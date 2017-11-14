Still More Upside To Uniti

Windstream can pay its leases and Uniti is diversifying its tenant base. The risk of a Windstream collapse is not likely and will be less relevant going forward.

The drop in the stock of Uniti due to Windstream's dividend cancellation is way overdone and additional analyst downgrades indicate we are close to a bottom.

The following article was first published on Heard on the REITs on September 26th, 2017

The following article was written by Orenda Partners’ Investment Analyst, Matias Djurinsky.

In light of all the recent coverage received by Uniti (UNIT)and the fact that it is a position in our REIT portfolio - albeit a small one - I posed the following questions to Matias: Can Windstream pay its leases? Should I be concerned about holding Uniti? Should we buy more?

Fiber Networks: The New Mission Critical Asset in the Communications Ecosystem

As you might have read in our previous Infrastructure REIT & Crown Castle (CCI) article, estimates for mobile data demand growth show significant acceleration for the years to come. In addition to the fact that our cellphones have become our best friend and most reliable tool, as more innovative and powerful technologies such as the Internet of things (Iot), machine-to-machine communication (M2M), and autonomous vehicles (to name a few) become a reality, a stronger back-end infrastructure will be needed to support the supplementary data traffic.

According to Cisco, global mobile data traffic is expected to grow to 49 exabytes per month by 2021, a sevenfold increase over 2016. That is a CAGR of 47% from 2016 to 2021.

Currently, mobile carriers are migrating to 4G/LTE and using Wi-Fi to offload data from the macro network onto the more localized cells. The network to transmit data is itself becoming larger and more complex. The system now consists of towers, small cells, large cells, and fiber, to name just a few components. While American Tower (AMT) has been focused on growing its tower assets both in the US and internationally, and Crown Castle (CCI) has been pushing into small cell technology - Uniti Group’s (UNIT) objective is to develop and lease the fiber networks that will connect small cells to small cells, as well as small cells to the macro towers.

Small cells are smaller version of the macro tower which can be deployed much faster by placing them on the sides of buildings, poles, street furniture, airports, schools, and inside offices. The fact that these cells are placed with more frequency than macro towers generates the need for a much more extensive and dense fiber network that is not in place today even in the most urbanized areas.

The Company & The Dilemma:

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and construction of mission-critical communications infrastructure such as fiber, wireless towers and ground leases. The firm was created out of a spin-off in April 2015 from Windstream Holdings, a Fortune 500 telecommunications company that provides voice and data communication services to businesses in the US.

Since then, the firm has established itself as one of the top 10 owners of fiber networks in the US, with more than 4.8 million miles deployed, and has also diversified its client base to major wireless providers (Telefonica (TEF), AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ)), transportation departments, and government entities, in addition to its main customer, Windstream (WIN) Uniti has achieved diversification and growth by pursuing an aggressive and thoroughly researched acquisition strategy in which it acquired 6 firms that matched the company’s long-term strategy. The firms acquired, PEG Bandwith, Tower Cloud, Southern Light, Hunt Telecom, NMS, and Summit, possessed strategic assets that are required for the future of communications infrastructure in geographic areas where Uniti sees high potential for growth.

As Windstream still represents a majority of Uniti’s revenues, with an annualized lease payment of $654 million, it is not a surprise that the two companies are heavily correlated. Uniti’s stock was punished when Windstream’s management announced the termination of its $0.15 quarterly dividend, after concerns that the stock price hasn’t kept up with the company’s results and management’s opinion that it was heavily undervalued. Following this announcement, the market drove Windstream’s stock down by almost 50%, taking with them Uniti, which lost 30% of its value in the following days. Although management assured this decision to be purely based on their undervalued stock price, and simultaneously began a $90 million share repo program, the market was concerned about the firm’s financial situation, and particularly their short-term liquidity.

Although the market had an abrupt reaction to these announcements and punished both stocks with no mercy, there are some that see this as an incredible buying opportunity and a potential misunderstanding from the market. Since Uniti is essentially creditor in its relationship with Windstream, with no more dividends in place anymore, the company has an additional $100 million per year to pay Uniti’s leases. As investors in Uniti, we want to know if it is time to dump the stock before it incurs further loses, or it is the perfect time to reduce our average cost by purchasing additional shares before these concerns disappear. On the other hand, we also want to evaluate whether Windstream’s situation is worse than what management pictured and Uniti’s lease payments could be at risk.

So, can Windstream pay the rent?

