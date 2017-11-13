Smart Sand Hits A Home Run: Let's Look Forward

Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) reported Q3 results Thursday Morning that CEO Charles Young described as “the best quarter since [the company's] founding six years ago” due to a substantial increase in sales and earnings. The market reacted quickly to the news, sending shares in Smart Sand about 20% higher than Wednesday’s closing price. The reaction reflected the fact that the company fired on all cylinders in Q3, beating earnings and revenue estimates.



Those invested in Smart Sand, and those considering it, should evaluate the quarterly results and try to determine if the quarterly success will continue rather than celebrating the recent success for too long. After analyzing the results and the overall market for Smart Sand, it appears that the company’s best days are ahead and that this quarter is just the beginning of my previous thesis playing out; as such, I will look to accumulate shares in the $8-$9 range should profit-taking put downward pressure on the stock.





In fact, Smart Sand’s revenue increase (260% year-over-year and 23% from the previous quarter) and jump in Adjusted EBITDA (up 80% sequentially) occurred largely due to trends I articulated in my September 25th article. I wrote that oversupply fears in the frac sand market were overblown and pinpointed Smart Sand’s then-depressed share price as an attractive entry into a company that will be able to profitably grow production in the upcoming years.





Looking Forward

Both of these aforementioned trends remain intact, with CEO Charles Young saying in the Earnings Conference Call that “For Q4, we foresee opportunities for improvement in spot pricing of 5% to 10% at the mine gate and we expect ongoing strong demand for spot sales.” In other words, the spot market for frac sand is not dissimilar to the market for oil and previous forecasts of doom are not being borne out by the facts.





This increases my confidence in Smart Sand, a company I previously described as having “a favorable risk-reward profile.” The prevailing concern with Smart Sand was uncertainty regarding the demand for Northern White Frac Sand: The Wall Street Journal piled on in September by highlighting a boom in Texas sand, US Silica announced an unexpected new production facility, and the sell-off in Smart Sand’s shares all communicated the power of this fear.





Smart Sand’s report that demand remains robust and that spot prices are rising further increases my bullishness in the company’s future. The sand miner will be able to find buyers to meet its ambitious production growth plans, which include adding 2.2 million tons of processing capacity to its Oakdale facility by the end of Q1 2018.





The model I built in my previous article suggested Smart Sand’s Oakdale operations alone are worth between $8-$10 per share under the assumption of production costs per ton being $14 in 2018, slowly declining over time to management’s goal of $12. Last quarter Smart Sand blew these estimates out of the park, posting production costs per ton of $10.79, an 18% quarter-over-quarter decrease and 5.5% decline against the same period last year.





This type of success makes the post-earnings reaction seem muted. Large production increases paired with falling variable costs signals the potential for stronger future cash flow generation to cover the large capital expenditures required to maintain and grow facilities. The company already looked attractive at the assumptions modeled in September; this quarter’s impressive results increase the likelihood that Smart Sand will be able to execute on its Oakdale expansion plans.





Further brewing my desire to accumulate shares of Smart Sand after earnings were the updates on what investors may be able to expect over the next few quarters from contracts and new growth initiatives.





The first opportunity comes in Q1 2018, when the company may be able to recognize over $2.4 million in new revenue from contract stipulations that call for greater pay from contracted capacity if West Texas Intermediate Crude is able to maintain the $55/barrel mark for an extended period of time. This $2.4 million figure was derived in the chart below and was informed by CFO Lee Beckelman’s comments in the company’s recent earnings call: “And if WTI work to average at $55 or higher, most of the contracts have a breakpoint of $55. If WTI was to average $55 or higher than we would get an increase in our contracted pricing. Every contract is a little different. But on average it would be about $5 per ton,” Beckelman said.

Chart generated by author





Aside from this potential gain, Smart Sand’s management’s comments on its evolving diversification and growth strategies offer attractive upside. Management’s comments saying that “we're exploring opportunities outside of the Permian. We're in active discussions to acquire and/or develop transloads in basins such as the Bakken and the Marcellus. We believe investing in transloads in these basins will allow the opportunity to attract new contracting customers, customers that want surety of supply at a specific location” signal the firm’s long-term strategy of skating towards where the puck will be in the future.





This is not to say that Smart Sand is ignoring the Permian. In fact, Smart Sand signaled that investors can expect an announcement by year end regarding mineable acreage in the Permian. However, Smart Sand aims to avoid committing capital to construction until “[we] sign an anchor contract for that new facility.” Such prudent management is needed in this industry, as time and time again we’ve seen those who rush into a speculative new basin outside their firm’s expertise be dealt painful blows through losses in asset value and poor financial performance.





Smart Sand’s quarterly results of better-than-expected revenues backed by robust operating performance offer investors renewed confidence in management’s ability to execute on its growth plans in a profitable, efficient manner.





Conclusion

Adding to all the firm-specific developments inspiring bullishness, the market’s previous hysteria over Permian oversupply should dissipate as Smart Sand sold the majority of its supply in other basins last quarter, and the market appears to be in balance with a slight advantage for producers and rising prices.





With the bear gone, Smart Sand will begin to be valued by the market based more on operating performance and less on the market’s fears. This is a tremendous development for Smart Sand shareholders (and potential shareholders) after Smart Sand delivered excellent results Thursday. Looking ahead at the company’s Marcellus, Bakken, and Permian strategy suggests that the company’s best days are in the future if plans are executed strongly.





All of the catalysts highlighted in my September article remain in place, and the company is performing better than estimates in that article’s model. Because of this, the company’s stock price after the market’s reaction to earnings remains attractive and I maintain my BUY rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author serves as an analyst for the Syracuse University Investment Club, a club that manages a portfolio with a long position in Smart Sand. The author may buy shares over the next 72 hours.