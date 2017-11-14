Is FOMO The Real Reason For Bitcoin's Run-up?

One thing's for sure: Cryptocurrencies aren't going away. So how can investors reap the benefits? Read on to find out.

To say that Bitcoin has had a banner year would be an understatement. According to CoinDesk, from November 14, 2016 to November 13, 2017, Bitcoin experienced a meteoric rise in price from $706.39 to $6461.79 and climbing (at time of writing). For some perspective, in May 2010, Bitcoin was worth less than a penny. Once thought to be “just a fad” or “that weird electronic currency,” the cryptocurrency has gotten tons of love from investors - especially over the last year - which prompted us to ask the question: Is Bitcoin worth the hype?



We confess, we actually didn’t know a whole lot about Bitcoin before this Roundtable, so we decided to approach it as a bit of a “Bitcoin 101” primer. We reached out to John Rhodes, who’s made something of a name for himself on Seeking Alpha by writing prolifically about Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain (very loosely defined, technology that enables sharing of data, verification of information, and digital certification of assets without the intervention of an “authority,” like a bank or government entity). John is the brains behind the Digital Coin Collective on Marketplace, a service focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and blockchain investments, along with “‘off the radar’ lucrative cryptocurrency investing situations such as initial coin offerings (ICOs), government deep think, BigCo blue chip, fintech software and services.”

John schooled us on Bitcoin, blockchain, and what it all means for investors. We learned a lot, and we hope you do, too.



Seeking Alpha: Bitcoin: what’s all the hype about?



John Rhodes, author of the Digital Coin Collective: Here’s a little background to kick this off. I first learned about Bitcoin back in 2013. Like so many other people, I laughed at it. I ignored it. I never thought it had a chance. But, it survived. It thrived. It exploded. Many people like to ignore the irrefutable fact that Bitcoin is still here. That alone is an amazing story, right? It didn’t die.



Now, back in 2013, I thought Bitcoin was intellectually interesting. However, in my experience just being “clever” or “smart” isn’t enough. If intelligence and access to brilliant ideas were enough, we’d see many more wealthy teachers, professors and librarians. That said, one small reason for the hype is that the technology under-the-hood of Bitcoin is profound. I encourage anyone with some curiosity and 1-2 hours to absorb the Satoshi Nakamoto whitepaper.



But let’s face it. The raw truth is that the real hype is Bitcoin’s incredible climb in price. There’s real pressure on investors through FOMO - “fear of missing out” - on future gains, which absolutely drives speculation. Speaking of that, here’s a rough look with some dates and prices:



May 2010: under $0.01

Feb 2011: $1.00

Dec 2012: $13

Apr 2013: $266

Jun 2013: $70

Nov 2013: $350+

Jan 2014: $750

Apr 2014: $340

Mar 2015: $200

May 2016: $450

Jan 2017: $800

May 2017: $2,000

Sep 2017: $5,000

Nov 2017: $7,300

It’s really easy to dismiss Bitcoin as a fad, or Ponzi scheme, or Beanie Babies. It’s not backed by gold. It’s not supported by the full faith of the government, or by extension of the military. You cannot put your hands on it. It’s just 0s and 1s to the naked eye. This also drives hype because it creates an “Us vs. Them” mentality. With this comes stronger and stronger words, and hype. This is like a Hollywood story.

Let’s shift gears a bit. It’s impossible for me to explain all the details of Bitcoin here and now. I’m not going to try to create some amazing logical argument here, and I’m not going to try to give away some formula for determining the value of Bitcoin. What I will do is tell you what’s caught my attention.



First, the blockchain technology under Bitcoin is more than an evolution. It’s a way of permanently recording and sharing data and transactions without any central authority. It creates a trust layer on top of the internet. Furthermore, blockchains are non-stop, highly redundant, and visible to the public.



Second, blockchains can be used to verify records, prove rights, store identities, and digitally certify almost anything including physical and non-physical assets. And again, you don’t need banks, governments, policy makers, or companies in the middle.



