TransMontaigne Partners' (TLP) CEO Fred Boutin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 13, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Hammell - General Counsel and Secretary

Fred Boutin - CEO

Rob Fuller - CFO

Mark Huff - President and Head, Commercial Operations

Analysts

Selman Akyol - Stifel

Michael Hammell

Thanks, Christine, and thank you, everyone for joining us today on the TransMontaigne Partners earnings call. To begin, I would like to remind listeners that the slide presentation that management will be referring to on today’s call is available on our website at transmontaignepartners.com under the Investor Presentations page.

Please be advised that the statements made during this call that include the Partnership’s expectations or predictions should be considered forward-looking statements and these are covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update or to revise any of these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Finally, on the call this morning, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to our earnings release or to the Company’s website.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call over to Mr. Fred Boutin, Chief Executive Officer of TransMontaigne Partners.

Fred Boutin

Thank you, Michael. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Also with me on the call today is Rob Fuller, our Chief Financial Officer and Mark Huff, our President and Head of Commercial Operations.

Our business continued to perform extremely well during the third quarter of 2017, achieving another quarter of record revenue and attractive distribution coverage of 1.4 times. Compared to the third quarter of last year, revenue increased by 10%, EBITDA was up 8%, and distributable cash flow grew by 11%. Our fully completed 2 million barrel Collins Phase I expansion project, which we placed into service and phases throughout the year, along with the strength of our base business, supported an increase in our quarterly distribution of $0.015 for the third quarter, which represents growth of 2% over the previous quarter and 7.9% over the third quarter of last year. This was our third consecutive distribution increase of 0.015 and the eighth consecutive quarter of distribution increases, overall. Our ability to provide this accelerated rate of distribution growth to our unitholders is underpinned by the continued strength and stability of our base business, created by a portfolio of strategic assets backed by stable, long-term, fee-based contracts.

In addition to what we have executed to-date combined with the greater scale on which we operate today, we have a strong platform and flexibility for further growth over the near and long-term.

Last week, we were excited to announce that we had entered into an agreement with Plains All American Pipeline, to acquire two terminals located in the San Francisco Bay refining complex, one in Martinez and one in Richmond, both in California. These waterborne terminals include 64 refine product and crude oil storage tanks. The San Francisco Bay refining complex is one of the largest in North America, and these terminals are connected to a diverse range of market outlets including deepwater docks, pipelines, truck racks, and rail facilities. These are very high quality assets and are exactly the same type of assets that we already own and operate today. Also, business at these terminals is conducted in the same manner that we conduct our business. Specifically, capacity of these terminals is contracted to third-party customers on a long-term fee basis with initial contract terms of up to five years. The acquisition will represent a strategic expansion of our geographic footprint and enhances our position as one of the leading liquid storage companies in the United States.

We currently own and operate 48 refined petroleum products terminals with application 32 million barrels of capacity. In these two new terminals, we’ll add approximately 5.4 million barrels to that total, an expansion of approximately 17%. We’re requiring these two terminals for $275 million, which is less than 10 times what we expect our EBITDA to be, from them in 2018. You may have seen that we have planned to fund a portion of this transaction with equity in conjunction with the announcement of the acquisition, but we ultimately determine that the equity capital market conditions were not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interest of the Partnership’s unitholders. This really emphasizes the importance and the value of our conservative balance sheet position, which afforded us the flexibility and capacity to finance this transaction with our existing senior secured credit facility and cash available from other stores. We expect the acquisition to be completed around January 1 of 2018 or shortly thereafter. Mark Huff is with us today and he will review these assets in greater details in a minute.

Last quarter, we were pleased to announce that we had entered into a right-of-first-offer agreement with an ArcLight affiliate with respect to their ownership interest in a joint venture they formed with BP West Coast Products. The assets in that JV include two refined products terminals, one in Seattle, Washington; and one in Portland, Oregon. TLP Management Services LLC, which is the affiliate of our general partner that we all work for, will be the operator of these terminals. This is an attractive growth opportunity for the partnership and one that we will continue to evaluate.

This quarter, I’m pleased to announce that we have entered into a second right-of-first-offer with our ArcLight with regard to their ownership in a joint venture they have recently formed with BP West Coast Products, related to an ownership interest in the Olympic Pipeline. The Olympic pipeline is the major interstate pipeline that moves products from several refineries in northern Washington State south to Seattle and on to Portland, Oregon. This is an exciting opportunity for TLP and is a clear example of the cooperative and valuable relationship between TLP and ArcLight.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Mark to cover the acquisition in little more detail.

