Stryker: Growth In 2018

Stryker (SYK) recently beat revenue and earnings estimates for Q3 2017. Stryker exceeded revenue and earnings estimates for the past 8 quarters. The company is achieving strong organic growth in all three segments. I expect Stryker to continue to perform well in 2018 and beyond as the medical equipment industry continues to grow.

Growth for medical devices is expected to grow 4.1% annually through 2020. With over 70 million baby boomers in the United States continuing to age, the need for Stryker's medical appliances and equipment is poised for growth for multiple years. Stryker produces numerous products to address the medical needs of the aging population.

Stryker's Segment Breakdown

The company covers a variety of products in the following three segments: Orthopedics, Medical Surgery (MedSurg), and Neurotechnology & Spine. Sales for the Orthopedic segment increased 5.1% in Q3. The Orthopedic segment primarily produces implants for hip/knee replacements. Currently, 700,000 knee replacements are performed in the U.S. annually. This is projected to grow to 3.48 million by 2030. Hip replacements are expected to grow at 5.5% per year through 2021. These growth rates will help Stryker continue to grow revenue for their knee and hip implants.

Image source: stryker.com - Stryker's knee replacement implants

The MedSurg segment achieved 6.7% sales growth in Q3. Moody's is forecasting EBITDA growth of 3% to 3.5% through 2018. Moody's specifically mentioned that Stryker will be one of the beneficiaries of this growth. Although Moody's forecast only looks through 2018, I expect this segment to perform well beyond 2018 due to the aging population, which is likely to keep demand high for medical/surgical equipment.

The Neurotechnology & Spine segment achieved organic sales growth of 6.9% for Q3. The company is seeing strength more on the Neurotech side, with softer demand from Spine. The expected growth for Neurotechnology is strong. The Neurotech Business Report projects this market to grow at a 12% compound annual growth rate through 2020. Stryker is the second leading company in the neurovascular market behind Medtronic (MDT). However, Stryker has the most market share for detachable coils, neurovascular catheters, and guidewires. So, Stryker is poised to benefit from the aging population for the Neurotech market.

Stryker's Valuation

With a forward PE of 21.7, Stryker is valued slightly above the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry's forward PE of 21. Stryker's stock is not a bargain. However, the stock is acting with positive momentum due to the company's strong track record of growth and exceeding analysts' estimates.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is trading with a much higher forward PE of 41.6. There are others in the industry trading below the industry average. Boston Scientific (BSX) and Medtronic are trading with forward PEs of 20 and 15.5 respectively. So, Stryker is just slightly above the industry average.

I think all of these companies that I mentioned will benefit from the aging population. However, I wouldn't buy Intuitive Surgical right now since analysts' expectations of 7% earnings growth for 2018 doesn't justify such a high PE ratio. Boston Scientific and Medtronic are valued below the industry's average PE. So, their stocks are likely to perform well at least through next year.

With a solid track record of exceeding earnings expectations and profitable earnings growth that averages 10% annually, Stryker is trading at a reasonable price. A valuation slightly above average is not too lofty. We are in a long bull market. So, it is natural for PE ratios to expand.

I expect Stryker's stock to grow approximately in-line with earnings growth over the long-term. I think the stock will grow at this rate from the current valuation as long as the bull market remains intact.

Outlook and Price Target for Stryker

I expect Stryker to perform well going forward. Analysts' expectations of 6.7% revenue growth and 10% earnings growth for 2018 look reasonable. The aging baby boomers and their medical issues are likely to keep demand strong and growing for Stryker's products in 2018 and beyond.

The company has a good track record of exceeding earnings expectations. So, I think one of the risks for Stryker is the impact of missing expectations. That could trigger a significant sell-off for the stock as investors typically expect the company to meet/exceed analysts' expectations.

Assuming that Stryker will continue to perform well due to strong demand for the company's medical products, I expect the stock to increase approximately in-line with earnings growth. With 10% expected annual growth, my one-year price target for the stock is $170.