Third, Bitcoin itself is very much like an internet protocol. Whereas the internet exploits TCP/IP, SMTP, HTML, FTP and so forth, blockchain technology and Bitcoin are a type of trust protocol. Think of the immense value of these protocols, although we don’t “see” them with our eyes. Bitcoin as a protocol and a trust technology enables an incredible future. Plus, consider the creation of value through disintermediation of so many centralized authorities. To keep it caveman simple, Bitcoin is an interesting technology.



Again, I’m being very rough here and many people will disagree, or argue. I understand that and I appreciate it. But the hype isn’t just caused by pure greed. The technology bends our current economic reality. At a minimum, it’s pressing hard against several pillars of capitalism.

SA: Why is Bitcoin an important part of an investor’s portfolio?



JR: The first part of my answer is that I don’t think it’s right for everyone. Perhaps that’s shocking, but I don’t think it is. I don’t invest much in bonds, CDs, derivatives or emerging markets. I don’t have much invested in mutual funds or ETFs. So, there’s an important point here about investing in what makes sense given your own goals, risk tolerance and so forth. For the record, some people should ignore Bitcoin.



The second part of my answer is that investing in Bitcoin is pretty easy. The best way to gain an understanding of Bitcoin as a technology is by getting some skin in the game. It doesn’t have to be much. Soon, you’ll also start hearing about more alternatives such as Ethereum and Litecoin. This gets you into the cryptocurrency game, so to speak. A little bit of action creates a tidal wave of understanding. There’s nothing like onboarding to gain a clearer mind.



Let’s face it: there are no annual reports or earnings calls. Bitcoin doesn’t create cash flows, it won’t pay you dividends and it’s not even useful as jewelry like gold. Instead, the value of Bitcoin starts to come from usage, and from investing not just money, but you’re investing a bit of trust. Again, you can start small. You don’t have to buy a whole Bitcoin; you can buy a very small fraction.



Third, while you might not want to invest in Bitcoin, I can tell you with near 100% certainty that blockchains and cryptocurrencies in some form or another are not going away. If you want to peer into the future, get involved. The ownership process and onboarding gives you something of a crystal ball. That’s because we’re talking here about the digitalization of trust and the erosion of power of central authorities.



At a minimum, companies are going to be able to radically improve their logistics, supply chains, compliance and more. And, imagine at the individual level finally being able to “Google” your driving records, medical information, electric usage, phone records, and way more. Some, or perhaps all of these things, in some form, will roll out. Bitcoin is just the tip of the spear.



SA: You’ve written an article titled “Bitcoin Cannot Go To Zero,” where you said you were “a relatively conservative and risk averse investor.” How does that temperament dovetail with investing in bitcoin, which is generally considered a volatile investment? Do you think most conservative investors are irrationally concerned about volatility risk?



JR: It’s true. I’m a conservative, value-oriented, dividend growth investor. I am generally risk averse. Bitcoin works in my portfolio because I’m putting in money to understand it. It’s a bit like paying tuition and having skin in the game. As the saying goes, what you focus on grows. In my case, the growth in my understanding and awareness has been tremendous. Investing in Bitcoin is an education in value, usage, psychology, technology, and much more. I’ll dive into this a bit more.



First, I fully acknowledge that Bitcoin isn’t anything like a stock. It’s perhaps a bit like gold in that it’s not going to ever create cash flow or provide me with a growing stream of dividends. But it can still grow in value over time because of how people think about it. Literally, the faith in Bitcoin is strong value itself. You don’t need to trust governments or Wall Street - you’re trusting math! I’m being a bit flippant here, but I trust that 2+2=4 more than I trust a Central Bank.



Bitcoin can also increase in value due to growth of usage, or growth as a store of value over time. Usage is low now, so that will take time to play out. However, consider that in countries like Venezuela and India, Bitcoin is a real hedge against currency crises. You can cross a border with private keys in your mind, and the value intact. Now, try to carry gold from one country to the next. Good luck with that.