Mark Huff

Thanks, Fred.

Pages four, five and six of the presentation include the information regarding the terminals that we are acquiring from Plains. As Fred mentioned, we are acquiring two refined product and crude oil terminals in the San Francisco Bay refining complex including Martinez Terminal and the Richmond Terminal. Together, these terminals represent 64 tanks and a total of 5.4 million barrels of storage.

The Martinez Terminal consists of 37 tanks, totaling 4.8 million barrels of aggregate storage capacity, a deepwater dock facility and multiple pipeline connections. The refined products portion of the Martinez facility consists of 2.8 million barrels of storage or approximately 60% of the facility’s total storage capacity. The location of the Martinez facility is highly strategic, uniquely located in close proximity to Kinder Morgan’s conquered pipeline origination station. This station supplies refined products via pipeline to the inland markets of Northern California and Western Nevada including Sacramento and Reno.

Martinez provides a wide spot and the logistical system to the pipeline and is the only facility in the Bay Area with the capability to receive products from pipeline, multiple refiners and a deepwater dock and that has available pipeline capacity to feed the Kinder Morgan system.

Refined products storage customers at the Martinez facility include local refiners, integrated oil companies, trading companies and end users. There is no available products storage capacity at the terminal. On the crude oil side, Martinez has 2 million barrels of crude storage and is also uniquely positioned in the market, providing storage services to local refineries. Because of the deepwater dock and the local connections, they facility is also well-positioned to take advantage of the evolving crude slate as pipeline-supplied local California production continues to decline and replaced by waterborne supply. Customers at the crude oil tankage at Martinez primarily include local refiners in the area.

The second facility we are acquiring is a Richmond Terminal, which consists of 600,000 barrels of product storage. This facility is located in the Richmond Inner Harbor near Chevron’s Richmond refinery. The Richmond Inner Harbor is the primary waterborne liquid storage destination for end users to delivering products into the greater San Francisco market. In addition to a deepwater dock, the terminal also has pipeline, rail and truck rack facilities, providing significant flexibility for the facility and its customers.

Product service at the Richmond Terminal includes biofuels, ethanol and renewable diesel, marine fuels distillates and aviation fuel. Today, product storage capacity is full and backed by fee-based contract to customers including local refiners, ethanol and biofuels suppliers, and international refiner and trading company, and end users.

Rob, at this point, I’ll turn it over to you.

Rob Fuller

Thank you, Mark. I’m going to cover our financial performance for the third quarter.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $45.4 million, which was $4.8 million higher than the $40.6 million we reported in the third quarter of 2016. Our strong performance for the third quarter was compared to the year-ago quarter was driven by contributions from our Phase

I Collins growth projects coming fully on revenue. Our third quarter revenue included approximately $4 million of contribution from the Collins new tank capacity. The third quarter was the first quarter for which we realized the full benefit of our expanded capacity at Collins, which came fully online in the second quarter of this year. Completion of our Collins Phase I expansion project increased total capacity at our Collins/Purvis terminal complex by 2 million barrels from 3.4 million barrels to 5.4 million barrels of liquid storage.

For the third quarter, approximately 75% of our revenue was generated by firm, terminaling service contract commitments, up from approximately 72% in the prior year period, reflecting further progression in the quality and durability of our cash flows as we enter into new agreements for our expanded terminal capacity and re-contract capacity at our existing terminals. Our contract portfolio remains attractive with 59% of our terminaling services revenues for the third quarter, generated from contracts with remaining firm commitments of three or more years.

Direct operating expenses totaled $17.7 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately $700,000 over the third quarter of last year. Our repairs and maintenance costs were approximately $400,000 higher due to the timing of project spend. Property taxes increased by approximately $200,000 related to taxes on the new Collins Phase I tankage. Environmental costs were approximately $900,000 less than the prior year third quarter due to remediation expenses in the prior year.

Other direct operating expenses for the third quarter of this year included an increase of approximately $800,000 related to increased butane purchases for which more than offsetting sales amounts are recognized in revenue.

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates totaled $1.9 million, which was down by approximately $1.1 million from the prior year’s third quarter. The decrease is attributable to BOSTCO being off-revenue for a few days during Hurricane Harvey and the timing of some projects spend at BOSTCO. BOSTCO and our Florida terminals were essentially unharmed from a structural standpoint, as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

General and administrative expenses totaled $5.2 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately $1.6 million over the prior year period, about $450,000 of which was associated with the $1.8 million annual increase in the administrative fees payable under our Omnibus agreement related to Collins Phase I growth project, which increase was approved by our Conflicts Committee and disclosed back in May and has been discussed on previous earnings calls. Importantly, this increase has been factored in to what we expect to be a high-teen cash return on our $75 million investment.

