Summary

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas reported a noticeable drop in net earnings and cut its 2017 profit margin.

More than a week ago, a tax bill which would cut tax credit for wind energy projects in the US was proposed.

Due to these two events, Vestas share price dropped more than 30% in a bit more than a week.

I believe the market strongly overreacted and now is the time to buy.

Future looks bright for Vestas, which is shifting more and more from a turbine manufacturer to a service company.