Second, I don’t believe that the market is always efficient. I believe there are pockets of value brought to us by Mr. Market every day. Therefore, if you’re willing to speculate, and inject a little risk into your portfolio, you’ve got an opportunity for a huge gain.



Let me go down the rabbit hole for a moment. In private, I tell some people that Bitcoin is something of a “Rational Lottery Ticket” because it’s backed by math, public visibility and software. There’s logic in place and you can see Bitcoin in action. I mean, you can see the ledger, you can see the code. There’s almost no smoke and mirrors about the blockchain. That’s the rational part. But, it’s still wildly speculative.



Third, price volatility doesn’t bother me at all. I’m extremely unemotional about my investments and there’s very little turnover in my portfolio. For most investors, Bitcoin is way too volatile and speculative. I get that. But price volatility isn’t risk; just ask Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett about that. Price itself is never a risk. What matters is the value, and getting more back than you put in, right?



In my opinion, a more tangible risk is watching the price day after day. It’ll make your blood boil or make you faint, at least compared to most conservative investments. The volatility isn’t the problem nearly as much as psychology and personality. If you can’t just hold and sleep well at night, then you should walk away.



I’d say two key things about conservative investing here. If you can’t stand the price volatility, then do not invest. Stay away because that volatility will be toxic to you. Also, if you literally just buy and hold, and don’t use the investment as an opportunity to learn, then stay away. You’ve got to use this as a catalyst, or as a competitive advantage, or as a crystal ball about radical changes happening in real-time, right now, today.



SA: Bitcoin’s risky, right? How are you and your members of the Digital Coin Collective mitigating the risks?



JR: Yes, there are risks. Again, the risk isn’t price, or even missing out on gains. The risk is missing out on understanding the conceptual changes, like the decentralization of trust. The risk is not seeing how money can be a technology, and technology can be money. The risk is not seeing that we can track nearly every single detail of a transaction through an entire lifecycle. The risk is not seeing that we can monetize assets in the physical world and transact on the value of those assets without any kind of cash or currency. I know, I know, I’m getting a bit “far out,” so let me make this super clear.



First, although I have invested in Bitcoin, it’s not the only investment I’ve made in this space. For example, I’ve got some Ethereum and Litecoin. So, right there, I’m using a time-tested approach to diversification in cryptocurrencies. I’m not betting everything on Bitcoin, which has far more limited utility than Ethereum, for example. So, we’re reducing risks simply by investing outside Bitcoin.



Second, we’re looking closely at companies that are either directly or indirectly part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. You’ve got companies that are trying to play the game pretty directly such as Riot Blockchain (RIOT), HIVE Blockchain (OTCPK:PRELF) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI). These are investment groups, Bitcoin miners and that sort of thing. Then you’ve got companies that are in the game, but more on the edge. A really interesting example is Overstock.com (OSTK) because they’ve taken Bitcoin as payment for a while and more recently they announced an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), which is marginally like an IPO. There are a lot of examples of these kinds of companies, but quite frankly almost none of them appeals to me. They’re generally not performing well, management is sketchy, or their stock price is completely out of line given the value they bring to the market.



Third, we’re looking very closely at the exploitation of Bitcoin and especially blockchain technology inside strong businesses. For example, we like how Wal-Mart (WMT) is using the technology for food safety and farm-to-table logistics. You can also see Kroger (KR), Tyson (TSN), Dole and many others working with IBM (IBM) in a consortium to make this all come together. That’s just one cool use case. There are many, many more.



Fourth, we’re keeping track of how big banks like Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) are likely to exploit blockchain. Even central banks are in on this game. The Bank of England, for example, is extremely interested in this. It’s been part of their active research agenda since early 2015. While banks are threatened by Bitcoin and crypto, they see this unstoppable freight train. There will be exploitation, opportunity, insights and more from this activity. The first organizations to properly pivot will gain cost advantages, speed advantages and even competitive advantages. As one use case, just consider how much easier compliance is when you can basically remove auditors, auditing, and all that red tape.



