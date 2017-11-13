Yamana Gold - If Opportunity Doesn't Knock, Build A Door.

The stock graph above is showing an ascending triangle pattern with a long-term resistance around $3-$3.10 and a support around $2.50. AUY is an opportunity under $2.50.

The Cerro Moro gold-silver project in Argentina, which is the main project for Yamana, remains on track in terms of both cost and schedule.

Total revenues for the third-quarter were $493.4 million. Total revenues were up 6.26% compared to a year ago and up 15.3% sequentially. An excellent quarter overall.

Picture: El Peñon. Yamana Homesite.

Investment Thesis:

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner operating 6 mines and now owns a subsidiary at 55.6% (upon completion of the sale on 06/02/2017) called BRIO.

Historically, this gold miner is trading at nearly 10-year low and has underperformed the sector due to some questionable management decision by the past, including the last year botched spin-off of Brio Gold.

However, it is perhaps time to consider the stock as an opportunity for the midterm, after the stock confirmed in July a support at around $2.25 and established a new support at $2.50. A Good project pipeline and a manageable debt are surely helping.

The Cerro Moro gold-silver project in Argentina, which is the main project for Yamana, remains on track in terms of both cost and schedule. (From company presentation 3Q'17).

Note: The Cerro Moro mine project is to be completed in 2017 and commissioned by the end of Q1 2018. If this process is successful, this would lead to a ramp-up in 2Q'18. For fiscal 2018, Cerro Moro was forecast to produce 80K Oz at an AISC of less than $600 per ounce of gold.

Yamana Gold: Total Gold - Silver Production for 3Q'17.

Note: The company is also producing Copper but will not indicate production for this metal here (3Q'17 production was 37.1 Million Lbs).

A note about Brio Gold:

On June 2, 2017, the Company announced that it had completed a further secondary offering by private placement of 27 million common shares of its holding of Brio Shares.

The Company sold the Brio Shares at C$ 3.00 per share for total proceeds of $56.7 million (C$ 76.7 million) through a syndicate of underwriters. The accounting treatment of the proceeds from this secondary offering was consistent with that of the Brio Shares sale transaction in March 2017. Upon completion of this sale, the Company owned 62.5 million Brio Shares, representing approximately 55.6% of the issued and outstanding Brio Shares.

Please read Brio Presentation November 2017. Click here.

Production results per mine:

Yamana Gold Mine 3Q'17 2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 Chapada 38 782 25 404 19 089 40 358 28 605 El penon 44 466 43 005 33 637 55 764 53 875 Canadian Malartic 82 097 82 509 71 382 69 971 76 427 Gualcamayo 34 183 37 363 37 728 44 840 42 558 Minera Florida 23 089 22 051 21 685 25 675 28 714 Jacobina 34 838 34 275 32 126 32 180 29 326 Brio Gold 23 860 30 830 41 886 49 580 46 076 Total excl. Brio 257 455 244 607 215 647 268 788 259 505 TOTAL Gold Au Oz 281 315 275 437 257 533 318 368 305 581 Yamana Silver 3Q'17 2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 Chapada 68 280 57 022 55 926 78 020 69 266 El Penon 1 088 921 1 180 174 960 820 1 454 293 1 435 986 Minera Florida 274 010 86 203 62 362 94 738 87 274 TOTAL Silver Ag Oz 1 431 211 1 323 399 1 079 108 1 627 051 1 592 526

Source: Yamana filings.

Gualcamayo was the weakest link this quarter but the company expects a record production in 4Q'17 after operation resumed normal mine sequencing in September and access to higher grade has been established. Otherwise, all the other mines performed well.

1 - AISC co-product basis.

The AISC co-product value is generally higher than the AISC by-product. I also included Brio. The AISC co-product seems totally in control in the low $900's and show a good management.

However, excluding BRIO the AISC was $874 per Oz on a co-product basis and using copper production as credit the AISC drops to $729 per ounce.

2 - Production in gold.

Gold production has been weak since the start of 2017. Gold production was 281,315 Au Oz in 3Q'17 down 7.9% from a year ago but up 2.1% sequentially. If we compare production per mine quarter over quarter.