Remainder of the increase in general and administrative expense is related to deal costs, including costs associated with the recently announced agreement to acquire the West Coast facilities from Plains. Interest expense totaled approximately $2.7 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately $1.2 million over the third quarter of last year. The increase is partially attributable to almost $32 million in additional debt outstanding at the end of this year’s third quarter as compared to the prior year to finance the Collins Phase I construction project. Additionally, in the prior year, we had recorded approximately a $600,000 gain on our interest rate swaps that reduced the prior year’s third quarter interest expense.

Consolidated EBITDA for the third quarter was $25.4 million, an increase of 8% compared to the $23.5 million we reported in the third quarter of 2016. EBITDA for the trailing 12 months is now a little over $107 million for our business.

Distributable cash flow totaled $21.6 million for the quarter, higher by $2.1 million or approximately 11% compared to the $19.5 million reported for the third quarter of 2016. Maintenance CapEx for the third quarter was consistent with the prior year’s third quarter amount. However, we do expect an increase in our repairs and maintenance expense, and our maintenance CapEx in the fourth quarter of this year as compared to the run rates experienced in the first three quarters of 2017. Increases should be somewhat consistent with recorded amount in the prior year’s fourth quarter.

As Fred mentioned earlier, we increased our quarterly distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 by $0.015 to $0.755 per unit. The distribution was paid on October 31st to unitholders of record as of October 23rd. Our third quarter distribution represents growth of 2% sequentially and 7.9% above the rate paid in the prior-year third quarter and also marks the eighth consecutive increase in our distribution. Our third quarter distribution represented total cash distributions of $15.6 million, which compared to total distributable cash flow of $21.6 million resulted in distribution coverage of approximately 1.39 times.

We exited the third quarter of 2017 with $302 million of borrowings on our revolving credit facility, and this represented third quarter leverage of debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA of 2.82 times. We remain committed to maintaining a healthy balance sheet, which provides us with significant flexibility. Given the nature of our operations and stability of our cash flows, we continue to believe that our business can support somewhat higher leverage amounts. After the West Coast Facilities acquisition, we most likely will have a higher leverage ratio than what we have maintained historically, but still well within our credit facilities covenants.

The facility matures in March 2022 and provides for a total line of credit of $600 million with an exercisable accordion feature for another $250 million of capacity. As of the end of the third quarter, we had unused capacity under the existing $600 million facility of approximately $298 million and we also had approximately $4.9 million in cash for total liquidity of almost $303 million.

That completes my prepared remarks. I’d now like to turn the call back to Christine to open up the lines for question and answers.

Q - Selman Akyol

Thank you. Good morning and congratulations. Couple of quick ones for me. First of all, can you go through sort of average contract length, maintenance capital you might need on these new terminals and then, the ability to expand these terminals?

Mark Huff

Sure. This is Mark. Contracts range between one year and five years; there is also in some contract cases, multiple options for extensions, but one to five is a good range, as far as the contract terms.

Maintenance CapEx is in line with what we -- maintenance CapEx we experience today on our system. So, we don’t expect any changes in that regard. As far as growth opportunities, I think that was the third part of your question, Selman. We do have some immediate growth opportunities, we’re taking a look at. They were late to returning some tanks to service in Martinez for a products customer; and then, replacement of tanks, out of service tanks at Richmond with new tanks for an existing customer at the Richmond facility. That second opportunity has actually been executed and permitting for that is underway.

Selman Akyol

And then, you talked a little bit about the increasing G&A expense, and I get it, because deal expense et cetera. But, are you expecting it to come back in as we go forward or should we think of you guys are much more in the market now, we should expect G&A to be sort of elevated because of that?

Rob Fuller

I think it’s reasonable to think that we will, at least off and on, have more than we used to have. But, I would say that I think that this quarter was a pretty elevated quarter and I wouldn’t expect this to be the run rate just based on some of the things we were working on during the quarter. So I think that we will, we are going to be looking at more things then we used to. But I don’t think it will run -- be at the same level we were at.

Selman Akyol

And just last one for me. Have you guys already asked to have the accordion feature exercised on your line of credit yet?

Rob Fuller

No, we have not. But we may very well do that, so. But we haven’t done it yet.