There’s a lot more that we cover in the Digital Coin Collective. There’s so much to say! But, this should give anyone a taste of how we are operating outside the basic constraints of Bitcoin, and how we can profit. It’s far, far from speculating on one single cryptocurrency, or investing in a single dimension.

SA: How can an investor get access to bitcoin? I know there are a couple of ETFs: the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN) and Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC). Is it better to purchase actual bitcoin itself or the ETFs? Are there different benefits to each, and why?



JR: The fastest way to get direct access to Bitcoin is by using a service like Coinbase. It’s not perfect and the fees are a little bit higher than some other services, but I like them and feel comfortable recommending them to get started. With Coinbase, you can also get into Ethereum and Litecoin, too.



If you’re trying to invest inside a traditional retirement vehicle like an IRA or 401k, then you can get exposure using Grayscale Investments Bitcoin Trust ((OTCQX:GBTC)). The issue with GBTC is that they’ve traded at a premium to the Bitcoin they hold by an average of over 40%. So, you’re getting punched in the mouth with that premium. There have been times when the premium has dropped below 20%, but there have been times where the premium has gone over 100%. So, you have to check on the premium and then decide if it’s worth it to you. If you want to figure out if GBTC is right for you, read: Why GBTC Is Better Than Bitcoin

The whole reason that GBTC is popular is that you can’t buy Bitcoin directly inside a traditional IRA or 401k. However, you can set up a self-directed IRA and buy directly that way. With a self-directed IRA, you can directly buy things like gold, silver, real estate, and more. They are super flexible, albeit complex. Therefore, I am not interested in doing that myself. If that was an approach I wanted to take, I’d go with the folks at Bitcoin IRA. As my members inside the Digital Coin Collective know, the team is great and Chris Kline (Chief Operations Officer) is awesome. We’ve got an interview with him inside.

SA: Related to that, there are different exchanges of bitcoins, there are ICOs (initial coin offerings), and other key events like forks. For an outsider, this seems tough to sort out. Where are you focusing on with these events or in evaluating your holdings?

JR: It’s hard! It’s mysterious! I am lucky in that I have this crazy diverse background in cognitive science, artificial intelligence, computational linguistics, business analysis, software engineering, and more. Plus, I’ve worked inside Fortune 500 companies, I’ve been a consultant and I’m an entrepreneur. I’m leaving a lot out, but the point is that I am able to see many facets of Bitcoin at once. But yes, point blank, it ain’t easy on the brain.

I’ve already touched on this, but I believe the greatest opportunity for an investor is digging into Bitcoin technology and the disintermediation of trust. Focus on how blockchain technology is transforming the businesses you care about. Ask a lot of questions and open your mind. Consider all the middle men in place, and especially “trusted” third party institutions that appear to be foundational to capitalism. These systems and their models are taken for granted, but they are at risk of disruption. With that disruption comes great opportunity.

We’re talking about peer-to-peer money. So, consider how this puts a company like Western Union (WU) or JPMorgan (JPM) at risk. We’re talking about network time-stamped transactions in the public. So, think about logistics opportunities and threats for United Parcel Service (UPS). We’re talking about decentralized mathematical trust instead of institutional trust. Think about time and cost reductions, working with and against banks.

Speaking of banks, just think about how the internet put extreme pressure on media, starting with Napster and MP3s. Blockchain is likely to put a similar kind of pressure on financial institutions. It’s not going to be Bitcoin, but instead something else. Who knows exactly, but there’s no doubt it’s coming. And, so we’re looking at these pressure points, these cracks, and we’re looking for who’s adapting or not. We’re looking at new software or systems that capture opportunities. For this reason, just looking at Bitcoin directly as a the only “investment” opportunity is quite foolish.

