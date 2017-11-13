Large Opportunity For Smaller Arbitrageurs

The deal is very small with a total value of roughly $33MM, which will lead to very little institutional attention.

Deal Summary

On July 31, 2017, CombiMatrix Corporation (CBMX) and Invitae Corporation (NVTA) entered into a merger agreement where CombiMatrix will be merged with and survive as one of Invitae's subsidiaries. It is a share-for-share deal that the companies anticipate to be closed by the end of Q4.

CombiMatrix is a clinical molecular diagnostic laboratory specializing in genetic screening, prenatal diagnosis, and analysis of miscarriages and pediatric disorders. The company supports healthcare professionals, and also owns a one-third interest in a private oncology-related drug company called Leuchemix, Inc.

Invitae is also a genetic information company providing a number of related services. The company processes DNA samples and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients, running a diagnostic service made up of many genes for genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, and pediatrics, among others. The company also uses the genetic information it has for the Invitae Family History Tool service.

Terms

For each share of CombiMatrix, an investor will get a portion of a share of Invitae subject to the exchange ratio in the agreement. There are technically two equations use to calculate the exchange ratio, with the ratio being whichever result is greater.

The first of the two equations is calculated with a $27MM base value plus or minus CombiMatrix's net cash at the time when the merger is closed. That value is then divided by Invitae's trailing average share price and then again by CombiMatrix's outstanding shares at the time the merger is closed to get a ratio.

The second of the two equations is more complex, acting as a price floor for the value of CombiMatrix shares. The second equation is especially important if the Warrant Exchange Offer (described below) is unsuccessful. This equation is calculated with an $8.25 per CombiMatrix share base value minus an adjustment amount associated with CombiMatrix's net cash at close, the transaction bonus payout amount for CombiMatrix employees and execs, and the amount of CombiMatrix shares issued since the merger agreement date (not counting any exercises of Series F Warrants). More information regarding the expected values of these equations appears in the "Returns" section.

If the deal is terminated due to the CombiMatrix directors not keeping their recommendation or the shareholders not approving the deal on Nov. 10, 2017, CombiMatrix is required to pay $1.4MM plus possible expenses to Invitae. If there is any material breach by Invitae, they are required to pay CombiMatrix's expenses associated with the merger up to $400k. For the complete terms of the deal, please see the associated Merger Agreement as part of their 8-K.

Deal Requirements

Financing

The deal is not contingent upon any financing arrangements. Invitae will be acquiring CombiMatrix with its own stock.

Regulatory

There are no significant regulatory approvals needed, and no interference is anticipated.

The Warrant Exchange Offer

Invitae is offering $2.90 worth of their stock for holders of CombiMatrix's Series F Warrants (CBMXW) to purchase CombiMatrix common stock. The successful execution of this exchange offer is a critical part of the merger agreement. If holders of less than 90% of the outstanding warrants tender their shares in the offer, Invitae may choose to terminate the agreement. That said, it seems unlikely that Invitae will terminate the agreement with so much verbiage in the proxy statement around procedures if the exchange offer fails as well as their time spent on such a small transaction.

Assessment of Value

CombiMatrix Common Stock

There are a lot of moving parts for the exchange ratio of the merger including CombiMatrix outstanding shares when the merger closes, the amount of bonuses paid under the Bonus Payout Agreement, and the company's net cash when the merger closes. With the calculations of such variables having to be estimated with a wide range, it is best to use the estimates that CombiMatrix provides in the most recent proxy.

The number of outstanding shares when the merger closes revolves mainly around the portion of the Series F Warrants that exercise their warrants before the merger, though there are other RSUs, stock options, and convertible securities factored in. See the following table for the expected number of shares outstanding and the dollar-value per share (given in Invitae stock) at merger close assuming 0% and 100% participation in the Warrant Exchange Offer.

Participation % Outstanding Shares $ Per Share Consideration (in Invitae stock) 100% 3,044,195 $8.60 0% 5,111,171 $8.00

If there is 100% participation in the exchange offer, the per share consideration is calculated using a reasonable estimate of CombiMatrix net cash of -$800k and no change in common stock outstanding as of Sept. 26, 2017. If there is no participation in the exchange offer, the per-share consideration is calculated including the proceeds from the exercised warrants. In this situation, the price floor equation would come into effect with an $8.25 base price minus a roughly 25¢ deduction.

CombiMatrix Series F Warrants (Convertible to Common Stock)

The Series F Warrants were given as part of an equity offering in March 2016. They were immediately exercisable and have an exercise price of $5.17, each warrant for one share of common stock. There are 2,066,976 warrants outstanding as of Sept. 26, 2017.

The warrant holders are being offered $2.90 in Invitae stock per warrant, which is a reasonable value considering the warrants can be exercised at today's CBMX trading price of $7.85, for only a profit of $2.68 per warrant. A warrant holder might choose instead two different options: to do nothing and hold their warrants through the merger, or exercise their warrants to receive CombiMatrix common stock. Both of these avenues result in conversion into Invitae common stock at the exchange ratio, but both of these avenues jeopardize the consummation of the merger per the agreement. It's important to note that in the merger agreement, there are clauses included to allow for the continuation of the merger given a sub-90% participation in the warrant exchange as well as calculations in the exchange ratio to account for exercising of the warrants.

Returns

CombiMatrix Common Stock

Depending on the participation in the warrant exchange offer, common stock holders can expect somewhere between roughly $8.00 and $8.60 per share in Invitae stock upon closing of the merger. The companies expect the merger to close by the end of the year, though it wouldn't be surprising if it closes faster. Invitae intends to close the merger as soon as possible after the Warrant Exchange Offer expires. The CombiMatrix shareholder vote is on Friday, Nov. 10, and the Warrant Exchange Offer expires Monday, Nov. 13.

Assuming a Dec. 31 close, to be conservative, and the trading price as of this writing (Oct. 18) at $7.90, there is a profit potential of between 1.27% and 8.86%.

CombiMatrix Series F Warrants

The warrants are the real interesting part to this situation. They also provide a possible arbitrage opportunity, although, similar to the common stock, the value received depends on the outcome of the Warrant Exchange Offer. Warrant holders can expect $2.90 per warrant (giving the underlying stock a cash value of $8.07) with a successful tender of at least 90% of the warrants. If the 90% threshold is not attained, it would not be surprising for Invitae to nullify the exchange offer as they would be paying roughly $8.00 per share instead of an underlying $8.07 for the warrants.

If a warrant holder chose to tender their shares through a successful exchange offer, using today's price of $2.70 per warrant, they would earn a return of 7.41%. Considering the tender offer should close before the merger does, this gives a significant annualized return.

If a warrant holder chose to take their chances and exercise their shares or simply hold their warrants, they would receive somewhere between $2.83 and $3.43 from the underlying stock exchange at merger close. This assumes that Invitae consummates the merger, which they are not obligated to if the exchange offer fails. The lower bound being the more likely outcome, would yield a return of 4.81% to merger close. With this being a classic prisoner's dilemma, a warrant holder in this situation would be wise to tender their shares for a quicker large return instead of taking their chances going through the merger, while risking a lower return or the merger agreement being terminated altogether.

Conclusion

There is significant opportunity in both CombiMatrix common stock and the Series F Warrants. The merger is likely to be completed even despite a failure of the Warrant Exchange Offer.

An investor could take advantage of this situation by purchasing the warrants and tendering them in the exchange offer. An investor looking for more liquidity might purchase the common stock and realize a strong return if warrant holders act rationally as described above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBMX AND CBMXW (THE SERIES F WARRANTS).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.