PVH Corp. - The Best In Retail

PVH Corp. (PVH) is the best positioned retailer in a consolidating industry. PVH has been able to get low single digit revenue growth in the United States compared to the rest of the industry seeing flat to negative comps. The international growth, specifically in Europe and Asia will continue to add value to the company. The aforementioned revenue growth along with efficient cost management will lead to an increase in share price in the short and long term.

Industry Performance and Outlook

It is no secret that the retail industry is much maligned. However, there are bright spots, such as PVH Corp. The retail sector has been impaired by Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) success and the sector wide move toward technology and DTC sales. The retail tracking ETF XRT is down 4.2% YTD compared to the Russell 2000, which is up 11%. Going forward, companies will have to adapt and expand within a few key categories.

First, technology will be a major driver in the industry both on the companies' side with increased operating efficiency and on the customer side in terms of how they purchase product. Second will be the creation of a meaningful experience for the customer within the store as foot traffic numbers are down across the board. Third, there needs to be an increased customization in both the online and in store channels a report by KPMG stated:

The importance of personalization in retail, shows that businesses that are currently personalizing online user journeys, and who are also able to quantify the improvement, are seeing an increase in sales of 19 percent on average.

Last, as is the case within any industry the recruitment and retention of employees is key. This is especially true within the consolidating retail industry. PVH has addressed these issues and is well positioned to take advantage of the ever evolving landscape in retail.

Business Description

PVH Corp. designs, sources, manufactures, and markets men's women's and children's apparel and footwear. The Company markets its products at a wholesale level through department store chains and directly to consumers through retail stores. PVH offers that includes dress shirts, sportswear, neckwear, and footwear. PVH is broken down into three major business segments, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage. The company does business in the United States and internationally, operating in 40 countries. PVH gets roughly 52% of its revenue from the United States, 29% from Europe, 11% from Asia- Pacific, and 8% from the Americas (excluding the U.S).

Interestingly, only 25% of PVH's EBIT comes from the United States, this is due to the need for a great deal of promotional activity within the United States retail market. Europe makes up 40% of EBIT, with Asia-Pacific accounting for 23%, and 12% from the Americas (excluding the U.S). The performance in these three segments will continue to drive share price growth in the near and long term.

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger is a world leader in designer lifestyle brands with strong global brand awareness. Within Tommy there are four specific targets. The Hilfiger Collection which targets 25- to 40-year-old consumers and includes designs that premiere on the runway during New York Fashion Week. Tommy Hilfiger Tailored which targets the same 25- to 40-year-old demographic offering everything from typical structured suiting to relaxed tailoring. The core line, Tommy Hilfiger. Last, there is the Hilfiger Denim line which targets 18 to 30 year olds focusing on premium denim separates, footwear, bags, accessories, eyewear and fragrance.

Tommy Hilfiger makes up 43% of both PVH's revenue and EBIT. This is with a currency constant EBIT margin of 13.4% excluding non recurring cost. The operating margin for the whole Tommy Hilfiger segment is 11.1% with the North America business contributing 8.69% and the international business contributing 16.86%. This is important because the international business is outpacing the growth in North America, and with less promotional activity needed overseas it follows that margins would be larger. This segment has been growing at just over 2% YoY since 2013 and revenue growth for the Tommy Hilfiger segment should begin to accelerate moving forward due to the international portion.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the most recognizable and well known brands worldwide. Similar to Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein has targeted brands within theumbrella of Calvin Klein. There is Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, which is high-end designer apparel and accessories. Next, there is CK Calvin Klein, which management considers the contemporary brand where Calvin Klein is "offering modern, sophisticated, fashionable items including apparel and accessories." Third, there is the master brand which encompasses most of Calvin Klein's offerings from men's sportswear to women's handbags. Last, there are the two brands Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear, which are self-explanatory.

Calvin Klein contributes 38% of revenue and 46% of EBIT with the highest EBIT and operating margins within PVH. This segment reported constant currency EBIT margin of 15.2%. The North American segment contributes 12.5% operating margin and the international portion contributes 14.9%. Calvin Klein is an opportunity for aggressive growth with 28% CAGR from 2013 onward. This is especially evident within the international portion. This is again where growth and margins are strongest which further shows the opportunity for share price growth within PVH.

