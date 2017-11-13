New Tidewater CEO Larry Rigdon Joins Todd Hornbeck's Gloomy Industry Forecasts

Note:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

With oil-prices at two-year highs, investors betting on a short-term recovery of the offshore energy industry, have lifted the stock price of leading offshore drillers like Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO), Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and Noble (NYSE:NE) by more than 50% on average over the past three months despite ongoing record levels of oversupply and rock-bottom dayrates.

Picture: Offshore Supply Vessel "Pat Tillmann" - Source: professionalmariner.com

Particularly the deepwater segment continues to languish and the world's leading oil service companies, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) do not expect this to change anytime soon as major offshore investment decisions require oil and gas companies to have a certain level of faith in sustained future oil price levels and currently, there's basically no conviction among customers, despite the large recent move in oil prices.

Granted, activity has increased somewhat as of late in the offshore drilling industry but this slightly improved level is still nowhere near the numbers required to regain at least some pricing power. In fact, there are still more rigs rolling off legacy high-margin contracts than scheduled new project starts these days, causing already heavy oversupply to increase even further over the short-term.

To illustrate the issue, I have compiled a "Backlog Deterioration Table" for the past 11 quarters which shows that backlog at most companies is still melting down at a rather eye-catching pace of 10-15% per quarter. Remember also that backlog additions these days happen mostly at or slightly above operating cash flow break even rates.

In consequence, not only overall backlog but also profitability and embedded cash flows are deteriorating on an ongoing basis and this pattern will not change anytime soon.

Thanks to the recent rise in oil prices, offshore drilling stocks have managed to decouple from their ever weakening fundamentals and are now largely trading on expectations for oil prices to finally stimulate sufficient industry demand to overcome the still increasing rig oversupply.

But, as discussed above, with customers' conviction in future oil price sustainability remaining at very low levels, a major industry recovery might not happen until well into the next decade, if at all. While at some point going forward the oil majors will have to replace some of their proven reserves, they are actually not in a hurry to do so currently as the industry had almost constantly added large amounts of reserves over the past decades until oil prices started to crash in the second half of 2014. Over the short- to medium-term their focus will largely remain on restoring their balance sheets but without the majors starting to re-allocate meaningful amounts of capex to new, multi-year offshore exploration campaigns, there's basically no chance for the offshore drilling industry to recover in any meaningful way.

Against this backdrop, let's now turn to the OSV industry, which is suffering from the very same issues experienced by the offshore drillers.

Over the past decade, the world's offshore support fleet has been constructed to serve an anticipated ever increasing number of rigs, particularly in the lucrative deepwater segment. There are still large numbers of support vessels under construction at shipyards around the world but with the number of active drillings rigs still decreasing, OSV companies were forced to stack large parts of their fleets over the course of the downturn.

And while the costs of reactivating an offshore support vessel are not immaterial, they are relatively low when compared to unstacking a drilling rig. This issue frequently leads to industry participants reactivating parts of their fleet on any signs of seasonal upticks in demand, thus putting additional pressure on dayrates.

The ongoing downturn has caused great distress among most US-exchange listed OSV companies with industry leader Tidewater and smaller peer Gulfmark Offshore (OTCPK:GLFMQ) both forced into bankruptcy reorganization as of late while Hornbeck Offshore (NYSE:HOS), Seacor Marine Holdings (NYSE:SMHI) and Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) are all operating at large losses.

That said, Hornbeck Offshore's stock price is also up by more than 50% over the past three months while Tidewater's shares, after emerging from bankruptcy at the end of July, have barely budged in recent weeks.

Given Hornbeck Offshore's still unresolved debt issues, I would have actually expected Tidewater which recently emerged from bankruptcy with strong liquidity and zero net debt to take the lead, but the stock has remained entirely range bound on anemic trading volume.

With the restructuring having largely wiped out retail shareholders, the new Tidewater is mostly owned by a couple of hedge funds specialized in distressed debt investments.

The company surprisingly replaced its long-standing CEO last month with industry veteran Larry Rigdon, a seemingly odd move given that Tidewater just granted considerable retention bonuses to its management shortly before filing for bankruptcy.

Tidewater's first financial report after emerging from bankruptcy contained no real surprises, revenues continue to decrease as vessels roll off lucrative legacy contracts, either adding to an already heavily oversupplied spot market or getting stacked right away. While EBITDA was still slightly positive, operating activities consumed roughly $18 million in cash.

