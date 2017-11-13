Enterprise Products Partners' Valuation Is Momentarily Depressed, Yet The Company Has A ~7% Dividend And Is Capable Of Growing At Nearly 9%

My college classmate, Andrew Bary, recently wrote an article in Barron's Magazine about Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. titled "An MLP That Promises Both Growth and Income" (Oct 28th, 2017). The article briefly outlined why investors might want to follow various wall street recommendations to buy the stock as the company is deemed to be one of the safest, strongest and best operated midstream pipeline companies in the USA. The article casually mentions that the pipeline sector is down about 15% or so since the beginning of the year and suggests some brokerage analysts believe EPD could rise to as high as $30 a share within the next year.

Andrew Bary has been working at Barron's for decades, he has a good nose for stock picking and often justifies his recommendations with detailed analysis. In this instance, however, the Bulls long on the stock must not have slipped him enough money (just kidding) to pen a longer more detailed description of how the company is doing. For my taste, the update was a bit too glossy, so we have decided to join the fray and pound home a few facts that hopefully can inspire more confidence and enthusiasm for the opportunity at hand.

Macro Considerations:

First, let's look at the macro economic picture to determine whether EPD is operating in a sector that offers any growth. Regardless of EPD's reputation for strong management leadership, investors are best served by companies growing in an expanding industry that can lift all boats. Macro sector growth provides opportunity and leverage for the best run companies while helping everyone hide their mistakes and mediocre decisions. In truth, macro growth is often key for a superior long term investment.

The first chart below is provided by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) which is a principal agency of the U.S. Department of Energy. As you can immediately see from the chart, the use of natural gas for the generation of electricity by US utility companies is in fact ACCELERATING and has been growing for the past 15 years or more.

Much attention is rightly being focused on the wonderful opportunities provided by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. With a little bit of luck, these renewables are going to be our fastest growing source of energy and electricity. They need to be, if we are to have any chance of meeting the Paris Climate Accord established to reduce the harm being doing to our atmosphere. The environmental mantra, however, does not mean that natural gas is going the way of the dodo bird. Far from it, for as the second chart demonstrates, most data projections agree that while coal is certainly on the way out, oil consumption is expected to keep growing for decades at about .8% a year, while natural gas consumption is expected to grow by almost twice that rate, or about 1.4% per year, for another 30 years or more. Yes, the use of renewables is growing very rapidly thank goodness, but do not confuse that with the fact that uses for natural gas and oil and are also still expanding and are expected to do so for years to come.

Even if we use aggressive assumptions for renewable energy growth which include energy storage advancements not yet possible, it appears that natural gas will continue to be the primary provider of electricity in the USA if not the world (sadly, the likes of China and India are likely to still be using a lot of coal by 2050 and beyond. We can hope that liquid natural gas availability and clean air laws will inspire most coal burning countries to switch to natgas and renewables whenever possible).

If we accept the data presented below as more or less correct, then the question is NOT whether natural gas is a growth industry, IT CLEARLY IS. The proper question is how fast can the USA, Australia, Qatar, Russia and the Middle East produce, process and transport liquid natural gas to the rest of the world. The faster they develop and sell liquid natural gas, the faster the world can shift away from coal. Either way, the shift is taking place, the use of coal is in decline, while oil is growing steadily and natural gas is climbing even faster.

As Coal consumption flattens and declines and nuclear energy muddles forward with additions and subtractions, the use of natural gas is on track to nearly double over the next 20 years. As such, it is more likely than not, the USA will either consume or export all the natural gas it can produce and transport. As far as the pipeline companies are going to be concerned, the USA needs another $546 billion (data from EIA) spent on new infrastructure projects to meet the demand for future volumes. As such, transporting these products appears to be a solid growth industry for decades to come.

Here is a third slide taken from EIA data that breaks down the markets served by natural gas. As the slide shows, natgas shows no sign of really losing any market share in any of its markets, but instead shows a steady increase in consumption.

Micro Considerations:

Now let's look at some EPD company specifics and see if the data provides confidence in how management is performing. First we see that Q3 distributable cash flow (DCF) grew from $978 million in Q3, 2016 to $1,065 million in Q3, 2017. But then we must understand that Hurricane Harvey reduced DCF by $35 million (see subnote #1 below). Granted, hurricanes may occur again in the future, but for purposes of performance, we elect to view it as a one time event and we decide therefore to add back the $35 million to DCF in order to evaluate EPD's operational performance. As such, we see DCF grew from $978 million in Q3, 2016 to $1.1 billion in Q3, 2017. That suggests DCF grew by 12% during the Q3 of 2017. That is impressive growth derived from volume growth and some improvement in margins.

