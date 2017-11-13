Getting Ready For The Next Bear Market

A bear market is coming. I don’t know when it’s coming or how deep it will be, but sooner or later a bear market will come. That’s just the nature of markets. You can’t expect to enjoy the upside potential in stocks unless you also are willing to accept some downside risk from time to time. Even worse, bear markets usually show their ugly face when least expected.

Unfortunately, bear markets are almost impossible to predict with precision, but the good news is that you don’t really need a crystal ball to protect your portfolio when the bear market comes. Please note that the key word is “when” the bear market comes, not "if."

What Not To Do

First and foremost, it’s important to avoid trying to time the markets. The stock market is a complex adaptative system, so it’s practically impossible to outsmart the system on a consistent basis. Traders and investors are permanently interacting with each other and rapidly adapting to the behavior of others. This makes market timing a tremendously challenging and speculative endeavor.

In the words of JM Keynes

“Professional investment may be likened to those newspaper competitions in which the competitors have to pick out the six prettiest faces from a hundred photographs, the prize being awarded to the competitor whose choice most nearly corresponds to the average preferences of the competitors as a whole; so that each competitor has to pick, not those faces which he himself finds prettiest, but those which he thinks likeliest to catch the fancy of the other competitors, all of whom are looking at the problem from the same point of view. It is not a case of choosing those which, to the best of one’s judgment, are really the prettiest, nor even those which average opinion genuinely thinks the prettiest. We have reached the third degree where we devote our intelligences to anticipating what average opinion expects the average opinion to be. And there are some, I believe, who practice the fourth, fifth and higher degrees.”

The statistical evidence is quite conclusive, most investors fail completely when trying to time the markets, and they significantly underperform a buy and hold strategy on market indexes over long periods of time. The following chart from Dalbar is worth a thousand words.

Source: Dalbar

Over recent market cycles, many investors left a lot of money on the table by being underinvested because of political risks, both under Obama and Trump. However, the relationship between stock prices and the political environment is quite complex and intricate, and the data shows that markets can keep rising in spite of all kinds of political uncertainties coming from Washington.

Valuation is an important consideration nowadays, as many asset classes look remarkably expensive by historical standards. That said, while valuation can have a considerable impact on market returns over long periods of time (meaning several years), valuation is not a market-timing tool by any means. On the contrary, when stocks are getting expensive, chances that they will continue rising in the short term, and vice versa.

This excellent article from Ben Carlson analyzes what kinds of returns investors can get if they invest solely when the markets are trading at below-average valuation levels. Interestingly, a strategy of investing only at relatively low valuations ratios significantly outperforms a buy and hold strategy over the long term.

The main point is that trying to predict market turns is generally a losing proposition, and it many times leads to expensive mistakes. Instead of trying to guess future market direction, building a solid plan of action to be prepared for whatever the future may bring is a far sounder and smarter approach.

The Trend Is Your Friend

What if instead of trying to forecast future market direction we make decisions based on current market trends? This would mean observing the trend and reacting accordingly, no speculation or prediction whatsoever involved in the process.

Just to use a particularly popular trend measure, an uptrend can be defined as an environment in which prices are above their 200-day (or 10 months) moving average. Similarly, the markets can be considered in a downtrend when prices are below such moving average.

For illustrative purposes, the following chart shows the evolution of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) on a monthly chart and its 10-month moving average. The indicator is not perfect or infallible, but it does a good job at identifying the main direction of the trend for big bull and bear markets over time.

Mebane Faber published an extraordinary paper entitled A Quantitative Approach to Tactical Asset Allocation. In such work, the author builds an equal-weighted portfolio of with five asset classes: U.S. stocks, foreign stocks, bonds, commodities, and real estate. Then the paper compares two versions of such portfolio: one with a buy and hold approach and another one with a Global Tactical Asset Allocation ((GTAA)) strategy.

The GTAA version only invests in a particular asset class when the long-term trend for that asset class is up, meaning that prices are above the 10-month moving average. If a particular asset class is in a downtrend, then the position is sold and that percentage of the portfolio is allocated to cash.

