Nvidia And Google's Waymo: Why Own These 2 Self-Driving Car Leaders?

Following the strong Nvidia (NVDA) earnings report last Thursday afternoon, we set new Nvidia price targets of $230 by year-end and $300 within 2-3 years. That prompted questions about why the $300 target was so far out and not at say by the end of 2018 or sometime in 2019.

The answer is that if not driven by just continued strong growth in its gaming and datacenter sectors (that saw 25% and 109% YTY revenue growth respectively in the company’s October FQ3), we are quite confident that by 2019 or 2020 the automotive market will become the third large revenue source for Nvidia and drive the stock price to that $300 area. So the timing for that target is conservative.

From the $144 million in FQ3 revenues or a $576 million annual rate, an accelerating growth rate for the automotive sector could take those revenues up 25% to $725 million in calendar 2018 (the company’s January 2019 fiscal year), increase 50% to $1.1 billion in calendar 2019 and rise 100% to $2.2 billion in calendar 2020.

This would be impressive growth and may seem optimistic. But if all 100 million cars that might be sold in 2020 (up from 88 million in 2016) were to get $200-$300 worth of autonomous driving technology (level 3 or 4, not the full level 5 per Nvidia management forecasts and a very low range targeted by Nvidia in the future) the market could be valued at $20-30 billion. Full level 5 could be valued significantly higher in the 2020-2021 time frame.

And what is to say Nvidia might not get 50% of that market or $10-15 billion in 2020? Or more conservatively, say $5-10 billion? That would be similar to the $9-12 billion each that gaming and data center revenues would reach if the gaming growth rate continues at 25% and the data center growth rate progressively slows from 100% this year to 50% in 2020.

As these numbers reflect, over the next 2-3 years automotive could rise to around the levels each of gaming and data center. And that could easily warrant a 35%-40% rise in the share price by 2019 or 2020 to that $300 area. More optimistically, that level could be seen within the next 12-18 months if data center growth stays closer to 100% than the 75% we assume for 2018 and/or volume sales or at least orders of DRIVE PX modules for level 3 or level 4 driving assistance accelerate over the course of the 2018 year.

Since we are focused here on the potential of the autonomous-driving car market for Nvidia, let’s take a closer look at it for the two best positioned companies, Nvidia and the Waymo unit of Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL). Waymo stands for way forward in mobility.

These two companies have the most advanced technologies and have already translated that into impressive partnerships within and outside the automotive industry. Virtually all car companies are at least evaluating Nvidia’s recently announced DRIVE PX Pegasys that will be available in H2 2018 and many are developing their self-driving cars around Nvidia’s technologies. Recently, Nvidia booked the major win of Toyota (NYSE:TM), adding it to others like Mercedes, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volvo, Audi and Germany’s ZF and Bosch suppliers to the auto industry. Tesla cars have DRIVE PX modules in them to provide all the processing power needed for level 5 autonomy according the Tesla CEO Elon Musk – although plenty of enhancing of these capabilities by 2019 and 2020 to make them even more capable is a certainty.

Alphabet has been working on autonomous driving technologies longer (since before 2009) and more intensely than any other company. In 2009 it started with a small fleet 10 Toyota Prius cars doing 100 mile routes and then 1,000 mile routes. By 2012 they had logged more than 300,000 self-driven miles including in Lexus SUVs and on regular highways and more complex city streets and with some of the driving done with Alphabet employees using them for work and weekend trips.

By 2015 Alphabet had its own “Firefly” fully self-driving cars on the road. These car had custom sensors, computers, steering and braking systems.

Waymo was created and spun off in 2016. More than a million miles have now been logged by Waymo with most of it on public roads.

Like in other areas of artificial intelligence, Alphabet’s technology development goes back substantially further and as Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee said on CNBC this morning, in AI “there is Google (Alphabet) and then everybody else” in terms of depth and maturity of technologies.

We took a self-driving car technology class at Stanford University some 10 years ago and the class was co-taught by the heads of the AI labs of both Stanford and Alphabet. There already had been a driverless car race competition (across some unpopulated countryside including in the dark) among the AI labs of Stanford and several other leading universities and Stanford won it by a wide margin. We think they did this with Alphabet’s help by having the computing power and software to process in real time camera views from all four directions around the car in all of near, far and mid-distances. And that was all those years ago.

Waymo represents one of the most promising of Alphabet’s “Other Bets” and like we note for Nvidia above, it could be generating billions of dollars in revenues in just 2-3 years, not to mention higher levels in the years beyond. Alphabet has partnerships with Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye, BMW, Delphi (NYSE:DLPH), Lyft (Private:LYFT) and others.

Alphabet recently gained approval to test autonomously driven cars that for the first time have no humans in their front seats prepared to take over driving if necessary. They do still have an engineer monitoring things from the back seat. But the days of even that are likely not numerous. Like with Nividia, already the potential of Waymo provides value to Alphabet shareholders in what it adds to future growth potential.

Our Alphabet price targets are $1,100 by year-end 2017 and $1,500 by 2020 with just two additional years of just 20% share price appreciation that represents our conservative case without a surge in Waymo revenues. With an acceleration in Waymo revenues that drives earnings and share price gains to 25% annually in each of the next two years, that would take Alphabet shares to $1,700 as soon as sometime in 2019.

The opportunities before these two leaders in autonomously driven vehicles are exciting indeed. And we expect an ongoing and accelerating flow of positive news for both of them over the next 1-2 years. News of progress that we will be following closely and reporting on and analyzing for you. The big outstanding question now is how much news of progress will come in 2018 to drive their share prices higher in the next 12 rather than 24-plus months.

Google and Nvidia shares continue Focus Strong Buy rated.