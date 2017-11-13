TransMontaigne: Quizzical Happenings Surrounding The Q3 Earnings Report

Q3 earnings were surprisingly down yoy. The conference call was not scheduled until the day after the EPS report was released. It will be held Monday the 13th.

For Q3, the EPS report was not so straight forward and there was no conference call on the Q3 earnings release day.

TransMontaigne was one of my favorite MLPs for its steady EBITDA and distribution growth combined with a very high coverage ratio.

My followers are aware that TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) has been one of my favorite MLPs. Distributions have grown at a steady pace and the coverage has been so conservative as to warrant larger distribution increases. The yield is a secure and very attractive 7.3%: 3x that of the current 10-year Treasury's 2.4% yield. That said, the partnership really dropped the ball with its Q3 report - and the lack of communication surrounding the report. I'll discuss the issues one at a time.

G&A Expenses Jumped ... as do payments up to the GP

Top line growth in the Q3 EPS report was pretty good as TLP continues to demonstrate unspectacular but very steady growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. As shown below, YTD revenue, operating income, and net earnings were up 10.8%, 22.2%, 24.2% respectively. YTD net earnings per unit are up 20.1%.

However, note that Q3 net earnings per unit were actually down -19% as compared to the year earlier quarter:

Source: Q3 10-Q (available here)

So while the first 9-months comparisons to the prior year are impressive, what happened to the Q3 yoy results? The higher yoy interest expense in Q3 was expected and similar to Q2. However the higher G&A ($1.64 million) and earnings allocable to the GP ($841,000) as compared to the year earlier quarter were a surprise. With 16,170,855 units outstanding at the end of Q3, the aggregate yoy change in those two "expenses" ($2.48 million) equate to an estimated $0.15/unit.

To sum it up, total Q3 quarterly revenue was up 11.8% yoy. But Q3 operating income was up only 2.8%, primarily due to higher G&A and lower affiliate earnings. In addition, while Q3 net earnings were down 7.7%, earnings allocated to the GP were up 34.6%.

Bottom line: we now know why ArcLight bought the GP of TLP. Looking closer at the Q3 quarterly 10-Q, we see that higher G&A was the result of "omnibus agreement" fee payments to the owner of the GP (i.e. ArcLight Capital). A few worrisome examples from 10-Q:

If we acquire or construct additional facilities, the owner of TransMontaigne GP may propose a revised administrative fee covering the provision of services for such additional facilities, subject to approval by the conflicts committee of our general partner. Effective May 3, 2017 the board of TransMontaigne GP, with the concurrence of the conflicts committee, approved a $1.8 million annual increase (or $150,000 monthly) to the administrative fee related to the construction of approximately 2.0 million barrels of new tank capacity at our Collins, Mississippi bulk storage terminal. The increase will be ratably applied monthly beginning May 3, 2017 based on the percentage of the approximately 2.0 million barrels of new tank capacity that has been placed into service.

and

General and administrative expenses include an administrative fee paid to the owner of TransMontaigne GP under the omnibus agreement for indirect corporate overhead to cover costs of centralized corporate functions such as legal, accounting, treasury, insurance administration and claims processing, health, safety and environmental, information technology, human resources, credit, payroll, taxes, engineering and other corporate services. The administrative fee paid to the owner of TransMontaigne GP was approximately $3.4 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

and

General and administrative expenses also include direct general and administrative expenses for third party accounting costs associated with annual and quarterly reports and tax return and Schedule K‑1 preparation and distribution, legal fees and independent director fees. The direct general and administrative expenses were approximately $1.8 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The $150,000 monthly increase ($450,000/quarter) in administrative fees for Collins, the $600,000 yoy increase in G&A mentioned in the second quote above, and the $1,000,000 yoy increase in quarterly fees mentioned in the final quote amount to an additional $2.05 million in fees paid up to the GP in Q3 of 2017 as compared to the year earlier quarter. That's $0.127/unit. Throw in the higher interest expense and you've got a down quarter yoy. Bottom line: the omnibus agreement fees will likely come as a surprise to investors who have not been reading the fine print of TLP's SEC filings. Not good.

Hurricanes? What Hurricanes?