This is a fairly simple system, but that doesn’t make it any less effective. According to the research paper, from 1973 to 2012 the trend following system gained 10.48% annually versus 9.92% for the buy and hold portfolio in the same period. Even more important is the huge reduction in downside risk. The maximum drawdown was 9.54% for the GTAA portfolio vs. a much larger 46% for the buy and hold portfolio.

Source: A Quantitative Approach to Tactical Asset Allocation

Trend following models have both their advantages and disadvantages. However, the data shows that these systems can protect your portfolio from big drawdowns over the long term, and they work well across different asset classes.



Let’s assume for example that an investor has a lot of exposure to high-yield debt in his portfolio. Such investor could be concerned about widening credit spreads in the future, and for good reasons, since credit spreads are historically low around the world and also showing increased volatility lately.



The investor in this example could rely on a trend following system based on the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), a widely popular high-yield ETF. In this example, the investor would go to cash when such an ETF is below its 200-day moving average.

The chart below compares a buy and hold strategy for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF versus the trend following system in the last 10 years.

Not only the trend following system produces higher returns at 6.38% vs. 5.48% for the buy and hold strategy, the drawdowns are substantially smaller too. The system suffered a maximum drawdown of 11.68%, while buying and holding the ETF would have produced a maximum drawdown of 32.46%.

Source: Portfolio123.

A Data Driven Approach To Investing Decisions

The Power Factors System is the main building block in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. This quantitative system picks stocks based on a three time-proven return drivers: financial quality, valuation, and momentum. In a nutshell, the system looks for stocks delivering solid growth and profitability, trading at attractive prices, and outperforming expectations.

The system has produced impressive back-tested performance over time. Since January of 1999 the 50 best-ranking stocks according to the Power Factors System produced an average annual return of 27.6% per year, far surpassing the 6.53% annual return delivered by the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) in the same period.

Source: Portfolio123

Putting the numbers in perspective, this means that a $100,000 investment in the market-tracking ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around 326,400, while the same amount of money invested in the Power Factors portfolio would have an exponentially larger value of more than $9.5 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123 and the full Power Factors portfolio is available to members in The Data Driven Investor.



While the Power Factors portfolio has produced extraordinary gains in the long term, the system also suffered big drawdowns of more than 60% during the financial crisis in 2008-2009. The system drawdown is larger than the 55.7% retracement suffered by the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. This is to be expected, since the Power Factors portfolio is more concentrated and volatile than the market-tracking ETF.



In order to reduce volatility, we can implement a trend following system for the Power Factors portfolio. However, as opposed to selling positions when the market is in a downtrend, this strategy will protect the portfolio by taking a short position in the benchmark, meaning the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.

Selling positions could mean considerable tax expenses and trading costs for investors, while a short position in the ETF would be much simpler and easier to implement. Besides, by being long a basket of companies with strong fundamentals and shorting a broad market-tracking ETF, the system can still generate attractive returns while controlling for market risk.

The Power Factors portfolio with the trend following system generates almost the same return as the strategy without the hedging system, at 27.46% annually since 1999. On the other hand, maximum drawdown falls substantially, from 60.3% to 38.48%.



Source: Portfolio123.

Another possibility is implementing the hedging strategy by looking at fundamental data as opposed to relying exclusively on market action. For example, the portfolio can be hedged when earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 are declining.

The following backtesting implements such a strategy on the Power Factors portfolio, and the numbers are downright exceptional. The average annual return rises to 29.72% per year, while the maximum drawdown declines to 33.3%. Again, this quantitative system is available to subscribers in The Data Driven Investor.

Source: Portfolio123

The main idea is quite simple. Investors need to be prepared for a bear market, because sooner or later they will face one. Trying to predict market turns is futile, and it generally leads to disappointing results. On the other hand, many quantitative systems based on data as opposed to speculation have proven to be remarkably effective at protecting your capital during bear markets.