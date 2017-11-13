Vestas: Buy On The Drop

In this article, I would like to discuss why I think shares of Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) have dropped by much more than I believe to be reasonable. For an introduction of Vestas and the wind turbine manufacturing industry, please read my previous article about the company.

A brief recap of recent events

At the 3rd of November, shares of Vestas were shaken by a tax bill which would cut tax credits for wind energy projects in the US by about a third. Goldman Sachs experts said that this could result in a drop of earnings of 18% for Vestas in 2019. Shares of the company dropped by almost 10% on that day.

On the 9th of November, Vestas released its Q3 earnings, in which they reported an 18% drop in earnings and cut their profit margin outlook for 2017. The company stated that this cut was influenced by uncertainly as a result of the aforementioned tax reform. Vestas shares dropped another 20% since the Q3 earnings report.

On the evening of the 10th of November, it became clear that the US Senate does not want to change tax breaks for the wind energy sector. Wind energy firms cheered this development, but since both the House and the Senate will have to approve the legislation, it is not clear how this situation will play out.

Were Q3 earnings really so bad?

In the Q3 earnings report of Vestas, the company very clearly states:

Compared to the third quarter of 2016, revenue and earnings decreased, but remain at a healthy level. Free cash flow increased compared to last year's third quarter due to favorable working capital movements. Solid order intake in the quarter, and combined order backlog at high level. Guidance for 2017 adjusted.

Since Vestas reports its earnings in euro, I will use this currency as the standard in this article. When looking a bit closer to the earnings report, we can distinguish both bad and good developments. Let us highlight them one by one.

The bad:

Vestas' revenue was €2,743m in the third quarter of 2017, which was 6% down compared to the third quarter in 2016. The EBIT decreased even more, from €433m in 2016 to €355m in 2017, which translates to a decrease of more than 18%. The free cash flow did rise from €155m in 2016 to €193m in 2017, but this number includes €99m of proceeds from sale of office building facilities. Without these proceeds, free cash flow would have dropped more than 30%.

In addition to these figures, Vestas changed its guidance for 2017 on different levels:

- 2017 revenue to range between €9.5b and €10.25b (was €9.25b - €10.25b before): this actually looks better than their previous guidance!

- 2017 EBIT margin to range between 12 and 13 percent (was between 12 and 14 percent before): this doesn't look so bad either.

- 2017 free cash flow between €450m and €900m (was a minimum of €700m before): this is where the pain with regard to the guidance is situated.

Vestas specifically states that these updated ranges also reflect uncertainty linked to the US tax reform, and the update in the margin range is influenced by an increased competitive environment. When critically looking at the numbers, these changes in guidance seem only minor adjustments, with exception of the free cash flow.

The good:

The order intake of Vestas was very strong - measured in megawatt, order intake in Q3 of 2017 was up 48 percent compared to Q3 of 2016. When measured in euro, this increase was less, but still very good with 31%. Also, the service revenue increased with 18% compared to 2016, and this part of the business had a margin which grew to 17.9 percent.

All in all, Q3 results of Vestas were not pretty. Revenue and earnings declined, and free cash flow would have declined as well if it wasn't for a one-off event. The guidance for 2017 actually didn't look bad, though there is uncertainty with regard to the tax measures in the US. It is important that if these tax credits are cut as proposed, this will also affect Vestas in 2018 and the years after it. That said, the Vestas Q3 earnings report was created at a time before the Senate bill. So the Q3 earnings report is already a bit outdated because since then, it became less likely that the wind tax credits system will be changed.

Services and manufacturing

One of the interesting things about Vestas is that the main earnings-generating activities of the wind turbine company seem to be slowly shifting away from the power solutions business (the wind turbine manufacturing) to the services business. We can see this in their earnings report, since services backlog is growing while turbine manufacturing backlog is decreasing a bit compared to 2016. It is also interesting to note that the services revenue has grown with 18% since Q3 2016 and is expected to continue to grow: Vestas is targeting an organic growth of its service business revenue by 50% in 2020 compared to 2016 values.

As Vestas states in its earnings report:

Even though revenue and earnings from the service business are more stable than from the wind turbine business, the activities that generate revenue and earnings in the various types of service contract may vary from quarter to quarter. As the majority of Vestas' wind turbine contracts are sold with service agreements, typically running for five to 10 years, the stable revenue stream from the service business is set to continue its growth as the installed base of wind turbines increases.

Wind turbine servicing is an inherently very stable business: existing wind turbines all need maintenance now and then, and since Vestas has contracts for most of the wind turbines which it sold, this income is recurring for at least 5-10 years. We can see in the graph below by how much the EBIT and the margin percentage of the service business have grown since Q3 2016.