Next, we must look at EBITDA and we see that it grew from $1,259 million in Q3, 2016 to $1,321 million in Q3, 2017. Again, we add back the $35 million as a one time event and we reach $1,356 million of EBITDA for Q3, 2017, up 7.7% for the quarter. That also is a strong number.

When trying to determine "how fast EPD is growing" we must interpret the numbers and use judgment to guesstimate what they mean. From the numbers provided here, it appears that EPD grew its numbers between 7.7% to 12%. A sloppy average of the two would suggest healthy growth somewhere around the middle or about 9%.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ($ in millions, except per unit amounts) Operating income ((1)) $ 879 $ 905 $ 2,850 $ 2,658 Net income ((1) (2)) $ 621 $ 643 $ 2,058 $ 1,883 Fully diluted earnings per unit ((1) (2)) $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.94 $ 0.89 Net cash flow provided by operating activities (1) (3) $ 485 $ 814 $ 2,820 $ 2,659 Total gross operating margin (1) (4) $ 1,313 $ 1,312 $ 4,160 $ 3,891 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (4) $ 1,321 $ 1,259 $ 4,073 $ 3,901 Distributable cash flow (1) (4) $ 1,065 $ 978 $ 3,245 $ 3,072

(1) This financial measure for the third quarter of 2017 was reduced by approximately $35 million from the estimated impact of Hurricane Harvey, which we believe reduced fully diluted earnings per unit for the quarter by approximately $0.02 per unit.



To further enhance our understanding of what sort of growth EPD is obtaining, we ought to take our numbers from above and balance them with an understanding of how fast EPD's assets are growing. The rather simplistic chart below taken from Google Finance shows that EPD has about $53 billion in assets (true number taken from EPD 10Q). If we accept EPD management guidance that capital investments in 2017 and beyond ought to be roughly $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion a year, then a quick and dirty ratio of $2.75 billion/$53 billion gives us asset growth of about 5.2% a year. We have to guess then what sort of returns EPD ought to leverage out of the new projects and what sort of EBITDA and DCF growth EPD can obtain while growing its assets at roughly 5.2% (if we extrapolate). This becomes something of an educated guess as the reality will be derived from volumes, margins on those volumes and new project returns.

We are able to pick up some guidance and confidence in our growth estimate by listening to the quarterly conference calls. During the Q3 call, management explained that while DCF was down about 6% or .12 cents per share since the peak in 2014, the company had endured headwinds of 19% or about .37 cents during that same period of time from the decline in its commodity sensitive businesses such as natural gas liquids processing and octane enhancement. In other words, EPD suffered about $750 million in reduced revenues as the result of weaker profit margins from the peak in commodity prices but was able to grow select product volumes and initiate new projects that earned over .25 cents during this time period. Commodity price declines hurt EPD but the company was able to grow its none commodity portion of DCF by 13% during this time period. Now that commodity prices have firmed and may rise further, it is natural to assume some if not much of the prior margin decline can be reclaimed. To this point, mgmt acknowledged a firm belief that the rapid expansion of new ethane plants in the south will increase demand for ethylene sufficiently to lift price and thus EPD margins from here. Margin improvement also helps explain why DCF and EBITDA grew faster in Q3 than did EPD's assets. If we assume margins can continue to improve a bit, then DCF and EBITDA both ought to keep rising faster than assets, supporting the notion that EPD can grow more like 7%+ than 5.2%.

During the Q3 call, mgmt further went on to say that return on capital here in 2017 is comparable to the pre-financial crises era (prior to 2009) and while not as good as it was during the oil boom era, returns are strong and improving with the recent firmness in energy prices witnessed in 2017. What we take from this generalized guidance is that mgmt is stating they expect to earn double digit returns on all projects under consideration and under construction, as in the past. Similar to most pipeline companies, EPD provides detailed, specific guidance and discussion regarding its project backlog. The chart below provides insight to the $9 billion in new projects currently under construction.

