Announcing The Launch Of IPO Edge

The service will provide proprietary, in-depth research on individual IPOs, macro industry trends and industry interviews, while fostering a community of like-minded IPO enthusiasts.

IPO Edge is a membership research service for investors looking for "alpha opportunities" with IPO stocks.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for IPO Edge, a new Marketplace service by Donovan Jones).

I'm excited to announce the launch of a new premium research service called IPO Edge.

My enthusiasm for investing in high-growth companies led me more than a decade ago to start a venture capital database that tracks many of the companies that enter the public markets through an initial public offering (IPO).

I've been writing about IPOs on Seeking Alpha for some time now and want to be able to devote more resources to providing more in-depth and wide-ranging coverage.

That's the purpose of IPO Edge. By publishing the majority of my best ideas on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, I’ll be able to provide members with in-depth research on the growing IPO market in the U.S.

Why IPOs?

I believe:

IPOs are a way to access the next generation of high-growth stocks

IPO Edge will show members which IPOs are "quality" and which to avoid

will show members which IPOs are "quality" and which to avoid I'll also provide post-IPO analyses, macro trends and industry leader insights

What Will You Get?

The service will analyze IPOs across all sectors and provide members with a clear understanding of high-quality IPOs vs. poor quality issues.

I expect to publish on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times per weekday, depending on how busy the IPO market is.

Also, I’ll help investors find ways to take advantage of IPO opportunities as they become available, whether pre-IPO allocations or post-IPO opportunities.

I'll be focused on analyzing disruptive companies and their longer-term prospects in industries that are ripe for change.

My service will also foster a community of like-minded investors and IPO enthusiasts. So if you want to hear about IPO opportunities and my take on them in real-time, and get other investors' perspectives on new issues, IPO Edge is the place to be.

You'll continue to see articles for public readers of Seeking Alpha, but most of my best ideas and value-added research will migrate to IPO Edge.

Why Invest With Me?

I have over 10 years of experience researching high-growth, privately-held disruptive companies throughout North America and across numerous industries.

By analyzing hundreds of IPOs, I'm able to spot changing patterns, industry trends and the ever-important IPO details to provide you with recommendations supported by a well-tested research process.

A Special Offer... Just For Ground-Floor Subscribers

Right now, you can sign up for 2-week Free Trial or join IPO Edge at a special introductory rate to gain access to quality, in-depth research on the next group of "alpha" generating companies.

I look forward to seeing you in the IPO Edge Community and helping you achieve your financial goals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.