Heritage

The Heritage segment of PVH consists of a variety of different brands under the PVH umbrella. Included are IZOD, VanHeusen, Arrow, Speedo, and Warners. All of these brands are recognized across the globe. Within the Heritage segment there are four sub categories, underwear/core intimates, sportswear, dress furnishings, and swimwear.

The Heritage segment comprises 19% of revenue and 11% of EBIT with a 6.6% EBIT margin. Heritage is the smallest segment with 1.6B in revenue total, it also is the worst-performing segment with a total operating margin of 6.36% and declining. Revenue is, however, increasing at around 6% YoY, which is a positive sign in the ultra-competitive retail sector. Investment in this segment in terms of cost cutting is needed and could become a problem down the line, but as of now is not a major issue.

Competition

As mentioned earlier, retail is an ultra-competitive industry with pressure coming from the largest players such as Amazon and the smaller specialty mom and pop stores as well. Recently this competition has caused enormous promotional activity within the United States, which cuts into margins and stock prices have taken a hit. As you can see in the table below, roughly half of the comp group have negative total return to date with PVH outpacing everyone the same can be said in price change YTD. This is driven by revenue and EPS growth where PVH places first and second, respectively. In consumer discretionary stocks, especially retail, earnings drive much of the price movement and with those types of growth it is no wonder that PVH is beating all of the comps. The most interesting part is PVH is doing this without leading margins, which means there is room for even more improvement in a company that is already beating the comps.

Debt

PVH has 2.5 billion dollars of debt outstanding. This consists of two different classes of debt two senior secured term loans and a debenture. The first of these term loans was originally issued in 2014 and then amended in 2016 for 700M at 4.5% that comes due in 2022. The second term loan is a euro denominated term loan for 350M at 3.625%. Last, a debenture comes due in 2023 for 100M at 7.75%. This leads to a D/E ratio of 0.63, which is above the industry average of 0.43. This is due to the operational effectiveness of PVH, the company has been able to expertly navigate the ultra-competitive and now consolidating retail industry while keeping a leverage level that they deem acceptable.

Earnings

Earnings generally drive price for most stocks but this is especially true for consumer discretionary and even truer for the retail sector. This is evident in the chart of PVH as the last three quarters have beaten both revenue and EPS estimates, which led to one-day price jumps of 6, 5, and 7.6 percent. PVH is estimating EPS from $2.88 to $2.92, which is a 10-11% increase YoY. The company is projecting worldwide segment growth of 5% for Calvin Klein and 8% for Tommy Hilfiger with the Heritage brand losing around 8% due to the timing of product shipment. If PVH can outpace these metrics as they have done in their last eight reports, the stock price will see a major one-day move. As of right now, it is estimated that PVH will report on Nov. 29.

Bear Case

Considering everything, there is a possibility that PVH sees a price decline. In order for this to happen, there would have to be three distinct triggers. These triggers would be very evident in the next quarterly earnings report. The first of these triggers would be North American revenue growth being either flat or negative versus the mid-single digits that it has been. Second, the international businesses would be suffering and therefore revenue growth would slow. Last, and most important, would be if management were to cut full year guidance there would be a large negative move in price. The result of all of this would be a one-year price target of 104.29, which would result in a 18% loss.

Realistic Case

The more realistic case for PVH is that the trends in growth and margin from above maintain course. This would be shown be a small beat on revenue and EPS and guidance consistent with that of Q2 when they report earnings. This would mean that PVH would continue to be one of the most successful retailers in North America, while seeing aggressive growth in the higher margin international portion of business. This would result in a one-year price target of 147.72 for a gain of 16%.

Bull Case

The bull case for PVH would come about if the company can exceed expectations in the coming quarter, which would be very evident in the earnings report for Q3. This would need to be a beat and raise for PVH. If the North American portion saw accelerated growth from 2% to mid-single digits while keeping margins constant. This would also need to be paired with management raising full year guidance or signs that the retail industry is recovering. If this were the case, the one-year price target would be 167.60 for a return of 32%.

