Deckers Shares Poised To Appreciate More Than 50%

Wall Street doesn't fully appreciate ongoing cost cutting initiatives. Deckers (DECK) has laid out its cost restructuring plan to cut $150mm of gross expenses (net $100 incremental to operating profit) by FY20, leading to a 13% operating margin. Additionally, the company announced a $400mm stock buyback program (about 20% of its current market cap). The math on these two initiatives gets you to an EPS over $7.00 in FY20, implying a ~24% CAGR from the FY17 EPS of $3.68. The free cash flow generated from the increase of profitability will amount to $150-$200mm annually going forward, which will primarily be used for the $400mm buyback already announced and could indicate further repurchases once the current authorization is exhausted.

On top of the cost cutting, I believe we're starting to see sales inflect towards a positive mid-single digit trajectory, which could add even more upside to the base case that I previously described. Management recently increased the FY18 sales guidance to +1%-+2% from the previous guidance of (2%) - flat. The increase in outlook is primarily driven by increased in international wholesale as well as better than expected results from Teva, Sanuk and HOKA. Mid-single digit revenue growth applied to FY19 and FY20, will add an incremental $1.00 to EPS (and ~100-120bps to the 13% operating margin target) to the $7.00 base case. Applying a conservative 13x-15x multiple to the $7.00-$8.00 FY20 outlook provides a valuation of ~$105, about 54% above the current price of $68.

Given the operating income outlook coupled with a positive sales inflection, it's safe to argue that consensus sell-side estimates for this year and next year remain too low. The earnings multiple that shares are now trading is also too low (13.8x FY19 consensus estimates but 12.2x my base case realistic FY19 estimates). In any case, valuation remains very affordable. Sales growth and multiple expansion (above my base case 13x-15x) provides for even further upside to my $105 price target.

Business Description

Deckers designs, markets and distributes footwear apparel and accessories under five primary brands: UGG, Koolaburra, Hoka, Teva and Sanuk. UGG by far carries the lions' share of sales (80%), followed by the rapidly growing HOKA brand (>~9% of FY18 sales, and growing at a 30%-40% clip). Teva and Sanuk represent about 7% and 5% respectively and Koolaburra sales are estimated to be a little over $16mm in FY18.

As one can imagine, with UGG carrying 80% of the sales, the business is highly seasonal with roughly 70% of the annual sales coming from the September and December quarter (Fiscal 2Q and 3Q. DECK's fiscal year ends in March). As HOKA and Sanuk become a larger piece of revenue (outpacing UGG sales), seasonality should become more evenly split among the 4 quarters. Roughly 60% of sales this year will come from the United States while 40% will come from international markets.

The Savings Plan, The Share Repurchase Program, and What They Mean

The Savings Plan

From a high level, management's cost savings plan is to save $150mm dollars over 3 years (FY17-FY20) with $100mm flowing through to the operating profit level equating to about $2.30 in incremental EPS. This will expand operating margins to over 13% (vs. 9.2% in FY17 and 10.5% guidance this year). CFO Tom George has stated that they have enough levers to pull to achieve these savings this even with flat sales.

Cost of goods actions include: reducing the product development cycle, optimizing material yield, consolidating the factory base and continuing to move production outside of China. I would also add that management took proactive steps to rationalize the domestic wholesale channel (cutting out about 400 doors) in order to decrease high promotional activity (this will improve gross margins). On the last conference call, management declared that the UGG wholesale door rationalization headwind is largely behind them.

It is also relevant here to draw attention to the recently clean inventory levels. Inventories were down about 5% in the first half vs. sales up about 5%. These healthy levels will help lead to higher margin sales going forward.

On the SG&A line, actions include: further retail store consolidations (rationalizing the global owned store base to 120 stores, from 160 at the end of FY17), process improvement efficiencies, and reduced indirect spend. We're already seeing these initiatives come to fruition. 1H:18 SG&A $'s have decreased ~3.1% ($12) vs. a 4.8% increase in sales. Furthermore $3mm of the $7.9mm SG&A savings in 1Q were identified as a variable cost cut. This implies about $0.59/pair (or ~170bps of incremental margin on wholesale pairs sold). As sales begin to inflect we should see greater leveragability beyond the 13% operating margin goal.

Share Repurchases

On October 26, 2017 announced a $335mm share repurchase authorization (incremental to the $65mm current authorization, for a total of $400mm). This should add ~$0.06 to FY18 and ~$1.09 through FY20.