To get an impression of the size of the service obligations of Vestas: at the end of September 2017, Vestas had more than 37,500 wind turbines, which amounted to almost 73 gigawatt.

Dividend and service cash flow

Let us look at the cash flow of the service business of Vestas. Though it is only a relatively small part of the company, it has a very predictable and stable cash flow. Since Vestas is planning to increase their service revenue in 2020 to a value 50% above the revenue in 2016, we can create the following table:

Services segment 2016 2017 2020 Revenue 1309 1477 1964 Operating profit 225 264 351 Free cash flow 169 198 264

All values in the table are in million euro. For 2017 and 2020, I assumed a constant margin of 17.9% (the same as the margin today). It would be safe to say that the margin is likely to also rise a bit because of scale advantages, but like this we are on the safe side. The tax percentage which Vestas has to pay on its profits is 25%, I am assuming that this will stay the same.

We can conclude that the annual increase in free cash flow is 10.7% for the service business of Vestas. It is very interesting to see that the free cash flow of the service segment of Vestas will already be around €198m in 2017. Unlike the free cash flow from the power solutions segments, this cash is very safe and expected to grow further during the coming years. Note that I am not including changes in working capital or capital expenditure here, which can be very relevant for Vestas.

Vestas paid out €278m dividend to their shareholders in the year 2017. This means that the free cash flow generated by the service part of their business already covers more than 70% of their dividend. Services are only a small part of the company, generating about a 20% of the profit, the other 80% being generated by the more traditional power solutions.

This power solutions segment is less predictable and stable: current market consolidation in the wind industry means that producers are starting to compete at the price level as well. The market for wind turbines does no longer grow faster every year. Of course, in some areas like offshore turbines, quality and competence of the company will always remain the decisive factor, but with regard to proven concepts price will weigh heavier in the future, eating into the profit margin. But with a huge backlog and favorable market conditions, this part of the business of Vestas has a bright future as well. And most importantly, by continuing to innovate the company can stay ahead of the competition.

Vestas states the following about their dividend policy with regard to share buybacks which took place during the last year:

The stated dividend policy of Vestas will be unaffected by the share buyback program, and hence remains at a payout ratio of 25-30 percent of the net result of the year.

Number of shares decreased from 222 million in Q3 2016 to 215 million in 2017, a decrease of more than 3%. This means that, if all other variables would remain the same, shareholders can expect an increased dividend of at least 3%.

In the year 2015 Vestas paid a dividend for the first time. We can see how this dividend has grown in the table below (the company pays its dividend in Danish crown but reports its earnings in euro):

2015 2016 2017 Total costs of dividend (m EUR) 116 201 278 Dividend per share (DKK) 3.9 6.82 9.71

Because of the worse-than-expected results, it does not seem logical for the dividend which Vestas will pay in 2018 to skyrocket again like it did in 2016 or 2017. But the earnings per share of the company are €5.9 for the first three months of 2017. If we extrapolate this number to the whole year, round it down considerably to be on the safe side, take 25% as dividend payout and convert it to Danish crown, I end up at an expected dividend of 13 Danish crown. This would be a big fat dividend hike of more than 33%, much better than recent share performance seems to suggest.

Shares: Black Friday sale already started?

As we can see on the chart of the stock price of Vestas, shares lost almost a third of their value over the last couple of days. When we consider that the reduction of the tax cuts for wind energy production is far from certain, and still might be swiped off the table in its entirety, this seems like a much too strong reaction. Also, their Q3 earnings were not pretty, but certainly not so bad that it justifies such a share price punishment.

Of course, before the stock market closed in the weekend, the position of the Senate with regard to the tax cuts was not known, and it seemed much more likely that the tax cuts would be reduced. It is likely that the outlook of Vestas would look better with the information we have at this moment.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the market strongly overreacted after the Q3 earnings report of Vestas. When analyzing Vestas, one needs to distinguish between the services division and all other divisions. The services division, though representing only 20% of the annual profit of the company, generates a very stable cash flow and is projected to grow by 50% until 2020. Also, the reduction of the US tax credits for wind energy are less likely to follow through after the Senate made its position clear last Friday.

For dividend investors with a long-term view, there is little to fear. It goes without saying that Vestas needs their power solutions business to thrive as well to make its services division grow, but unless all hell breaks loose and demands suddenly dries up, this will not happen.

As I calculated above, I expect a dividend increase of at least 33% during the next year. This is a clear buying opportunity for long term dividend growth investors in my book. I am increasing my position at this level!

Thank you for reading, please tell me what you think about Vestas below! If you liked this article please click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.