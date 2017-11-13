Vestas: Buy On The Drop - Revised
by: Giesbers Investment Strategy
Summary
Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas reported a noticeable drop in net earnings and cut its 2017 profit margin.
More than a week ago, a tax bill which would cut tax credit for wind energy projects in the US was proposed.
Due to these two events, Vestas share price dropped more than 30% in a bit more than a week.
I believe the market strongly overreacted and now is the time to buy.
Future looks bright for Vestas, which is shifting more and more from a turbine manufacturer to a service company.
In this article, I would like to discuss why I think shares of Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) have dropped by much more than I believe to be reasonable. For an introduction of Vestas and the