If we simply divide the $9 billion by EPD's $53 billion in assets, then we can obtain another indication of EPD's growth potential. In this approach we see that EPD might expect to grow EBITDA and DCF by 17% in about 2.5 years or about 7% per year. As stated earlier, perhaps margins will improve a bit during this period of time as well, perhaps not. But if we assume the economy continues to chug along, it is a fair assumption that margins will be a tailwind rather than a headwind and EBITDA and DCF will likely exceed 7% a year, perhaps more like 8%+.

What we end up with is a company that appears highly likely to keep growing around 7% to 8% a year while it provides us a growing dividend that already yields 6.8% and is largely untaxed (MLP structure). The total return potential is clearly excellent. And if margins improve, then the company can report even stronger numbers growing closer to 10%! EPD looks to be a very solid 15%+ total return story from here, even if there is no valuation improvement from today's depressed level. But the stock is also unusually cheap......

As the chart below shows, valuation measured by every main metric shouts INEXPENSIVE OPPORTUNITY. All we need see is some amount of a reversion to the mean and the total return could easily exceed 35% or more.

Risk Considerations

Now let's consider the risks to this story. As a company with $23 billion in debt, changes in interest rates will clearly affect profitability and revenues. Yet EPD's debt has an average maturity of 14.1 years and the cost of this debt is on average about 4 1/2%. Thus, while rising interest rates would not be good for EPD, the debt outstanding is locked in place for 14 years and is low cost. EPD can easily grow itself past the head wind of higher interest rates if necessary.

Dilution is another risk that many MLP investors face when considering this sector. But here too, EPD aims to be fully self funding by 2019 and expects to issue minimal if any equity in 2018. As you may already know, many pipeline companies are shifting away from the old paradigm and intend to reduce if not eliminate their dependence upon external equity sources for new projects. The pipeline industry is maturing and the risk of constant equity dilution is fading for most of its participants (with some glaring exceptions). We do not fear dilution with EPD.

Lower volumes would also be a risk to EPD but we have already shown that long term volumes of oil and gas are headed higher. Thus, it seems the main significant risks to this story are lower commodity prices and the possibility of a recession, neither of which appear to be on the horizon any time soon.

Recommendation:

Our suggestion is to go long the stock in some manner. Here are some ideas:

1. Buy the stock today at $25 and sell the 14 month January 2019 Calls with a strike of $27 for $1.00. This transaction lowers your cost basis by the option premium of $1.00. During this time period, you can expect to collect the $1.71 dividend and keep the $1.00 option premium. You can be highly confident of collecting the $2.70 on a $24 net investment, giving you 11.25%. If the stock rises to $27 or above (which seems highly likely) then you let the stock go and keep the dividend, keep the option premium and keep the $2.00 capital gain. Total upside in this case is $4.70 or 19.6% on your net $24 investment.

2. Some might consider buying the stock today at $25 and selling the 14 month January 2019 $25 Calls for $1.80. In this case, you give up any hope of capital gains, but in exchange, you get to keep the dividends of $1.71 plus the option premium of $1.80 for a total income of $3.51. Your capital at risk is the $25 outlay less the $1.80 you are paid for selling the Calls, or about $23.20. Thus, your expected return is $3.50 divided by $23.20 or about 15%. Low risk in my opinion and good strong income. Yet, probably not the best alternative given the odds of capital appreciation being so likely.

3. Some aggressive investors may simply want to sell PUTS and hope to keep the premium. I have been selling the Jan 2019 $27 Puts for $3.50 to $4.00. This ensures that our "at risk capital" is about $23 to $23.50 a share. The profit seems likely to be the premium over the net capital at risk or about 16.1%. Not bad, given the company will likely complete many of its projects by early 2019 and will be reporting EBITDA and DCF numbers well above where they are now. This scenario forsakes capital appreciation, but likely provides a 16% return and less risk.

4. Given how likely it is the stock will rise meaningfully from $25, common sense logic suggests most investors simply ought to buy the stock and collect the $1.71 dividend while waiting for the sector to recover. Most if not all brokerage analysts agree that pipeline stocks are unusually inexpensive would suggest EPD should climb back up to the $30 range with in a year or two or three. If we set $30 as a target price, then an investor can look forward to making $5.00 in capital gains and $1.71 in dividends per year while he/she waits to reach that target. Even it takes three years, an investor would stand to make $5.00 in capital gains and at least $5.20 or so in dividends for a total return of $10.20+ on a $25 investment. Few investments are going to provide 40% in the next 3 years, especially not many with such low apparent risk.