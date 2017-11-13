The Market Reacted Incorrectly To Xerox's Q3 Earnings

I recently wrote about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) highlighting the safe nature of investing in its stock and its current undervaluation in the market. At that time shares were hovering around $32, about $3 higher than they are being priced right now. The stock had even rose as high as $34 in late September only to come crashing down after its third-quarter earnings report. Xerox's stock chart since I last covered it here on Seeking Alpha:

XRX data by YCharts

I am circling back here to reiterate my stance on Xerox as and undervalued and safe investment for the long term.

Q3 17 Earnings Report

So what about Xerox's Third Quarter spooked investors so much? Revenue was down 5% or 5.9% on a constant currency basis year-over-year (the decline actually improved sequentially) but that is to be expected and also in line with guidance provided by the company while operating margin and cash flow were also in line. Adjusted EPS was up 6% at $0.89/share. XRX's post-sale revenues, one of the major reasons I am bullish on the stock, remained steady as a percentage of revenue at 79%. These revenues were down 3.9% or 4.8% constant currency compared to last year but CEO Jeffrey Jacobsen noted on the Earnings Conference Call that post-sale revenue is expected to be stable over time as "equipment revenue improves and placements grow". Xerox ended the quarter with $1.8 billion in cash and $6 billion in debt. There were a few negative items mentioned on the call but nothing that should have caused Xerox shares to lose about 10% of their value. The benefit of strategic initiatives was more than offset by transaction currency losses and lower equity income to arrive at an adjusted operating margin of 12.2%, a 40 basis point decline year over year. However, management reaffirmed the full year range for adjusted op margin of 12.5%-13.5%. There will also be a one-time charge in Q4 that results in a negative impact of $350 million to cash flow. This is related to an accounts receivable sales program that the company has had in place for 8 years now but no longer deems necessary. Removal of this tool will result in $10 million in cost savings annually.

Balance Sheet

Speaking of cost savings, the bold pledge of a $1.5 billion reduction in expenses over the next few years is so far proceeding very well. According to CFO William Osburn on the Earnings Call, the goal to realize $600 million of that target in 2017 is proceeding well and the company is on track to meet or exceed that goal. The figure of $400 million is a potential target for 2018 but the company's final capital allocation plan for next year will be laid out in its fourth-quarter earnings report. This aggressive cost cutting (and a $1.8 billion cash infusion resulting from the Conduent) has allowed the company to focus on improving its balance sheet, primarily in the form of debt reduction and pension contributions.

Source: Xerox 10-q

This past quarter saw an eye-catching $671 million contribution to the company's underfunded pension which still requires $1.7 billion more. There was also an early redemption of some of the XRX's 2018 notes for $475 million. Xerox required the assistance $1 billion note issuance but this debt carries a coupon rate of 3.625% as opposed to the 6.35% rate of the debt that was retired. I understand that the debt and pension figures can be worrisome but I point back to Xerox's post-sale revenues because they are more stable than the revenue generated from equipment sales. Almost 80% of the company's revenue stream can be looked at essentially as an annuity that consistently brings cash in door. While they are naturally a function of equipment sales it is not a direct correlation as equipment sales can slow dramatically with a mitigated impact on post-sale revenue as the company continues to service products already sold. The combination of significant cost reduction and consistent cash flow gives me confidence in Xerox's ability to gradually reduce the large figures found on the right side of its balance sheet.

Valuation

Another interesting point regarding the stock's post-earnings drop is that there were no negative revisions to full year guidance. Adjusted EPS is guided to fall between $3.28-$3.44, the midpoint of which provides a price/earnings ratio of about 8.7x. Add in a 3% dividend yield and this stock is clearly being undervalued by the market. When I last wrote about Xerox, the eleven analysts following the stock had an average price target of $36.11 according to the Wall Street Journal, which represented 11.1% upside from where the stock was trading. That mean estimate has now risen modestly to $36.72 which, due to the undeserved drop in the stock, implies 25.5% upside. It's not often that you come across a stock that is pitched as a safe investment but can also provide a 25% return.

Conclusion

The reaction from investors to Xerox's third-quarter earnings report has me scratching my head. Of course the company isn't perfect, but if it was it probably wouldn't be so undervalued. There were no big negative surprises stemming from the report and nothing that would change the long term fundamentals of Xerox. I was confident in the stock at $32; none of that confidence has dissipated and the stock is now 10% cheaper. Xerox is a strong buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.