In order to determine if Windstream will be able to fulfill its 15-year triple net lease with Uniti, at least in the near term, we looked at the company’s recent earnings and debt maturity profile. As far as we are concerned, we want to make sure that Windstream’s situation won’t compromise Uniti, which doesn’t necessarily mean we like Windstream or hold a position in the company itself.

Getting right to the point: We believe the market unfairly punished Uniti, and Windstream will be able to cover its rent payments. For 1Q and 2Q 2017, Windstream reported $498 and $500 million in OIBDAR (Operating Income Before Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent) respectively. OIBDAR is a measure used by Windstream to determine how much money is left after costs and expenses, with the next payment in line being rent. With the $998 million in OIBDAR Windstream earned during the first half of the year, the company can more than pay its $654 million annualized rent to Windstream. Since this is an annualized payment, it is appropriate to use management’s full year OIBDAR guidance of $2,020 to $2,040 million. Using the lower end of their guidance, we obtain a rent coverage ratio of 3.09x, which means that Windstream can approximately pay its rent to Uniti more 3 times over. Windstream also has access to a $750 million revolver credit due in 2020 from which it could withdraw money in case it is needed in the near future.

The Bottom Line

As we mention before we believe that the market has unfairly punished Uniti, which creates a good buying opportunity. Although we don’t necessarily like Windstream enough to add to our portfolio, the company is in a good enough situation to continue to pay its rent to Uniti in the medium term. As Uniti proceeds with its acquisition strategy and continues to grow in the future, we also expect for Windstream’s revenue to represent a proportionally smaller part of the company’s EBITDA.

We are long term bullish on Uniti’s play into the fiber networks market. The company has established itself as an early player in the tier 2 markets, where the lack of density of networks offers attractive growth prospects. The company has also established its presence in Mexico through partnerships with Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) and AmericaMovil (NYSE:AMX), which are some of the biggest couriers in LATAM and could provide an entry point for the rest of the region - which is in deep need of new communications infrastructure.

Financial Data Summary

Peer Comparisons

Uniti pays a generous 13.8% dividend yield, the highest amongst its peer group by approximately 5%. Management raised its quarterly cash dividend from $0.44 to $0.60 in 3Q 2015 and has since remain stable. We feel highly confident about the sustainability of this dividend, but aren’t too optimistic about its growth potential given Uniti strong acquisition prospects for the rest of the year.

While management isn’t planning on raising the current dividend in the short term, as we can see there is not much room for growth since Uniti has a payout ratio of 106% based on NAREIT FFO. If we take the midpoint of management’s full-year AFFO guidance of $2.53, we obtain a payout ratio of 95%. Although this remains the highest payout ratio amongst peers, Uniti’s distributions do not exceed its AFFO. The company is expected to experience significant growth powered by acquisitions, so we expect FFO and AFFO to appreciate before seeing another dividend boost.

In terms of valuation, Uniti clearly looks cheap at 7.7x FFO, while the majority of its peers trade in double digit multiples. As the long-term prospects for data traffic and fiber networks improve considerably in the future, this could be a good opportunity to buy a leader in a secular growth industry at a discount from its peers.

Risks

Uniti looks undervalued compared to its peers based on P/FFO, partially because of its decline in price lately. That said, the stock received an unprecedented amount of coverage lately, with investors playing both sides of the coin. Because of this we believe the next pertinent news, good or bad, will be overblown by the market as a sign of either its ultimate demise or a fairy-tale recovery.

US/Mexico focus could cause the company to miss out on vast opportunities in international markets. Demand for communication infrastructure overseas is growing fast and with less competition than in the US the company could capture easier market share.

Uniti’s focus on fiber networks may take longer than expected to come to fruition. Uniti is betting on small cell technology to generate the need for dense and vast fiber networks. So, as couriers delay their transition from expanding their 4G/LTE networks to innovating in 5G and small cells, Uniti won’t be able to experience the full growth it is estimating for the future.

Next Steps for Us

As many of our subscribers are aware, we overlay a volatility adjustment to our subjective allocations to each position as guidelines to help us dampen the overall volatility of the portfolio. While the volatility adjustment is suggesting a 1.5% allocation, we believe the situation is too compelling to ignore. We are increasing the target allocation to 3% on Uniti and raising the target allocation to Infrastructure REITs to 14%. We will be evaluating good entry points over the next couple of days recognizing that analysts – such as Citi today – may still downgrade the stock and drive prices down further. We love it when analysts downgrade stocks after they have already declined by 40%! That signals to us that we are closer to the bottom. Thanks Citi.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, AMT,CCI.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by Orenda Partners analyst Matias Djurinsky.