All this being said, here’s a very rough outline of what I recommend. First, get some Bitcoin. It doesn’t need to be much, but get a little. Second, consider getting some Ethereum and maybe Litecoin. Again, not too much. And please, don’t “bet the farm” on Bitcoin alone. Third, really look closely at businesses most impacted by blockchain, such as money companies like banks, Western Union, PayPal (PYPL) and so on. See what they are doing and not doing, because trust me, they are interested. Some are afraid, some are angry, and still others are exploiting Bitcoin and blockchain behind the scenes. Fourth, be looking for businesses that support the ecosystem, or provide products and services for cryptocurrencies. For example, if I could invest in Coinbase or Bitpay right now, I would. They are getting huge volume. I don’t want to say too much more out of respect for my Digital Coin Collective members.

Real quick, on ICOs, I just want to say that I’ve invested a small amount in some ICOs. However, I strongly recommend staying away if you’re a conservative investor. I’ve reviewed so many tokens, ICOs, alt-coins, and whatnot that it’s crazy. Almost all of them are ridiculous.

I’m not a programmer and I’m not a cryptographic genius, but my business experience makes my “Spider Sense” tingle that there’s danger. I expect that fully 95% of all ICOs will ultimately fail. Maybe upwards of 98% or 99%. There will be an apocalypse for ICOs due to regulation, or technical flaws, or recession, or something. That’s on top of the poor business use cases, weak management, weak programming and so on.

Here’s my strong opinion: It’s a real sign of the times that maybe 40%-50% of the financial success of an ICO is tied to what “big name” is backing it. Then add in maybe another 20%-30% of the success directly tied to the programming skills of the team. Do you have the time to learn more about these folks? How about investigating the code, or the programmers? If you don’t have that, then you’re rolling the dice and the odds are stacked against you.



I believe that most ICOs are worse than “vapor” businesses we saw during the Dot Com boom. It’s Wild West and many are toxic. To be perfectly clear about all of this, I fully expect that any money I put into an ICO to be worth $0.00 in the future. I strongly advise against it, but I’m still very willing to put in a little bit here and there. I’ll continue to read the whitepapers, and listen to the founders, etc. I’m extremely open-minded about learning and getting a vibe about what’s coming. The non-financial, learning experience of ICO investing has been worth the extremely high risk to me.



SA: Bitcoin’s value has risen astronomically - more than 800% over the past year - from $706.39 to $6,461.79 at the time of writing. What has been driving that crazy run-up, and do you think the upward trend will continue at this rate?



JR: Greed.



That is the number one reason for the rise. Humans are driven by greed. I also know that so many people are putting money into Bitcoin again, due to “FOMO,” or fear of missing out. They are thinking, what if this Bitcoin thing is real? I don’t want to miss out! When you combine fear and greed, you get intoxication.



The second reason is that there’s a tremendous amount of money floating around and yields are generally low. Investors and speculators are reaching out further and further on the yield curve. The market is causing people to eat more and more risk to get gains.



The third reason is that we’re in the middle of this crazy bull market. Without the pain and suffering of a correction, investors and speculators are betting on never-ending growth and gains. The memories of the Financial Crisis are long gone and general euphoria has replaced conservative thinking.



The fourth reason is that there is an “echo” of the early days of the internet ringing in our ears. I believe that many people see Bitcoin as being something like Amazon (AMZN). Many investors are dreamers and are happy to ignore the reality that Bitcoin cannot ever generate true cashflows, growth, dividends, and so on. The facts are conveniently ignored.



I’ve got more reasons, but those four are the ones that are always on my mind. The other reasons are related to social pressure, idealism, political dissonance, risk mitigation and technological curiosity. There are even a couple of fun conspiracy theory ideas floating around out there, related to currency control and government oppression. Bitcoin might not be what we think it is, but that’s for another day.



