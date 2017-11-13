Ryder Vs. Tesla: Electric Trucks, Now Vs. 5 Years From Now

This is only one example out of several, where you can see that other truck makers bring electric trucks to market quicker than Tesla.

Chanje from China did just that: It partnered with Ryder for its electric truck, and is putting the first 125 electric trucks into service this quarter.

One alternative would be to partner with an existing truck maker. That would certainly speed up Tesla’s truck time-to-market.

However, for Tesla to enter the truck market, it will first have to build a truck factory before it can enter into customer durability trials at scale.

All eyes are on Tesla’s truck event Thursday evening, with investor hopes on that “just one more thing” of which we know nothing.

This week's event that's getting all the attention is Tesla's (TSLA) electric truck unveil. One also might suspect that investors are more interested in that "just one more thing" that CEO Elon Musk has promised than the truck concept itself.

After all, in order to bring a truck to market, you have to first exit the Farmville stage of Fantasyland by (1) building a truck factory, and (2) test the truck with fleets for at least a few years, in order to allow potential customers to determine durability and TCO (total cost of ownership). If you assume that Tesla can build a truck factory and start production of a truck trial fleet by 2021, meaningful truck revenue could start to be recognized mid decade, possibly before 2025.

Of course, there are other avenues Tesla could pursue in order to bring electric trucks to market. One would be to partner with an existing truck manufacturer. This would speed up the go-to-market process, allowing Tesla to supply the truck market possibly by 2020 at least with a meaningfully sized trial fleet.

A few years from now, all of the big truck companies will offer electric trucks in order to have fleets evaluate them at scale. This goes for all the largest truck makers such as Daimler (DDAIY), Volvo and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), including the long list of truck brands that they own and that a consumer might recognize.

Work trucks come in all sorts of sizes, typically measured in terms of weight capacities. The truck Tesla is rumored to show later this week is among the largest ones.

However, there are far smaller ones. As an example of the very smallest, we have the Nissan NV200 electric. It has been on sale in Europe for a couple of years already, but the electric version of this van is not yet available in the U.S. It has recently been upgraded to have a 40 kWh battery: Nissan e-NV200 electric van gets longer-range battery; still no U.S. plans.

There is obviously a world of difference between the little Nissan van and what Tesla will show. In -between those two sizes are several grades of work trucks. One such electric truck that goes into service already this quarter is a partnership between Ryder (R) and a Chinese truck maker called Chanje. The Ryder-Chanje electric truck hauls 6,000 lbs and fits 580 cubic feet of cargo. The GVWR is 16,535 lbs. It yields 100 miles of range from its 70 kWh battery, and can be driven up a 30% grade. It might be ideal for delivering furniture in San Francisco.

Ryder is now placing 125 of these trucks ("medium-duty electric panel vans") into service with end users who will rent or lease these trucks. Ryder helps with fleet management and service. Initially, this quarter, the Ryder-Chanje trucks enter service in California, Illinois and New York: Ryder Places First Medium-Duty Electric Vehicle Order with Chanje Energy and Begins to Roll Out Charging Stations - Ryder Corporate Communications.

The point here is not that this Ryder-Chanje truck will compete directly with Tesla's semitruck. Of course it won't. Not in this form.

The points, however, are two fold:

Timing: Ryder-Chanje is here today, not in half a decade from now.

Just like Nissan entered the all-electric van market (in Europe) a couple of years ago already, Ryder-Chanje are now entering a higher weight class in 2017. As I explained above, Tesla hasn't even built a truck factory yet, so it's many years away from the market unless it partners with an established truck maker.

2. If you see one - or two - stay tuned for the next one…

The Nissan and Ryder-Chanje are obviously two of the first major offerings in their respective weight classes. However, it should not take much imagination to understand that the other truck size classes will see other entrants soon. You'll be seeing lots of electric trucks of all sizes from all sorts of companies, long before the Tesla truck rolls off any factory assembly line.

Strategy: Chanje-Ryder vs. Tesla

We obviously don't know yet what Tesla's go-to-market strategy will be for its semi truck, assuming it will ever be produced. As I mentioned above, it will take Tesla much longer and be far costlier and more difficult to go it alone as opposed to partnering.

Chanje faced a similar dilemma with its electric truck, as does Tesla today. It could have tried to "boil the oceans" by going it alone, reaching and servicing the U.S. electric truck market. However, it chose to partner with Ryder for sales, logistics, service and more. This brings the resources and brand name of a large organization immediately in front of the customer base, as opposed to someone who has not yet sold any truck in the U.S. market.

Conclusion: Farmville vs. here and now

Nissan, Ryder-Chanje and Toyota (TM) (In Service Oct. 23: Toyota Just Punctured Tesla's Semi Truck Concept Vehicle Story) are demonstrably all ahead of Tesla in terms of bringing zero emissions trucks to market. They are of different sizes, and their go-to-market strategies vary wildly. But what they all have in common is the ability to get to market now, already in 2017. This will enable many hundreds of small businesses to put these products into service and see if they stand the durability test over the next many years.

When will Tesla have its first 100 trucks in service with real customers? When will it scale to 500?

And that's before we even talk about profitability. 2035, anyone? 2045?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Chanje hosted a product launch event.

