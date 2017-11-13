Netflix Shrinking Reliance On Recycled Content - Increasing Original Programming

Why the company will continue to mitigate the risk associated with dependence upon 3rd-party content.

What will determine the level of impact of the loss of Disney content in 2019.

No matter how it is spun, Netflix (NFLX), to some degree, with be negatively impacted from the loss of Disney content in 2019. It's a matter of the level of effect, not whether it'll happen or not.

It shows why Netflix has been boosting spending on and developing original content, and also why it went after and landed creatively successful Shonda Rhimes to produce more original content for the giant streaming company.

There are a couple of things to consider concerning Netflix over the next several years. The first is how many people will leave the service and go to Disney, and how it will continue to grow its international business, which has little exposure to Disney content.

Consumers subscribing to Netflix primarily for Disney content

The question investors must have answered is what percentage of Netflix users subscribe to the service primarily for Disney content. That will determine the probable churn in 2019; although what compelling original content it produces in 2018, which is the unknown factor, could lower the exodus of Disney fans.

In a survey of 500 U.S. Netflix subscribers in August, Piper Jaffray found approximately 20 percent of them spent over 10 percent of their Netflix time watching content from Disney.

In a separate survey by Piper Jaffray, when asking Netflix subscribers that consumed a lot of Disney fare if they were thinking of canceling when Disney removes its content from the streaming service, only those where it represented over 40 percent of their overall Netflix consumption were likely to cancel. That was less than 5 percent of all U.S. subscribers.

As for the 80 percent that don't consume much Disney content, very few are expected to cancel, according to Piper Jaffray analysts Michel J. Olson and Yung Kim.



Even with the recent announcement by Disney CEO Bob Iger that its service will be priced significantly under Netflix's, I don't see that as the determining factor in media consumption for Netflix users. It may trigger some Netflix subscribers that are sitting on the fence to cancel, but I don't see it being a big exodus. The churn at most, will probably be around 5 percent, plus or minus a little.

Becoming more like a network

While Netflix started of building its business with recycled content, as far as when it started migrating from physical disks to streaming, the concern at the time, and still remains, how it will be able to differentiate from other content distributors.

In other words, in the beginning it was the technology behind the streaming that was the differentiator. All a competitor would have to do would offer a competitive streaming service providing the same or similar content.

There was also the question of what would happen if content deals like that with Disney were ended. That of course is now the reality. It's possible we may see other large media companies doing the same going forward. This is why Netflix has been ramping up its original content offerings for some time. It knew this day would eventually arrive.

Netflix said it will spend from $7 billion to $8 billion on original content in 2018, up from the $6 billion it will spend in 2017.

I have no doubt in my mind Netflix, within its financial capabilities, will continue to increase its original content as a percentage of its overall streaming portfolio. To not do so would expose it to significant risk of other content deals go the way of Disney.

For that reason, Netflix is going to transition into more of a branded network, rather than primarily a recycler of others' content.

International growth and Disney content

One major positive for Netflix, as mentioned by CEO Reed Hastings in its latest earnings report, is now that growth is coming mostly from international markets, it doesn't need Disney in the way it had in the past.



He's not just posturing here. Content from Disney is only streamed by Netflix in Canada, the Netherlands and Australia. Most international consumers aren't subscribing to Netflix because of Disney.

Hastings said this:

"So, although it's got an enormously significant brand in terms of its significance relative to growth, you can see that we've done very well in international without it.

International subscribers in the latest quarter increased by 4.45 million, easily beating the estimates of 3.72 million. Even in the U.S. market it managed to add another 850,000 subscribers, also beating the consensus of 774,000.

The domestic market will experience some type of slowdown, but that was already happening as it reaches a ceiling on market penetration. For that reason the impact on U.S. subscribers on its top and bottom lines isn't likely to be substantive, when taking into account international growth.



That's not to say it wouldn't be better with Disney after 2018, only that it's not going to be the disruptive force some thought when first hearing about Disney removing its content from Netflix.

How it could impact Netflix

There are different outlooks concerning the potential impact this could have on Netflix. On the lower side, like I'm looking at, churn will be about 5 percent, as I mentioned earlier.

On the other hand, a survey conducted not long after the announcement by Disney that it was going to pull it content, found a much stronger number of subscribers in the U.S. that would consider canceling their subscriptions, with 20 percent saying they might do so.

The major caveat there is they added that some subscribers wouldn't cancel their subscriptions if the company continues to provide quality original content

At the end of the third quarter Netflix had 52.77 million subscribers. Although it offers price points of $8 to $14 per month for different services, the bulk of subscribers will pay $11 per month for the service, after the recent increase in prices the company announced.

Netflix e-mailed subscribers about the new changes on October 19, and gave them 30 days to decide whether or not to accept the higher rates, or cancel the service.

If churn in the U.S. is 5 percent, it means about 2.63 million subscribers will cancel. If it's closer to 20 percent, it would mean as many as 10.55 million U.S. subscribers would leave Netflix. At an average of about $11 monthly per subscriber, at 5 percent it result in a loss of almost $29 million per month. Assuming 20 percent were to cancel, it would be a loss of close to $116 million monthly in the U.S.

That is based upon then domestic numbers remaining at current levels, which they aren't likely to because of ongoing growth, even though it's slowing.



Netflix's ambitious commitment to boosting spending on the production of original content, seems to point to it believing its international growth will be able to more than adequately offset the loss of Disney content in a little over a year from now.

Conclusion

The good news about this from the perspective of Netflix shareholders is the company saw this coming long ago, and has been taking steps to lower its exposure to the risk associated with not having control of content from other sources.

It also knew it had to differentiate by producing original content, otherwise it would be a commodity business that could be easily replicated by its potential streaming competitors.

As far as the timing of the Disney decision, that is also a positive for Netflix. If it had come before it started to expand internationally and count on that as the growth mechanism of the future, it could have been a strong negative catalyst. As it stands, as shown above, it's not going to be as devastating to the performance of Netflix as some originally thought.

Going forward, I anticipate Netflix will continue its transition to having a lot more original content than in the past. That will continue to differentiate the company from the increasingly crowded streaming video space, and make it must-have TV for most consumers of streaming media.

Eventually people will be forced to make a decision on what subscription services they want to retain, and Netflix is strongly positioned to maintain its mind share of the market.

Bottom line is it would have been better with Disney, no one can seriously deny that. But with its growth coming from international markets that don't include Disney content, the effect will be mostly in North America and Australia, and only at what will probably less than 5 percent churn.



The major concern for Netflix in my opinion will be the amount of international churn when the next recession hits. Overall, I don't see Disney being that much of an issue for the long-term growth of Netflix.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.