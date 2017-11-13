McCormick: Opportunity On Acquisitions-Based Sales Growth

With a 20% market share of the seasoning and spice market, McCormick and Company (MKC) is a global leader in the packaged foods industry. The company is four times as large as its next biggest competitor. The March to Freedom Funds owns a tiny position in the name and we would like to own more if the price is right. Since the company reported third quarter earnings on 9/28/2017, now seems like a good time to take another look at MKC. Q3 earnings per share came in at $1.12. This was 7 cents above estimates and 9% above last year's third quarter EPS. Revenue of $1.19 billion was 9.2% above last year's figure. Revenue was also a beat and came in $10 million above expectations. Below is a slide from the company's Q3 earnings presentation that breaks down sales in the quarter. All results I list in this article are in constant currency terms.

Source: McCormick and Company's 2017 Q3 Earnings Presentation

As you can see above, acquisitions contributed 4% of this sales growth, 2% of which came from the company's purchase of RB Foods, which is a collection of Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGLY) Frank's RedHot, French's Mustard and other condiments. This shows the potential that these brands offer to McCormick and why they were willing to pay more than $4 billion to acquire RB Foods. The market thought so much of this deal back in July, that the stock sold off more than 6%. I had been waiting for a pullback in MKC for some time and bought MKC the day after this sell-off. Management says that that this acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share within 12 months. If you exclude transaction and integration expenses, this lineup of products will help to improve EPS by 5% in that time frame. Once the company is able to fully realize synergies, McCormick expects this portfolio of products will help the company achieve EPS growth of 10%.

Aside from acquisitions, the company was able to use price, volume and mix to achieve 4.4% growth year over year. I follow several consumer packaged goods companies and I can't recall any of them showing this type of growth. Breaking down numbers by division and region, Consumer saw 5% sales growth, due to price and acquisitions. By regions, the Americas had 7% growth in the Consumer division which was led by McCormick and Lawry's brand spices and seasonings. In the Europe, Middle East and Asia region, or EMRA, the company saw a 2% drop in sales, which was primarily due to a retailer in the U.K. reducing shelf space for packaged goods. Sauces and cooking wines sales in China as well as new spice mixes in India helped the Asia-Pacific region grow sales 3%.

The industrial segment saw sales climb 14.4% year over year. Half of this growth came from acquisitions, but volumes also increased dramatically during the quarter. RB Foods was a major contributor of growth in the Americas. The company's Giotti division contributed 25% of the company's 31% sales growth for the industrial segment in the EMEA region. Giotti, which was bought by McCormick in 2016, manufactures Italian seasonings and flavorings. Higher volumes and pricing was responsible for the remainder of the sales growth. In Asia-Pacific, almost all of MKC's growth in the quarter came from higher volume sales to quick service restaurants. New products and promotions helped drive sales results as well.

On the conference call, management raised their 2017 guidance to $4.20-$4.24. After you subtract 1% of growth for unfavorable currency exchange, McCormick expects to see 12%-13% EPS growth this year when compared to last year. Like many other companies, McCormick will be positively impacted if corporate tax rates are lowered. Tax rate in Q3 was almost 25% and the company is expecting the rate to be around 28% for 2017.

McCormick has paid a dividend for the past 90 years and has rewarded shareholders with a dividend increase for more than 3 decades. The average raise over the past 5 years is 9% and the most recent raise was for 9.30%. If the company holds true to form, the next dividend increase should take place later this month. MKC has seen its stock climb less than 4% this year, which pales in comparison to the 15%+ gain that the S&P 500 has experienced in 2017. That is fine with me, because I would like to add more of the name to our portfolio at a reasonable price. Time to take a look at valuation to see if McCormick is a good buy or not.

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.94% 31 9% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $116 $97.07 $96 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 23.1 22.4 Under $109

F.A.S.T. Graphs says McCormick's stock has a price to earnings ratio of 23.1. The stock's 5-year average PE is 22.4, meaning shares are 3% overvalued by this metric. CFRA has a one-year price target of $116, which is a 20% discount to the 11/10/2017 closing price of $96.92. CFRA's fair value is $97.07, which is right about where the stock closed on Friday. Morningstar sees a fair value of $96 a share, which would put shares at about 1% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares of MKC to be almost 4% undervalued. McCormick's is a global leader in the spice and seasoning industry and has made acquisitions that will positively impact the company's finances, making the company a dominant player in its sector. Add in the fact that McCormick's has raised dividends for 31 consecutive years and I view the stock as a core holding. Therefore, I am willing to overpay by 5% for what I consider to be fair value for MKC. Any price under $109 qualifies McCormick for purchase.

What are your thoughts on McCormick? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.