Tesla's SG&A Costs: Out Of Control

Several authors have already analyzed Tesla's (TSLA) financial results for the third quarter of this year. In this article I want to focus on something I first looked at over a year ago: Tesla's vaguely defined selling, general and administrative costs (SG&A).

In that article I looked at what I considered anomalous growth in these expenses. While a growing company is of course expected to have rising expenses, Tesla's SG&A costs had increased relative to revenue, which made no sense. Doubling car production doesn't require doubling the number of accountants, office cleaners, etc.

In summary, Tesla's claim that the increase was due to an expanded retail, service and charging footprint didn't really explain anything. There is no reason retail footprint per delivery should increase. Superchargers were opening at similar rates in 2016 as in 2014 or 2015 (and thus per-delivery costs of opening them should decline). Finally, the number of service center additions was declining not just relative to deliveries but in absolute terms.

The pace of service center openings has picked up this year, but remains below 2013 (not shown - about 10 per quarter) and 2014 in absolute terms, and much lower relative to the growth of the car fleet or quarterly deliveries.

In the end, I concluded the most likely hypothesis was that Tesla's cars cost a lot to keep on the road, in terms of service, mainly. I showed that if one assumed a one-time cost of $10,000 per delivery, and an ongoing cost of $1,500 per quarter per car, the numbers matched Tesla's historical SG&A costs very well (hence the "simple model" mentioned in the article's title). In the next section I'll show I overestimated costs, though not by too much.

What has SG&A been doing of late?

In the previous article I assumed that car deliveries were a good proxy for Tesla's SG&A costs because its other businesses were either closely related (CPOs) or very small (batteries). The exception is SolarCity, which Tesla hadn't acquired when I wrote the original article. Clearly, its SG&A expenses make up a significant part of Tesla's total and aren't related to car deliveries or the growth thereof. So it's better if we remove them to get a clearer picture. (I eliminated the non-GAAP comparison that was included in the previous article, because Tesla doesn't disclose what would be non-GAAP SG&A cost excluding SolarCity).

First off, to avoid duplicating work I took SolarCity's operating expenses from this Bill Cunningham article. I removed the R&D expenses and came up with this table. The figures are in thousands of dollars.

Category 16Q1 16Q2 16Q3 16Q4 17Q1 Sales & Marketing 126,083 116,647 102,639 97,581 NA General & Administrative 100,926 86,097 87,423 52,634 NA Total 227,009 202,744 190,062 150,215 136,600

The number for 17Q1 is disclosed by Tesla as the part of SG&A costs that came from SolarCity. Unfortunately, such a figure has not been disclosed for the last two quarters. Nevertheless, as you can see the decline in costs over a year was of $90.4 million, or $18 million per quarter. This figure seems to be skewed by a very large drop from 16Q3 to 16Q4, so to be conservative I assumed the drop in expenses during 2017 wasn't as steep (thus reaching costs of $120 million for 17Q2 and $105 million for 17Q3).

With these numbers we can estimate Tesla's SG&A costs since the article was published, i.e. from 16Q3 to 17Q3, and these happen to be $2,151,137,000. Whereas, if you had expected costs to rise as much as I did, they would have been $2,584,322. The difference is $86.6 million per quarter.

Now, as I mentioned, not all of Tesla's SG&A costs are caused by making and delivering cars. I just assumed that, since this is the company's main business, car deliveries (and the size of the installed base) would closely track SG&A expenses. For example, if instead of $1,500 you had assumed ongoing costs of$1,100 per quarter, the chart would have ended up looking like this:

And your estimate would have been spot on.

The company makes about $1,000 per car-year through service plans, so spending $1,100 per quarter doesn't seem very sustainable. It's better than I estimated, but it's still not good news at all.

When trying to estimate what the company's future SG&A expenses will be, one cannot simply look at deliveries. One has to consider also the installed base, i.e. how many cars have been delivered so far. The model I propose isn't perfect, but it's better than simply assuming expenses scale with deliveries.

A more optimistic - for the company - point of view would be that, perhaps, the composition of the costs is different. Perhaps it's more like $15,000 per delivery, $700 per quarter per car already delivered. I encourage you to download the Excel file (see the bottom of the article) and fiddle with the numbers. You will quickly conclude that, if you set the "ongoing" expenses below $500 per quarter or so, you cannot really fit the numbers.

I'll finish this section with a chart of operating expenses per delivery. As you can see, whatever "economies of scale" Tesla has enjoyed in R&D have been eaten by the growth in SG&A.

If the Model 3 ever ships in the thousands I would expect the per-delivery figure to decline, but of course, with a much lower revenue per delivery then the appropriate comparison would operating expenses vs revenues.

As an aside: whatever happened to the Superchargers?

My long-time fans (there must be some) are perhaps wondering why I've been silent on the Supercharger issue as of late. Well, as much as I'd like to dig deeply into the numbers, the sad truth is there are no numbers to look at. Over the last 12 months Tesla has eliminated all disclosure related to the financial aspects of Supercharging:

In 16Q4 they stopped breaking out how much revenue had been deferred to the service. Instead, this figure was lumped together with revenue deferred for wireless connectivity, service plans, Autopilot and more. Thus it became impossible to estimate how much money the company was allocating per car, or per car-month, to this feature.

In 17Q1, even the combined figure for deferred revenue disappeared.

Also in 17Q1, though everybody (myself included) failed to notice at the time, Tesla stopped including a line that said revenue deferred for Supercharging covered "the eight-year life of the vehicle." So how much is it now? Five years? Twenty? Ten?

Curiously, Tesla had only started to disclose this eight-year expected life of the cars after the SEC prodded them to increase Supercharger disclosure. (SEC letter sent in December 2014, and eight-year life of the vehicle disclosed for the first time in February 2015 with the yearly report for 2014). Looking at Tesla's correspondence with the SEC here and here, there are no letters that indicate this regulatory request has been reversed.

In the most recent quarter, 17Q3, Tesla stopped disclosing the net book value of the Supercharger network. Again, they had only started to disclose this figure after the SEC letter in December 2014. Have they received instructions from the regulator to remove this figure? The revelation of the book value of Superchargers, and their depreciation period, was key in figuring out that likely the company was under-reserving money for this service. Such a calculation now becomes impossible.

The company also has removed a line claiming Supercharger expenses were "immaterial for all periods presented." I always found this line amusing, given the company does disclose amounts such as "a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.3 million." So are they material now? Or are they so immaterial it's not even worth mentioning the fact?

To be clear, I don't believe the Superchargers make up a significant part of Tesla's SG&A costs because, well, the latter just hit $653 million a quarter. It's mathematically impossible for Superchargers to be a big fraction of that. But they do represent a big commitment, since the bulk of Teslas on the road have the right to free-for-life Supercharging. A disclosure of how much this service is costing per quarter and how much it's expected to cost going forward surely could have been squeezed into the latest, 475-page report.

All the numbers and data used in this post can be found in this Dropbox folder. I include a list of service centers open at different points in time. To my knowledge, this is the only such list that is publicly available. Other people have tracked the total number of service centers open, but since they don't actually have the names or locations of these centers, they cannot know when a small facility has been replaced by a bigger one, for instance. Feel free to use the data, though acknowledgement is encouraged.