Roku: Sell The Explosion

Last week, I detailed how shares of streaming company Roku (ROKU) were ready for takeoff after the company's first earnings report as a publicly traded company. With the name handily beating estimates and a bright future ahead, I thought shares could eventually grow into a valuation in the mid single digit billions. While the name surging to that level in just a few days, investors now have to be very careful as it appears a bubble has formed.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

My thought process was simple: as the company relied less on sales of low margin devices, the high margin and fast growing platform business would help move the name to GAAP profitability. After just under $399 million in revenues last year, current estimates call for more than $507 million this year, and the street has been scrambling to raise numbers after last week's beat. In fact, forecasts for next year now call for more than $653 million, up almost $30 million since the Q3 report. That would imply more than 60% revenue growth over two years, and the streaming business isn't going away anytime soon.

I estimated that a few years down the road, if the story played out well, Roku could eventually have a valuation that was 5-10% that of Netflix (NFLX), implying between $4.25 billion and $8.5 billion. As of November 3rd, according to the company's 10-Q filing, there were almost 98 million outstanding shares of Roku's Class A and Class B shares. That put the total valuation at nearly $4.65 billion at Monday's high, and that excludes the possibility of any future dilution from acquisitions, stock based compensation, etc.

Roku did what we've seen with many hyped tech IPOs in recent years. It soared initially to just under $30 a share, then fell to almost $18 prior to the earnings report. While I think Roku is in better shape than the likes of Snap (SNAP), Fitbit (FIT), or GoPro (GPRO) that have seen their stocks plunge from their post-IPO highs, it's hard to trust a name with only one public earnings report on its record after such a large run.

Roku's competition has much deeper pockets than Netflix's peers do, so perhaps we should be eventually valuing Roku towards the lower end of my 5-10% range. Netflix has more than 100 million subscribers and is the clear leader in its space, while Roku does have stiffer competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), to name a few. At current valuations, Netflix goes for 5.6 times projected 2018 sales, while Roku at Monday's high was at 7.1 times, so there is a premium baked into shares currently, especially when considering Netflix itself trades at what many consider a high valuation.

In the end, Roku's rally has been tremendous, but investors have to be extremely careful at these levels that appear to be approaching bubble territory. Shares are at the level that I thought they could reach a few years down the road if everything went right, and they got there in just a couple of days. With a lot of this fueled by short covering, there is likely to be a bursting of the bubble, so it wouldn't surprise me to see shares eventually retrace 25-50% of this rally. If you believe in the company's future, you should likely wait for the stock to pull back a bit instead of trying to catch the last few points of potential upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.