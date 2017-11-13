Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Regeneron's Appeal, Good News For Amgen, Bristol-Myers' Sprycel

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Regeneron

Today we will discuss an article on Regeneron (REGN) by DoctoRx, titled “Regeneron Falls On Q3 Report: Weighing The Pros And Cons.”

Regeneron has had a decent run this year, gaining more than 10%. More recently though the stock has seen a sharp pullback. REGN had climbed to above $500 in July this year. But then a spate of bad news pushed the stock lower. DoctoRx begins the article by talking about the negative news flow over the summer that pushed REGN lower. The author notes that he was expecting REGN to hold at around $450, but the stock fell through this level.

DoctoRx notes that he did not buy on previous dip but with the stock now hovering around $400, it looks “more of a value play.” In fact, this is something we had noted when we covered REGN last month. DoctoRx notes that based on the present value of its marketed products, REGN has a market capitalization of $50 billion. The company’s current market capitalization is around $44 billion so it is trading roughly at a 10% discount to its intrinsic value, taking into account just the marketed products.

In our article last month, we had also noted the potential of Regeneron’s marketed products. Of course, Eylea remains the most important product in REGN’s portfolio. In Q3, the company registered a 12% increase in U.S. net sales of Eylea. But we had noted the potential of dupilumab in both indications; eczema and asthma. Our article also focused on Regeneron’s focus on developing new partnerships, including the one with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA).

While Eylea remains a key growth driver in the near-term, the uptake of dupilumab and the potential of Regeneron’s pipeline will be the key drivers of valuation in the long-term. The company currently has 15 candidates in its pipeline. Five of these pipeline candidates are in Phase 3.

DoctoRx also briefly discusses REGN’s pipeline. Overall though the author is cautiously optimistic about the company’s future. Having said that, he does note that he has initiated a small position at current levels. We believe that this is a good entry level for REGN as there could be at least 10%-15% near-term upside. As we had noted in our article last month that based on forward earnings guidance of $18 per share, REGN looks reasonably valued. This was when the stock had been around 20% above current levels. Based on the fundamentals then, we believe that this is a good entry level for REGN unless the sentiment on biotech sector as a whole remains negative heading into the year end. With no major news flow, we believe that sentiment on the biotech sector has a whole will remain neutral and do not see any further downside in big biotech names, including Regeneron.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of PETX AMGN AGN AZN BMY

European advisory group backs Amgen's Avastin biosimilar ABP 215

Company: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) & Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Co Name Amgen, Inc. Ticker AMGN

Therapy: ABP 215, a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab).

News: The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (OTCQB:CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval for Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) ABP 215, a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab).

The product is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Analysis: Avastin had sales of $6.96 billion in 2016. In 2020, the is forecasted to register sales of $6.36 billion. This, however, does not take into account competition from biosimilars, which could take a significant portion of Avastin market share if approved.

European advisory group backs expanded use of Amgen's Nplate

CompanyAmgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Co Name Amgen, Inc. Ticker AMGN

Therapy: Nplate (romiplostim)

Disease: chronic immune (ideopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP)

News: The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (OTCQB:CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval for Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Nplate (romiplostim) for the treatment of chronic immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) in patients as young as one year old who do not respond to other treatments (e.g., corticosteroids, immunoglobulins).

Previously Nplate was approved in the EU for adults with ITP.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days

Analysis: The positive recommendation from the CHMP was based on data from five studies that assessed the safety and efficacy of Nplate in children with ITP. ITP is a rare disease, with incidence of 4-5 per 100,000 per year in Europe.

European advisory group backs AstraZeneca's benralizumab for adults with eosinophilic asthma

Company: AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

Co Name AstraZeneca plc (ADR) Ticker AZN

Therapy: benralizumab

Disease: eosinophilic asthma

News: The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (OTCQB:CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval for AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) benralizumab as add-on maintenance treatment in adult patients with severe eosinophilic asthma inadequately controlled despite high-dose inhaled corticosteroids plus long-acting beta agonists.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

Analysis: Benralizumab is an anti-interleukin-5 receptor alpha monoclonal antibody that depletes blood and sputum eosinophils, a type of white blood cell. Eosinophils are associated with the cause and severity of COPD attacks, as well as asthma.The positive opinion from the CHMP is based on results from the WINDWARD program, which includes the pivotal SIRROCO and CALIMA trials. A reduction of up to 51% in annual asthma exacerbations rate was observed in these trials.



FDA OKs expanded use for Bristol-Myers' Sprycel

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Co Name Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Ticker BMY

Therapy: Sprycel (dasatinib)

Disease: Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (NYSE:CML) in chronic phase.

News: Under Priority Review status, the FDA approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Sprycel (dasatinib) tablets for the treatment of pediatric patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase.

Previously it was approved for adults with Ph+ CML and adults with Ph+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Analysis: The label expansion should help Bristol-Myers Squibb in reaching its targeted 2018 sales for Sprycel. In fact, the drug has been seen as a key revenue driver for BMS in the near-term.

In other news

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval for Aratana Therapeutics' (PETX) GALLIPRANT (grapiprant tablets) for the treatment of pain associated with mild-to-moderate osteoarthritis in dogs. A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

Analyst Ratings



Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON): Piper Jaffray Companies reiterates hold. See our articles on AXON here.



Endo International PLC (ENDP): BMO Capital Markets, Cantor Fitzgerald, Citigroup and Royal Bank Of Canada lower target to $10.00, $7.00, $7.00 and $8.00 respectively; Mizuho and Piper Jaffray Companies reiterate buy and hold respectively. See also Avisol's coverage.



Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR): Northland Securities reiterates buy with target of $72.00. ESPR is in our watch list with entry price of $40.00 and price target of $52.00. ESPR last closed at $48.53 and consensus price target is $60.85.



Heron Therapeutics (HRTX): Oppenheimer Holdings reiterates buy with target of $27.00. HRTX is in our watch list with entry price of $14.00 and target of $20.00. Last close price of the stock was $16.35 and consensus target is $31.55. See our HRTX coverage here.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ): HC Wainwright reiterates neutral rating and raises target from $144.00 to $150.00. See also Avisol's coverage of JAZZ.



Pfizer (PFE): BMO Capital Markets reiterates buy with target of $39.00. The stock is in our watch list waiting for pullback. See also our articles on PFE.



TESARO (TSRO): Robert W. Baird reiterates hold with target of $120.00 and SunTrust Banks reiterates buy with target of $160.00. See also our coverage of TSRO.



Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX): Piper Jaffray Companies reiterates sell with target of $12.00. See Avisol's coverage.



More analyst ratings in appendix.



Earnings



National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) reported its third quarter net income at $11.35 million, up from $11.11 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, an increase of 2.2%. Its net operating revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 totaled $241.98 million compared to $231.28 million for the same three months of 2016, an increase of 4.6%.



Pro-Dex (PDEX) announced its net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2017 totaled $5.2 million, an increase of $33,000, or 1%, from $5.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Its net income was $628,000, or $.15 per share, compared to $286,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, or $0.07 per share.



Reliv’ International Inc. (RELV) announced net sales of $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared with net sales of $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2016. The company reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2017 at $319,000 and loss per diluted share at $0.17 compared to net income at $134,000 and income per diluted share at $0.07 in the third quarter of the previous year.



Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) reported a consolidated net loss of $12.4 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $19.0 million, or $0.27 per share, for the same period in 2016. Its revenue for the third quarter of 2017 were $11.8 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2016. The Company had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and interest receivable of $253.5 million as of September 30, 2017.

Appendix/Tables:

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADAP SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $10.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Market Perform $16.00 -> $17.00 AveXis AVXS Bank of America Corporation Lowers Target Buy $115.00 -> $112.00 AveXis AVXS Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Target Sector Perform -> Sector Perform $92.00 -> $97.00 BioLife Solutions BLFS Maxim Group Raises Target Buy -> Buy $7.00 -> $8.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy Caladrius Biosciences CLBS HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $7.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals CNCE HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $21.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $6.00 CRISPR THERAPTC CRSP SunTrust Banks Reiterates Hold $16.00 Depomed DEPO Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold $5.00 Fate Therapeutics FATE HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $7.00 Flexion Therapeutics FLXN Northland Securities Reiterates Buy $40.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $18.00 Globus Medical GMED Bank of America Corporation Upgrades Underperform -> Neutral Impax Laboratories IPXL Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Target Overweight $25.00 -> $35.00 Impax Laboratories IPXL Cowen and Company Reiterates Hold $16.00 Invacare Corporation IVC KeyCorp Reiterates Buy $18.00 Jounce Therapeutics JNCE Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy $30.00 K2M Group Holdings KTWO Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy $24.00 MacroGenics MGNX Citigroup Raises Target Neutral $18.00 -> $22.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy $20.00 NuVasive NUVA Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Target Outperform -> Outperform $75.00 -> $70.00 Novelion Therapeutics NVLN Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Target Sector Perform $9.00 -> $8.00 Otonomy OTIC Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold $8.00 Puma Biotechnology PBYI Barclays PLC Reiterates Buy $103.00 -> $122.00 Puma Biotechnology PBYI Citigroup Raises Target Buy -> Buy $156.00 -> $164.00 Puma Biotechnology PBYI Credit Suisse Group Raises Target Outperform $136.00 -> $142.00 Puma Biotechnology PBYI Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Target Sector Perform $108.00 -> $92.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $9.00 Proteon Therapeutics PRTO Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold $2.00 RA PHARMCTL INC RARX Credit Suisse Group Raises Target Outperform $19.00 -> $23.00 Sage Therapeutics SAGE Chardan Capital Upgrades Neutral -> Buy $60.00 -> $140.00 Sage Therapeutics SAGE Needham & Company LLC Raises Target Buy -> Buy $86.00 -> $100.00 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG SunTrust Banks Reiterates Hold $95.00 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA Maxim Group Raises Target Buy $10.00 -> $11.00 Sophiris Bio SPHS HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $6.00 Stemline Therapeutics STML HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $38.00 Viking Therapeutics VKTX HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $7.00 VAREX IMAGING VREX Jefferies Group LLC Raises Target Buy $39.00 Intrexon Corporation XON Bank of America Corporation Lowers Target Neutral $25.00 -> $21.00 Intrexon Corporation XON Northland Securities Reiterates Buy $21.00 Intrexon Corporation XON Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target Buy $39.00 -> $57.00 Zoetis ZTS Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy





Secondary Offerings

Company Name Ticker Price Stock Offered Assembly Biosciences Inc. ASMB $27.25/Share $60 Million Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc. EBIO $0.80/Share $4.4 Million Nanovibronix Inc. NAOV $4.90/Share $6 Million





Earnings Calendar

Company Name Ticker Date of Earnings Announcement ImmuCell Corporation ICCC November 13 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc. OREX November 13 Marrone Bio Innovation MBII November 13 Celsion Corporation CLSN November 14 Ampliphi Biosciences APHB November 14 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FOMX November 15 Ascendis Pharma ASND November 16





