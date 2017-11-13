Qualcomm: Innovation Strengthens Board's Ability To Repulse Takeover

Customers with large data centers, comprising more than 50% of the data center market, have long wished for price competition to break Intel's dominance

If Qualcomm makes inroads into this lucrative market that will reinforce the case to shareholders for leaving the company under the control of the existing board

Qualcomm launches Centriq 2400 ARM architecture data center server processor, the world's first 10nm server chip, said to have competitive advantages over the market leader

World's First 10nm Server Chip

Within days of being formally notified that it is the target of a $105-billion takeover attempt, Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has brought bold technological innovation to the field of server processors as it seeks to break the domination of that market by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). By so doing, the company has strengthened its hand with shareholders as it addresses the bid.

While Qualcomm's board is considering their response to the bid for what would constitute the world's largest technology acquisition ever after it was announced by Broadcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Qualcomm flagged the arrival of the Centriq 2400 processor, based on ARM technology. Notably it claims advantages over Intel's flagship Xeon Platinum 8180, a 64-bit 28-core chip, regarding cost and energy efficiency. Qualcomm's processor is also the world's first 10nm server chip.

ARM's RISC platform operates with fewer transistors than Intel's x-86 CISC architecture, bringing consequent power draw, heat dissipation and cost advantages. Power consumption is a major cost consideration for data center operators. Additionally another opening for Qualcomm is that Intel uses market domination to apply a premium pricing policy for their server processors, presenting Qualcomm with the opportunity to employ value pricing.

Diversification Of Revenue Streams

As to its quality of innovation, the arrival of the 48-core Centriq 2400 constitutes the first significant attempt by a chip manufacturer to penetrate the data center market using ARM technology. With an existing stranglehold on the market of approximately a 95% share, Intel's data center group in the most recent financial quarter derived $2.26 billion in profit from $4.9 billion in revenue.

If Qualcomm can make initial inroads into this market, that adds value to their brand in the matter of the takeover bid, and may act to buttress any case made by the company to shareholders to leave Qualcomm under the control of the present board.

Diversification of the company's revenue streams, as they also seek to achieve a sizable presence in automotive chips with the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), adds to its defensive flexibility. Currently Qualcomm is the global leader in the manufacture of smartphone chips, in which market ARM is the primary underlying architecture. The company has derived $2.75 billion pre-tax earnings to date in 2017 from the sale of mobile processors and modems, and $5.17 billion from patent licensing.

Volume Purchasing Leverage

Companies with large data centers, comprising more than 50% of the data center market, have long wished for a price competitive selection of processor manufacturers from which to choose in order to use their volume purchasing leverage to secure lower prices, rather than being locked solely in the grip of a premium-pricing Intel.

The Centriq 2400 carries a price tag of $1,995, compared to the price of Intel's Xeon Platinum 8180 at introduction in July 2017 of $10,009. The ARM chip has quickly received a favorable response from cloud service providers. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has already evaluated Qualcomm's new processor.

We found that [ARM servers] provide the most value for our cloud services, specifically our internal cloud applications such as search and indexing, storage, databases, big data and machine learning. These workloads all benefit from high-throughput computing." -- Leendert van Doorn, Microsoft engineer

Qualcomm's Centriq 2400 will compete with Intel's Xeon Skylake processors, launched in July 2017 as the latest generation of its data center offering. Xeon Skylake employs mesh architecture to replace the previous ring architecture, now allowing data to flow directly between cores. The company claims a 1.6x performance improvement over the previous generation.

Other competition is also developing for Intel in the form of a partnership between Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), while Microsoft and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) are deploying the new Epyc data center processor with 32 cores from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Conclusion

Radical technological innovation within the data center server processor market, based on Qualcomm's expertise with ARM architecture, may, if initial indications prove accurate, provide the company with a profitable avenue for diversifying their income stream, and by so doing hand the board a valuable weapon in fighting to retain control of the company in the face of the Broadcom takeover bid.

