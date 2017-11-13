Thank You, New York Community Bank, For Considering My Proposal

Yes, Wall Street Journal, some banks are firing the Federal Reserve: "As benefits of the holding-company structure fade, banks are cutting costs with self-administered regulatory relief." If you wanted to hear this story five months sooner, you could have read about it here at Seeking Alpha.

It took the smart guys at Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) to point out the obvious: Most banks don't need their holding company structure. Yet, over 80% of U.S. banks exist as holding companies, even tiny $500 million asset financials. The bank holding structure requires Federal Reserve oversight with added cost, regulation, and duplicative infrastructure. Why do simple commercial banks need them? They don't. By jettisoning its bank holding structure and becoming a nonmember bank, Ozarks now no longer reports to the Federal Reserve, ending these unnecessary and costly regulatory burdens. The Arkansas bank continues to be regulated by the FDIC as well as the State of Arkansas. We predicted Ozarks' smart action will trigger other banks discarding their unnecessary, costly, and burdensome bank holding companies. Bank South already has made the change.

We suggested New York Community Bank (NYCB) end its bank holding structure to reduce cost, and redundant regulatory oversight and avoid being designated a SIFI bank. We would like to thank the bank's management for considering our proposal. In their most recent conference call, CFO Cangemi notes:

Clearly, the holding Company structure there is a possibility of dissolving. These other banks have been operating well above $50 billion that are not designated as SIFI.

And their CEO recognizes my solution to their $50 billion SIFI quandary:

So hopefully, there will be rational thinking going forward, and we will be able to be at least be identified as who we are, and if not, we can have the opportunity to look at other alternatives, as other institutions that are north of $50 billion that are not designated SIFI be given the corporate structure itself. We are a bank holding Company. That's why we are designated potentially as a SIFI. Do we have to stay as a bank holding Company? That's something that we have to - as an option going forward.

The benefit for NYCB would be enormous. We point to First Republic Bank (FRC) which houses $85 billion in assets, much greater than the $50 billion asset SIFI threshold. Because it is not a BHC (and Federal Reserve member bank), FRC has not been designated as a SIFI institution. As a result, FRC doesn't need to do a stress test. It doesn't have to report to the Federal Reserve. Its costs are less. This should be NYCB's model.

New York Community once ran efficiently. In preparation for becoming a SIFI institution, the bank's efficiency ratio has climbed from 40% to over 50% - and we expect that ratio to worsen as New York Community Bank surpasses $50 billion. NYCB has carefully avoided all growth for five years to keep under $50 billion because management knows the severe costs involved in the SIFI designation. We cannot think of another company that has purposely avoided organic growth for five years.

We believe NYCB's acquisition of Astoria Financial failed because the Federal Reserve was queasy about creating another SIFI. Without its holding bank structure, no more Federal Reserve regulator and no more SIFI designation. Discarding the holding company structure would likely bring relief - and the potential for growth.

Don't Forget Our Other Suggestions

While we are pleased management is considering one of our recommendations, we would again ask them to look at splitting the bank in two. We believe the regulatory agencies would look more favorably at future M&A and growth plans from the resulting smaller institutions.

Here are our proposals:

1. NYCB should cease being a holding company. As a holding company, NYCB must answer to the Federal Reserve, something we find burdensome and redundant. NYCB Community Bank already answers to the FDIC and New York State Banking Commission. We see no need for multiple regulators imposed by remaining a holding company. Moreover, NYCB. would likely avoid being designated a SIFI institution.

2. We propose spinning off its commercial bank. This would allow the remaining NYCB to grow without worrying about exceeding the $50 billion threshold. We believe the spin-off commercial bank would thrive as well. In this case, the parts are greater than the whole.

3. We urge an activist shareholder become involved. During the last decade, management has badly stumbled. New leadership is required.

Bottom Line

Provided NYCB is willing to think outside the box - we believe share price has been punished enough. Should management end its burdensome bank holding status, the years of limbo might be over.