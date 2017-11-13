We Never Knew It Was This Bad At Teekay Offshore

Back when we were all trying to figure out the solution to Teekay Offshore's (TOO) problems and how to make money, we were missing a few key details. Now things are looking up. The long-term investment horizon looks very good as the industry slowly lurches towards recovery. This stock could reward investors handsomely over the next five years. But management needs to correctly identify impairments promptly and communicate issues to shareholders as those investment issues. This stock which now looks like a decent long term holding could still have skeletons in the closet. So moving forward, bullish investors need to beware. This stock has extra risks due to the lack of timely writeoffs and lack of clarity when communicating problems.

"Generated GAAP loss from vessel operations of $273.7 million (inclusive of $316.7 million in impairment charges)"

When management does not discuss cost overruns during the main stock price crisis, then shareholders have no clue about the proper investment strategy. Traders have no idea what is at risk when the stock is a "bargain". Long term holders are unable to value the future and determine the proper strategy. In short, the investment world is flying blind. The securities were far riskier than anyone could imagine at the time. The old assumption about the efficient marketplace with perfect information does not hold.

A $300+million impairment does not happen overnight. This impairment should have been booked as it occurred. The fact that management waited until after the new financing plan with Brookfield demonstrates how bad things were at Teekay Offshore. Financially, the limited partnership could not withstand an impairment charge until new financing was completed.

Management should have known about the cost overruns as they occurred. Shareholders should have been warned ahead of time that more repairs were needed than the ships would be worth. In fact, the possibility of this should have occurred to management before the ships were ever upgraded. The possibility of disposing of the ships should have been considered. It was clear early on that the project schedule was too aggressive for the current lending environment. A far more conservative capital expansion was indicated. The other possibility was to raise far more equity. But management did neither and nearly lost the company.

It is very clear now why the credit markets were unwilling to extend more credit. It had nothing to do with ship values in the traditional sense. This was about ships that were really too far gone and a management that did not face reality. This management has a ways to go with proper communication with shareholders. Hopefully the involvement of Brookfield in the general partner will change things going forward.

The key warning sign all along was cash flow from operations. The cash flow was not what it should be given the assets and debt outstanding. The risk of massive upgrades was vastly understated when older assets are involved. As management indicated in the current release, cash flow is still not what it should be. But that is really the first time management has tackled the cash flow and asset valuation issue head on. Mr. Market is going to have a whole lot more confidence going forward in the future of the company.

Source: Teekay Offshore Partners Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Presentation

As shown above, a lot of the capital projects are nearing completion. So much of the unknown has now become certain. The risk has become far less than was previously the case. Cash flow is going to nearly triple without much help from the marketplace for these ships. Going forward, any offshore recovery is going to benefit this company. Mr. Market may still be in shock, but that shock occurred in the past. There is now a new general partner in charge.

This is clearly the bottom of the cycle. The capital shortage has been resolved. The company has a cash cushion. Plus the sharply reduced partnership distribution will allow for a cash buildup to be used for more expansion or remaining problems. Shareholders may have been severely diluted, but this could have been far worse. Most companies cannot successfully handle a $300 million impairment charge. This partnership did survive and that is no small accomplishment.

Source: Teekay Offshore Partners Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Presentation

These partnership units were justifiably beaten down. But the far more certain recovery of cash flow from operations makes the distributable cash flow shown above believable. In fact distributable cash flow will probably grow tremendously over the next year or so. That should make for some very pleasant news for current unit holders.

The partnership units dropped on the current quarter report. But much of what was reported is now in the past and unlikely to be repeated in the future. The second slide forecast of a recovery could be delayed. But the partnership is now in a position to wait out a delay. Brookfield has probably put the partnership back on a growth path.

Both Brookfield and Teekay (TK) have a lot of options for common units at considerably higher prices. In fact, both companies own a whole lot of partnership units. So the general partner is highly motivated to increase the current share price as well as the distribution. That makes this stock worthy of consideration for long term holders. Brookfield in particular is a company that is used to taking calculated risks for big gains. So those who want to speculate with an extremely experienced investor may want to consider investing in these units. The Brookfield involvement and the financial rescue package add a measure of safety that was previously not available.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TOO, TK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.