We can see that Guacalmayo is the problem for this quarter. Also, Brio gold production is going down quite significantly (54%) compared to 2Q'16 record production.

Guidance:

The company raised full-year output guidance for its six producing mines to 960K Au Oz, 5 million Ag Oz and 125 million Cu lbs, representing increases since the beginning of the year of 40k Au Oz, 260K Ag Oz and 5 M lbs, respectively. Cost guidance was unchanged.

Yamana Gold - Financial Snapshot.

Yamana Gold (AUY) 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 455.0 424.4 439.1 400.9 438.0 464.3 484.4 403.5 428.1 493.4 Net Income in $ Million -7.8 -113.0 -1842.0 36.3 34.8 -11.8 -367.2 -6.1 -34.7 43.5 EBITDA $ Million 116.4 158.0 -1964.0 132.6 129.3 140.9 -475.7 98.5 114.6 188.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 9.05% 7.95% 0 0 0 0 8.82% EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 -0.12 -1.97 0.04 0.04 -0.01 -0.39 -0.01 -0.04 0.04 Cash from operations in $ Million 121.8 90.4 303.7 122.9 201.0 177.1 163.8 51.3 124.5 149.8 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 513.7 402.5 353.8 361.1 376.5 435.5 495.4 541.8 563.6 599.1 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 20.0 5.6 212.2 39.9 83.8 33.3 12.4 -78.1 -14.5 -29.4 Cash and short term investments $ Million 244.2 249.2 222.2 317.0 257.8 358.9 172.9 215.8 230.8 248.3 Long term Debt in $ Million 1,842.0 1,862.0 1,677.0 1,733.0 1,662.0 1,651.2 1,573.8 1,595.0 1,599.8 1,642.5 Dividend per share in $ 0.015 0.015 0.015 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 938.9 946.6 946.9 947.7 948.1 947.6 947.7 948.4 948.1 948.8

Source: Company filings - Morningstar.

Balance sheet details:

1 - Revenues.

Total revenues for the third-quarter were $493.4 million. Total revenues were up 6.26% compared to a year ago and up 15.3% sequentially. An excellent quarter overall. Peter Marrone, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[W]e had a very strong third quarter with 257,000 ounces of gold, $1.4 million ounces of silver and just over 37 million pounds of copper from our six producing mines, which said in the past that while we provide guidance we also have budgets in the budgets often contain stretch objectives for internal measures of performance. So we risk adjust our budgets when providing our guidance and I'm comfortable saying to you that these production results were not only above our guidance but they were also above our budget.

2 - Free Cash Flow still a problem for the company.

One important financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, AUY FCF is now minus $109.6 million, which is not something we would like to see.

Free cash flow is an important hint that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model is to be considered sound to fit a long-term investment.

AUY is failing the FCF test.

3 - Net debt.

Yamana Gold net debt is now $1.395 billion. However, the company intends to repay the debt in 2018 and 2019. The company indicated on the conference call:

Look at the debt maturities and carry on the debt. An example of this is our most expensive debt which we will repay in 2018 and 2019. We intend to repay these amounts in 2018 and 2019. We will also look at alternatives that strengthen the balance sheet. ... We plan to further improve our leverage after Cerro Moro development is completed to an intermediate-term level of 2 and then below 1.5.

The debt situation is well under control and the company passed the debt test easily.

Commentary:

This quarter has been an important one for long-term shareholders because it gave them hope that a new cycle may have begun. Production is strong and revenues have improved. It seems that the company is now bottoming out and is ready to show better results next year with the completion of the Cerro Moro project.

However, we did not get any information regarding the potential divestitures (Agua Rica project, Suyai) that will certainly help the company to reduce debt further.

This process is painfully slow and it is difficult to be enthusiastic about Yamana Gold at this present stage. But the street recognized that the company is attractive in the low $2's and I believe it is time to cautiously accumulate the stock under $2.50, depending on the gold price which may weaken next month depending on the FED decision.

The stock graph above is showing an ascending triangle pattern with a long-term resistance around $3-$3.10 and a support around $2.50 now. The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern. Hence, the midterm target is between $3.20 to $3.60 on any positive breakout. I recommend a cautious accumulation under $2.50.

