million of senior secured term loans. It has reported paying down more than $4.8 billion worth of debt since the end of the first quarter of 2016, so is close to meeting its target of paying down $5 billion in debt before February 2018. The sale of business units is a departure from the company’s earlier policy of driving growth through leveraged acquisitions.

Valeant stock continues its downward slide, without any relief in sight. The quarterly numbers have started to show some improvement, however, the quantum and the chances of growth sustainability are still too low to have any impact on the stock price. Despite bringing onboard a new CEO last year, the management still seems lacking in conviction and ability. Apart from numerous missteps over the last couple of years, the latest CRL gaffe regarding its glaucoma drug put a spotlight on the company management’s ineptitude. The stock currently trades close to its 52 weeks low of $8.31. While the current valuation may seem tempting, it is advisable to wait for Q3 results to see whether the company is able to show sustaining improvement in its operating and financial condition.

Update: Valeant reported positive financial results for the third quarter and the announcement proved to be a strong catalyst for the stock, pushing its stock up as high as 15 percent in a single day. In the past five days, the stock gained 35 percent. The encouraging result also provides long term positive indication as the company seems to be solidly on the path to recovery. Valeant reported its total revenue for the quarter at $2.2 billion, slightly down from $2.4 billion in revenue it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, the decline in revenue was more than compensated for by increase in its income. The company’s operating income for the quarter was at $38 million, up from an operating loss of $863 million. Similarly, Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2017 stood at $1.3 billion, as compared to a net loss of $1.2 billion for the same period in 2016. Overall, though, while these numbers look solid, the company has a long way ahead before substantial recoveries are made. As we said before, this may be a great trader’s stock, but a solid investment it is not.