After the recently completed financial restructuring, the company's balance sheet is among the strongest in the industry with zero net debt and cash of $460 million as of September 30. With the new debt not being due before 2022, Tidewater now has ample time to position itself for a potential industry recovery. Moreover, using fresh-start accounting, the company has impaired the value of its industry-leading fleet of roughly 250 vessels by another $2 billion or 70% from previous levels to just $870 million, down from almost $5 billion at its peak in early 2015.

On the conference call, management provided some further color on the current fleet valuation:

Average value of the 143 vessels currently in active service: $4.4 million

Average value of the 89 vessels currently stacked: $2.2 million

Average value of the company's fleet of 43 large deewater PSVs: $8.6 million

Average value of the company's fleet of 79 anchor-handling and towing supply vessels: $2.1 million

Clearly, at these valuation levels, further impairment charges seem highly unlikely and, in fact, the company might even be in the position to sell some of its vessels at a gain now should the market recover at least somewhat.

That said, management's short- and medium term industry outlook was almost bleaker than Todd Hornbeck's routinely gloomy predictions during peer Hornbeck Offshore's quarterly conference calls.

I have compiled a sort of "worst of"-list of statements from Tidewater's new CEO from the call:

Unfortunately, the business environment that we operate in today continues to be very challenging and I do not see any indication that we can see a marked improvement soon. (...) I will admit that oil and gas prices have improved recently, but it will take a long time for improved product pricing to evolve into additional capital spending by our customers in the offshore markets. (...) Even with an improvement in future capital spending offshore, the offshore marine support industry has a very large oversupply of ships of almost every type that will have to be put back to work or retired before we see a rebalancing of the market and sustained increases in OSV day rates. (...) Due to the poor market conditions, my immediate goal during my time at Tidewater's helm is to rationalize the shore-based support and meaningfully reduce costs in all areas of our business, thereby preserving the company's current strong liquidity position. (...) I am among a small group of industry veterans that remembers the pain of the depression that the OSV industry suffered through from 1982 to 1993. I am certainly not predicting a downturn lasting as long as that last great industry depression, but my best judgment is that we are still facing a couple more years before we begin to see considerably better times for our industry. (...) As a result, absent a significant supply rationalization, charter rates will continue to languish at or around cash flow breakeven until the oversupply of vessels is absorbed through a demand recovery.

So, if neither Tidewater nor Hornbeck Offshore are expecting any sustainable improvement for the next couple of years one has to wonder why leading offshore drillers like Transocean, Ensco and Noble are still sticking to their ongoing narrative of a major industry recovery being just around the corner despite having almost no tangible evidence for their expectations?

According to management's statements, Tidewater will remain focused to right-size its cost structure and stop the cash bleed over the short term before turning its attention to becoming an industry consolidator over the next couple of years.

At a roughly $800 million market capitalization, Tidewater is currently trading at the lower end of the company's bankruptcy advisors' estimated equity valuation range of $743-1,143 million.

With the company actively working on improving the cash flow picture, a strong balance sheet, very good liquidity, no near-term debt maturities and a rock-bottom fleet valuation, Tidewater's shares should be picked up by investors at some point in case oil prices will recover even further notwithstanding the still dismal industry outlook.

Speculative investors with a long-term industry view might also consider the company's new Series A and Series B warrants which were allocated to common shareholders in the plan of reorganization and recently got listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbols "TDW WS.A" and "TDW WS.B". Admittedly, these warrants have exercise prices that would require the stock price to more than double from current levels but will not expire before mid-2023.

Bottom line:

Industry leader Tidewater has emerged from bankruptcy with a vastly improved balance sheet and strong liquidity. While still burning some cash for now, I would expect management to successfully stop the bleeding over the next couple of quarters.

Compared to industry peers and particularly in relation to offshore drilling companies, Tidewater's shares are actually looking like a steal at current levels.

Unfortunately, the OSV industry is expected to remain in its current dismal state for a number of years to come, which makes it difficult to recommend the shares, albeit cheap, as an investment here.

But should oil prices continue their recent ascent, I firmly expect Tidewater's shares and warrants to be picked up by investors rather sooner than later.

I will update you on the company going forward, so stay tuned.