Management said they're willing to lever u to about 1x EBITDA to help fund the buyback (current leverage is about 0.5x levered and DECK has a net cash position of about $2.02/share at the end of 2Q:18). Free cash flow guided to $150mm for the year (and this was before EPS guidance was raised to $4.15-$4.30 from $3.95-$4.15). Cash generation next year should be around $200mm. The point here is that with the strong current cash position, cash generation projections, and ability to lever, there should be no problem completing the $400mm repurchase plan prior to FY20. Taking into account accelerating free cash flow generation, and accounting for share repurchases, DECK should even end FY19 with slightly more than $10/share of net cash on the balance sheet.

Only taking into account the savings plan and the share repurchases, DECK should generate more than $7.05 in EPS in FY20. This is all before adding a positive sales trajectory, which I will address shortly.

The Sales Inflection Story

Sales are beginning to inflect. FY18 sales guidance was revised up after the last quarter to +1%-+2% from (2%)-flat. Specifically, the outlook improved for HOKA (+40% vs. prior guidance of +20-25%) Sanuk (flat - (2%) vs. previous expectations of (10%)-(15%)). Also, the international wholesale outlook improved to an expectation of +high-single digit to low-double digit growth vs. the prior expectation of mid-single digit growth. Management last gave us backlog for FY18 at the end of 4Q:17 and the order book was up 6.6%

I'm optimistic for a few reasons. The first Is HOKA. HOKA is still comparatively small but quickly becoming significant. Qualitatively, HOKA won 18 awards last year including the Editor's Choice from Women's Health magazine. Also, HOKA was the most worn shoe at the most recent IRONMAN in Kona with 18% of participants wearing the shoe. DECK has long been considered a one-trick pony relying solely on UGG sales to drive growth and HOKA surpassing the $100mm mark and growing at a 40% clip gives the company a growth vehicle.

The second reason is the international growth. In the latest quarter, where total sales were down slightly, International sales grew over 3%, driven by European and Asian growth for HOKA as well as UGG growth in Europe and Latin America. Europe has been a focal point for wholesale and DTC growth and has been an area of resurgence for other fashion brands as well (Guess (GES) and Skechers (SKX) come to mind).

I believe an acceleration to a mid-single digit sales trajectory throughout FY19-FY20 can add an incremental ~ $0.70-$1.00 to EPS and ~150bps to the 13% operating margin target. This can lead to a bull case in FY17 EPS of $8.00.

The Near Term Set-Up

DECK recently reported 2Q:18 EPS of $1.54 vs. $1.02 consensus on sales of $482mm vs. the streets $438 estimate. Roughly $0.22 of the EPS beat came from a shift in wholesale orders into 2Q from 3Q ($29mm in sales). 3Q:18 guidance was set for revenues of $735-$745 (vs. $760 in 3Q:17) and EPS of $3.65-$3.75 (vs. $4.11 last year) and FY18 EPS guidance raised to $4.15-$4.30 from $3.95-$4.15 and the sales guidance was raised to +1%-+2% from (2%)-flat. This guidance implies 4Q revenues flat to +8% and 4Q EPS of $0.14-$0.39 (vs. $0.11 last year). No share repurchases are included in any of the guidance numbers.

The 3Q guidance seems fairly poor for 2 main reasons. The first is $29mm of the $44mm beat in 2Q were due to early shipments taken out of 3Q into 2Q, so that is adjusted out. Second, there is $10mm ($0.25 to EPS) of incentive based compensation that wasn't paid out last year, that is to reverse this year and paid. I think investor's main concern with the guidance is two-fold. 1) Even when adjusting for the two factors (sales shift and the incentive comp), sales and EPS are both guided DOWN for the quarter over last year. 3Q is the largest quarter of the year accounting for over 40% of the annual EPS. 2) The 4Q EPS guidance implies a 27%-250% increase in EPS in order to achieve the full year guidance.

I argue that DECK is set to beat and raise. 1) I think the 3Q sales guidance was set conservatively. October was very unseasonably warm and we heard caution regarding cold-weather boot sales from at least two retailers (Steve Madden (SHOO) said October comp slowed to a (8%) from (3.9%) in September and October with cold-weather boots the main factor. Macy's (M) also called out cold-weather boots as a poor performer). As I sit here in the beginning of November, it is a frigid 20 degrees outside and I believe cold-weather boot sales should be just fine. 2) I think management gave themselves MORE Than enough room on the SG&A line to be able to beat fairly easily. When guidance was first initiated after the 4Q:17 results management mentioned that SG&A dollars should be down ~$10mm in the full year (including the incentive comp paid out in 3Q). Management has said they're ahead of their savings plan and SG&A $'s in the first half have been down ~$12mm, yet the EPS guidance of SG&A at 37%of sales implies SGC&A dollars flat to up~$6mm for the full year (or up $11mm-$18mm in 2H:18). I believe the difference is simply wiggle room. 3) The guidance doesn't take into account any share repurchases, and they plan on using $100mm to repurchase stock by the end of the year, adding at least $0.06 to EPS. And 4) Management has a history of setting the bar low and beating estimates. DECK has beaten 8 of the last 9 quarters with the average beat of ~28%. However the one black mark in this streak happen to be LAST year's 3Q, with the main reason for the revenue shortfall attributed to a warm November and poor retailer reorders. Given the warm October we saw management is understandably cautious.