Regarding the rate of increase, just a couple of points. I believe in Herbert Stein's Law, which is that if something cannot go on forever, it will stop. It’s impossible for Bitcoin to eat the world. For example, if Bitcoin is $6,300 and it’s gone up 785% in one year, then that means in another year, we’re looking at something like $50,000 in 2018. I guess that’s possible. If it goes up another 785%, we’re at $388,000 in November 2019. If it does it again, just one year later, we’re over $3 million in 2020. There’s no projection out there for Bitcoin reaching $3M in three years. While I suppose it’s possible, it’s extremely improbable. We’re only talking about three years from now, I mean, come on.



My crystal ball says we’ll hit $10,000 well before we hit zero. In fact, I think we could likely hit $25,000 before there’s a collapse. Furthermore, when there’s a collapse, unless it’s the government completely cracking down, then we’re still not going down to zero. I don’t know what the floor is, but it’s not zero. In light of all this, if you’re going to put money in, it probably makes sense to dollar cost average.



SA: In your opinion, what is the future of bitcoin? Do you think it could eventually potentially replace Fiat currencies?



JR: The future of Bitcoin is unclear. There’s never been anything like it until now. It’s like asking someone what the internet would be like back in 1992, or whatever. You would have been laughed out of the room if you were talking about Facebook and social media, or Amazon and e-commerce. The internet has impacted virtually every single business on the planet. It’s created opportunities out of nothing.



Bitcoin is extremely basic. Look, it’s all explained in a 9-page PDF. It’s money-oriented and the use cases are actually rather limited. That said, I think it has a small probability of being a “store of value” something like digital gold. I also highly doubt Bitcoin as it is now will be used as a steady, direct tool for handling regular day-to-day transactions. It could evolve, but I am skeptical. This actually has almost nothing to do with the price volatility issues or hoarding, but instead because technically it’s just not as elegant as alternatives that will likely rise.



I don’t think that Bitcoin will replace fiat currencies. Well, let me clarify. We know that some people are using Bitcoin to hedge against the non-utility and failure of their currencies. I explained that previously regarding Venezuela, for example. So, in that sense, there is strong utility and support for Bitcoin in some cases. However, unless we see a collapse in the U.S. dollar or the euro, or strong government-backed currencies, there won’t be a replacement. It’ll be regulated, they’ll play nice together, and it’ll be a bit like gold.



I think it’s far more likely that we’ll have spin-off cryptocurrencies, inter-government coins, utility tokens and the like. That is to say, the technology will be absorbed by institutions, especially below the surface. The powers in place are far too reluctant to give up their power and control. Put another way, I see a near future where governments and businesses fully exploit the technology but build in tools, backdoors, and contracts along with regulations and compliance mechanisms. This, of course, will be in the name of national security, privacy, convenience, utility, taxes, and so on. Taken as a whole, Bitcoin will never directly replace the U.S. dollar, for example. Bitcoin cannot eat the world.

SA: What is the one thing investors don’t know about bitcoin that you think they should?



JR: No one really knows who Satoshi Nakamoto [the “creator” of Bitcoin] is. He could be a single person. He could be a group of people. He could be backed by the government. He could be alive, or dead. It’s likely that Satoshi is worth many hundreds of millions of dollars.

On a related point, because Bitcoin is public, you can see the Bitcoin Rich List. You can see the addresses, the balances, the inflows and outflows, and more. There’s definitely some wealth concentration, but you can see it for yourself. The top 500 wallets hold about 4.9 million BTC, which is approximately 28% of all BTC outstanding. The top 1,000 wallets hold about 35% of all BTC. You probably need about 15 BTC to be in the top 1% based on estimates I’ve seen.



Well, that’s about it. I really had a lot of fun with this, so thank you. I strongly encourage anyone interested to take action right now. I’m seriously looking at raising the price for the Digital Coin Collective because we want to keep out the “tire kickers” - besides, as you can imagine, we privately share research and ideas that cannot be discussed in the public eye. We hope you join us. Take care!