TLP's asset map is shown below:

Source: TLP

As can be seen, TLP has significant operations in both Texas and Florida. These include:

The Bostco and Frontera strategic investments in Texas.

The Brownsville, TX complex.

8 marine terminals in Florida.

Yet the Q3 report did not even mention the two major hurricanes - Harvey in Texas, and Irma in Florida - that very likely impacted these assets during the quarter. No quantification of the impact at all where as most companies and MLPs at least mentioned them and what assets were or were not affected. Considering the assets listed above, it's hard to imagine the hurricanes did not materially affect operations. Even worse, there was no conference call scheduled on the EPS report release date (Thursday, November 8th), or scheduled at all. The next day a press release announced a conference call for this coming Monday, November 13th. The timing of the conference call announcement - coming the day after the actual EPS release - was odd.



Acquisition

Meantime, another reason to have held a conference call on the EPS report release date was a concurrent announcement of the previously discussed acquisition of two West Coast crude oil and refined product terminals from Plains All American (PAA) for $275 million.

The assets are located in the San Francisco Bay area and include two waterborne refined product and crude oil terminals with a total of ~5.4 million barrels of storage capacity. The facilities have extensive connectivity to domestic and international refined product and crude oil markets through marine, pipeline, truck and rail infrastructure. TLP said the assets were purchased at less than an estimated 10x multiple - which implies annual incremental EBITDA growth of an estimated $27.5 million. The terminals and storage assets are supported by multi-year, fee-based agreements with contract terms of up to 5 years.



But - like seemingly everything else associated with the Q3 report - there was an unexpected twist. Management appears to have been tone-deaf relative to the MLP market environment for a unit-issuance relative to this acquisition. As a result, the company terminated the common unit issuance on the same day it was announced because, management said, "current equity market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Partnership’s unit holders." I can certainly understand that considering the quizzical Q3 EPS report and the communications snafus associated with it.



Note the intent was to issue 2.875 million LP units. That would have equated to a 17.8% dilution to existing unit-holders for an estimated 25% increase in annual adjusted EBTIDA. Which sounds pretty good until we consider that, at the current market price (TLP closed at $41.61 on Friday), a fully subscribed offering would have netted gross proceeds of an estimated $119.6 million, leaving an additional $155.4 million to be funded through the Senior Secured Credit facility. The credit facility will, apparently, now be used to fully fund the acquisition.

Distributions

In October, TLP increased the quarterly distribution by 1.5 cents to $0.755/unit. That represents a 2.0% increase over the previous quarter and a 7.9% increase compared to Q3 of 2016. The distribution is now $3.02 on an annual basis and equates to a yield of 7.3%.

Disappointment

Investors in TLP are likely very disappointed with the Q3 results. Note that the latest weekly numbers from the EIA show that US oil exports continue to grow and were over 2.1 million bpd:

Source: EIA

In addition, refined products exports continue to grow. Specifically, gasoline exports are strong.



Source: EIA

TLP should have thrived in this environment. And in fact they did quite well - until Q3 when the GP skimmed off more than the yoy incremental growth as a result of the "ominbus agreement".

Summary & Conclusion

My previous price target for BUY rated TLP was $52 (see TLP: Why You Should Be Accumulating This 6% Yielding MLP). However, I was unaware of the ramifications of the "omnibus agreement" and its very negative impact on earnings and distributable cash flow to LP unit-holders. Not quantifying the hurricane impact on Q3 results didn't help. Neither did the lack of a conference call on the EPS release date. Nor the cancelling of a unit issuance on the same day it was announced. For a management team known for its very conservative style, this was a "blow-it" quarter in my opinion.

Meantime, the shine has certainly been taken off of TLP's capital appreciation potential. The 7.3% yield appears safe and secure. However, future growth in revenue and earnings will increasingly be siphoned off to make fee payments up to the GP: ArcLight Capital. Investors will learn more on the Monday conference call (11am EST). But for now I consider the units fairly priced and TLP is no longer the total return opportunity it once was. It is now primarily an 7.3% income oriented investment. And while that isn't all bad, it is likely a disappointment for investors who expected more (i.e. capital appreciation).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.