Ultimately I think this year ends up being in the $4.80 range with next year ultimately around $6.00 (consensus is $4.30 and $4.90 respectively. $0.50 of my upside vs. the street stems share repurchase while the other ~$0.60 is a result of leveraging sales growth.

If DECK does beat and raise, not only are estimates poised to revise higher, but sell-side ratings can as well. Currently, only 5 sell-side analysts have a buy rating on DECK shares. 10 analysts have a hold and 1 has a sell, setting up the scene for multiple upgrades if these margin and sales initiatives come to fruition.

Valuation

The business is streamlined, cost savings have been introduced and sales are inflecting back into positive territory. Margins have 300bpps of positive runway without even improving sales. There is a visible pathway to $7.00 -$8.00in earnings in two years. The new economics should also produce more than $200mm/year in free cash flow (~$7.18/share) that can be used for an acquisition, or to purchase even more shares. So what multiple do you pay? I think 13x-15x a visible and rational FY20 estimate is fair. This equates to ~$105, 54% above current levels. Of course, as we get more visibility and clarity on management's ability to execute these economic enhancements, as well as accelerated sales growth, there could very well be upside from there. On an EBITDA basis, $105 is ~7x my FY20 estimate.

I expect the stock to trade in this high $60's to the low-mid $70's in accordance with the cold weather. The next real catalyst will be the 3Q:18 release in the beginning of February. I expect topline and bottom-line beat primarily driven by international UGG gains and better than guided SG&A savings (it also helps that management set the bar pretty low on the guidance). Management should then either leave the FY guidance unchanged or raise by roughly the amount of the beat (thereby blessing the current implied 4Q guidance. This scenario should push the stock to the high $70's to low $80's if the narrative plays out.

In my opinion, the big catalyst will be the 4Q:18 report and FY19 guide. Even excluding further share repurchases the FY19 guide should be above the current $4.92 consensus (implying 14% growth over the FY18 consensus). Management will keep guidance conservative, but if the cost savings and sales acceleration narratives play out, this should warrant upward estimate and ratings revisions, as well as multiple expansion pushing shares closer to my price target of $105.

Risks

The biggest and most apparent near term risk are 3Q:18 UGG sales. If UGG sales decline at a rate greater than about 5%, it is likely management will have to take DOWN FY18 guidance, which is now predicated on down low-single digit UGG sales for the full year. In the intra-quarter time period, unseasonably warm weather will create pressure as the street will anticipate this scenario. We've already heard warnings from Steve Madden (SHOO) and Macy's (M), although the recent cold weather in the Northeast should dampen some of these concerns.

Management could also fail to execute on its cost savings plan resulting in FY20 margins below its 13% target. I believe current valuation has some of this priced in and isn't giving management much credit in achieving these goals, but any negative adjustments to these targets will put pressure on sales.

HOKA growth could slow, or even decline, which would not only hinder the sales acceleration initiative, but probably weigh on the multiple as well.

A bear case scenario of a mid-single digit revenue decline and flat operating margins (sales de-leverage offset by a conservative ~$15mm in cost savings) would equate to $4.43 in EPS (including the share repurchase). A reasonable multiple of 13x this draconian scenario would value the stock at $58. Even with this bearish outlook, the company would still throw off $133mm ($4.35/share) in FCF. For the reasons I describe above, I find this scenario unlikely.

Conclusion

The business economics are turning. There is a clear pathway to ~300bps+ in margin expansion, implying EPS in the range of $7.00-$8.00 only 2 years away. The supply chain is streamlined and more efficient. Free cash flow of $150mm to over $200mm per year going forward can lead to an even stronger balance sheet and further share repurchases or acquisitions increasing shareholder value. The balance sheet is clean, inventories are down and the company should end this year with over to $6/share in net cash ($10/share next year). DECK shares are unarguably cheap at ~13.8x next fiscal year's consensus earnings which are anticipated to grow at a mid-teens rate. As sales inflect positive, cost savings initiative come to fruition, earnings estimates revise upward and the multiple expands, shares can easily appreciate over 50%, above $100.

