11%-Yielding BDC: Worth The Continued Credit Issues?

This article discusses what investors should be looking for when the company reports results in a few weeks.

Shareholders have recently benefited from its shareholder-friendly fee structure that has resulted in lower incentive fees due to continued capital losses.

Over $96 million or 11% of the portfolio is expected to result in some loss of income and/or principal and represents around $1.76 per share or 20% of book value.

MCC has higher dividend yield of 11% likely due to expected credit issues over the coming quarters that could drive another dividend reduction.

Does Higher Yield = Higher Risk?

Typically, higher yield implies higher risk, but this is not always the case, especially when it comes to business development companies ("BDCs") as discussed for Monroe Capital (MRCC) in "10% Dividend Yield With A First-Lien Portfolio".

MCC currently has a dividend yield of 11.1% compared to the average BDC closer to 9.3%, even after including BDCs that could be priced for a dividend cut. Please read the following recent articles on some of the higher yielding BDCs:

Dividend Coverage Discussion

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, MCC reported results below my base case projections but easily covered it recently reduced dividend by 110%, especially after taking into account no incentive fees paid during the quarter (same as previous quarters) due to continued realized losses. There was a meaningful decline in the overall portfolio yield from 11.6% to 11.0%.

Leverage remains at the “top end” of its targeted range due to continued NAV declines and retaining over $118 million in cash (partially needed to fund its SBIC). The company did not repurchase additional shares during the quarter due to being capital constrained.

Over the last two years, MCC has cut its dividend three times including May 9 2017, when the company reduced its dividend from $0.22 to $0.16 per share as predicted in previous reports and discussed in "Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters".

There could be additional coverage issues related to credit quality and/or lower portfolio yield as shown in the updated Leverage Analysis. I will downgrade MCC if there are any signs of the "potential negatives" listed below.

Potential positives (see best case projections below): Improvement or stability in NAV per share and portfolio credit quality Higher portfolio yield through reinvestment or Senior Loan Strategy JVgrowth Rotation out of non-income producing equity investments Reduced borrowing rates Share repurchases through selling lower yielding assets



(see best case projections below): Potential negatives (see worst case projections below): Continued declines in NAV per share and portfolio credit quality Continued yield compression from repayments of higher yielding investments Inability to sell non-income producing assets Reduced leverage and size of the portfolio Lower amounts of fee income

(see worst case projections below):

My base case scenario assumes that the company will maintian its debt-to-equity closer to 0.70 as discussed by management on previous calls.

The company is working to reduce its borrowing costs, and on February 22, 2017, the company redeemed $40 million of its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2019. Also, the company reduced its borrowings available through the credit facility for lower commitment fees.

Historically, MCC has restructured some investments including converting cash interest payments to PIK (non-cash, payment-in-kind) before moving to non-accrual status. This impacts my dividend coverage rankings for MCC as I consider the amount of PIK and/or non-interest income to be less secure forms of dividend coverage. Investors should be watching for signs of improved or deteriorating portfolio credit quality, including investments previously discussed. Additionally, MCC has what I consider to be an aggressive accounting policy for fee income that is realized upfront rather than accrued over time.

As mentioned earlier, some of the potential positives for upcoming dividend coverage include increased portfolio yield and higher interest income from growing its Senior Loan Strategy JV and rotating out of non-income producing equity investments. On March 30, 2017, the Company amended the JV Facility joint venture and increased the total loan capacity to $200 million, which is primarily to be invested in middle market senior secured loans, and currently accounts for around 6% of the portfolio fair value.

Risk Profile Discussion

The company restructured/wrote off certain investments during the previous quarter. As of June 30, 2017, investments in six portfolio companies were on non-accrual status with a combined fair value of approximately $67.6 million, or 7.7% of the fair value of our portfolio (including OmniVere, Lydell Jewelry Design Studio, Capstone Nutrition, DHISCO Electronic Distribution, CP OpCo, and Brantley Transportation) and oil & gas exposure is approximately 6.6% of the portfolio.

As of June 30, 7.7% of the portfolio was on non-accrual. We continue to work hard on our legacy positions that have been restructured. In overtime we have the opportunity to turn these investments into earning assets with potentially equity appreciation. This may provide upside to both NII and NAV in the future. ... Our non-accruals decreased from 10 borrowers down to 6, this is a result of the restructuring in URT and the liquidation of prestige and the write-off of SX.”

Source: Medley Capital's CEO Brook Taube on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Over $96 million or 11% of the portfolio fair value is still expected to result in some loss of income and/or principal even after taking into account the recent write-off of over $55 million in realized losses during the quarter. This is a smaller amount than the previous quarter but represents around $1.76 per share of the current $8.84 NAV per share.

As mentioned in previous articles, my primary and continued concerns are declining credit quality, increased non-accruals and restructured investments into non-income producing assets driving lower portfolio yield, interest income, dividend coverage and NAV per share. MCC grew the portfolio at potentially riskier periods and is an example that not all BDCs with large amounts of first-lien debt are necessarily ‘safer’ than others. Before the recent credit issues, MCC had a portfolio of almost 70% senior secured first-lien debt, that is still around 64%, but over the last 12 quarters declining credit quality has resulted in a 30% decline in NAV per share as shown in the chart below.

Quality of Management & Fee Agreement

Brook and Seth Taube were actively purchasing shares of MCC through July 2017 at prices of $6.25 to $6.40. However, I do not consider this to be a reason to buy as historically it has not been an indicator of potentially higher stock prices (see chart below).

Previously, the Board approved an extension of the current $50 million share repurchase program through December 31, 2017, and would be a good use of cash. However, the company has not repurchased additional shares over the last few quarters due to being capital constrained.

Originally, the company was considered a serial issuer of shares, growing assets and fees paid to the external advisor that ultimately led to credit issues with little impact to management but a dividend cut to shareholders along with declining NAV per share and stock price. The changes to the fee structure (see below), recent insider purchases (discussed earlier) and $50 million share repurchase program are a good start, but the stock will likely deserve a discount until shareholders are comfortable with the portfolio credit quality and upcoming dividend coverage. I still believe that the best use of capital is to sell appropriate lower yielding investments and use the proceeds to repurchase shares, currently at a 33% discount to NAV, as well as increasing the share buyback program.

Conclusion

MCC will be reporting next month and investors concerned about the potential for another dividend cut should be looking for signs of:

Continued declines in NAV per share, portfolio credit quality

Continued yield compression from repayments of higher yielding investments

Inability to sell non-income producing assets

Upcoming Earnings Announcements

"A" denotes after the market closes, "B" is for before the markets open, and "Est" is estimated reporting date.

