Walgreens Boots Alliance - Fairly Valued Dividend Aristocrat

The company is not just facing competition from CVS, but also from Amazon and many other retailers as one third of their products can be purchased at ordinary supermarkets.

One way of growth for Walgreens Boots Alliance is the upcoming acquisition of Rite Aid, where the company will take over 1,900 stores.

Walgreens is not just filling in prescriptions, but is also selling non-prescription drugs, beauty and cosmetic products and therefore hardly has a moat.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) was formed in December 31, 2014, after Walgreens purchased the 55% stake in Switzerland-based Alliance Boots it did not own yet. The company is the largest retail pharmacy, health and daily living destination across the U.S. and Europe and is present in more than 25 countries with over 13,200 stores and has one of the largest global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks. It also has over 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year in more than 20 countries.

As many other companies in the healthcare sector, the stock has been declining lately and the company is one the very few dividend aristocrats with a rather low P/E ratio and one of the few companies with such a long history of dividend payments (paying a quarterly dividend since 1933) that isn't currently near its 52-week or even all-time high. Being a dividend aristocrat isn't making a stock automatically a good investment, but is reason enough to take a closer look at the stock, as it could be promising for long-term investors.

We start by analyzing the business segments after the purchase of Alliance Boots and then examine more detailed how the company is generating revenue and ask ourselves if Walgreens Boots Alliance (still) has a moat or a competitive advantage. Finally, we calculate the intrinsic value to determine if the stock is a good investment right now.

Diversified in three segments

Since the end of 2014, the company is organized in three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA (Walgreens), Retail Pharmacy International (Boots) and Pharmaceutical Wholesale (incorporating Alliance Healthcare). Although Walgreens Boots Alliance is mostly a retail pharmacy, in Europe the company also operates as distributor. In 2017, Walgreens Boots Alliance generated $118 billion in sales and $4,078 million net income. While revenue grew only 0.7% YoY compared to 2016, net income even declined 2.3% YoY. The acquisition made the company more diversified by not just operating in the United States, but also in Europe. Nevertheless, the company is very dependent on the US market. $83.8 billion of revenue are generated from retail pharmacy in the United States, about $14 billion are generated in the United Kingdom and about $16.8 billion are generated in Europe (excluding UK).

Most of the revenue was generated by the retail pharmacy USA segment, the original Walgreens business. The annual revenue was $87.3 billion and increased from $83.8 billion in 2016. The company filled 764.4 million prescriptions (when adjusted to 30-day equivalents, the prescriptions filled were 989.7 million).

The retail pharmacy International segment generated a revenue of $11.8 billion (declined from $13.3 billion last year). The company operates 4,722 retail stores (as of August 31, 2017) - most of them in the United Kingdom.

The pharmaceutical wholesale segment generated a revenue of $19.1 billion (declined from $22.3 billion last year). The division supplies medicines, other healthcare products and related services to more than 110,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year from 289 distribution centers in 11 countries, primarily in Europe.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a deep connection with one of the three big pharmaceutical distributors in the United States, AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC). Already in March 2013, Walgreens, Alliance Boots and AmerisourceBergen announced various agreements and arrangements, including a ten-year pharmaceutical distribution agreement between Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen. These agreements were extended for ten years in May 2016 and expire now in 2026. But Walgreens Boots Alliance has not just various contracts with AmerisourceBergen, but also owns about 57 million shares of the pharmaceutical distributor (representing approximately 26% of the outstanding AmerisourceBergen common stock).

Declining moat

Although the company is selling items, that could be described as somehow special (pharmaceuticals that need a prescription and can't be sold or purchased by everyone), Walgreens Boots Alliance is mostly a retailer. The company is operating many brick and mortar stores and is therefore in a similar position as many other retailers, like Kroger (NYSE: KR) or Target (NYSE: TGT), that have to face challenges due to rising e-commerce and other disruptions in the sector. To have at least a small competitive advantage, the company should be focused on pharmacy sales as these products can't be sold by everyone. To get a feeling for the company we have to look at the sales more closely.

In the retail pharmacy USA segment, most of revenue stemmed from pharmacy sales (69% of retail pharmacy USA sales). But Walgreens is also selling products like non-prescription drugs, beauty, toiletries and general merchandise - these are many products that other retailers also sell and certainly creates no competitive advantage for the company. In the United States about 31% of revenue stem from sales and products that can easily be bought at Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) or Kroger. These retail sales have declined in the United States in the last four quarters (overall retail sales as well as comparable sales). Pharmaceutical sales grew in the last quarters, in the fourth quarter of 2017 even 12.6% and comparable sales also increased almost 6% in the last two quarters.

However, when looking at the international segment, the picture looks a bit different. While diversification is not a bad thing and selling pharmaceutical products in other countries than the United States (mostly Europe and United Kingdom) is decreasing the dependency on the US market, we can't find any moat for the international segment. Not only did the sales decline, but 65% of sales stem from retail and not pharmaceutical products - and the share of retail sales was even increasing in the last years. While the pharmaceutical sales could increase even more than 10% in the last quarters in the United States, in Europe and the United Kingdom the number declined in three out of the last four quarters. Retail sales however grew slightly.

Despite a double-digit decline in revenue, the pharmaceutical wholesale segment might be the most important segment when thinking about the possibility to create a moat. The operations are relying on a distribution network and maybe a competitive advantage can be generated as economies of scale play an important role in a functioning distribution network. Right now, the segment only contributes about one sixth of revenue and therefore a moat for this segment wouldn't really help the company's sales as a whole.

There is another important aspect worth mentioning. The PwC Total Retail study offers ten retailer investments for an uncertain future and one of those ten is to invest in healthcare offerings:

In the U.S., retail clinics run by Walgreens and CVS have become a very real choice for Americans seeking health care, as customers rank their satisfaction with these clinics ahead of doctors' visits. (PwC Total Retail, p. 40).

PwC points out that the clinics are certainly one advantage of the retail pharmacies that e-commerce just can't provide. Walgreens Boots Alliance has about 400 in-store clinic locations throughout the United States, some operated by the company and some by health system partners.

Growth by acquisitions

To decide if we can invest in a company or a stock, one of the most important aspects is the intrinsic value calculation, because only after knowing the fair, intrinsic value we can decide if a stock is a lucrative investment or not. After the merger, the net income of Walgreens Boots Alliance was about $4.0-4.2 billion annually. Going forward, Walgreens Boots Alliance has to grow its earnings per share about 6% per year for the next 10 years to be fairly valued. Thanks to the share buyback program (the company will buy back shares worth at least another $1 billion), the earnings per share can be increased about 1-2% a year due to the reduced number of outstanding shares and therefore net income would have to grow about 4% a year.

Walgreens' growth strategy is partially dependent upon the ability to identify and successfully complete acquisitions (as the company claims in the section "Risk Factors" in the 10-K) and acquisitions are one way to increase revenue and net income. Since October 2015, Walgreens Boots Alliance is planning to acquire Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD). After almost two years and many different versions, the FTC finally approved a fourth deal agreement on September 19, 2017, that Walgreens Boots Alliance could purchase only 1,932 Rite Aid stores for $4.38 billion. The stores purchase began in October and is expected to end in spring 2018. Although Rite Aid was not really profitable in the past, Walgreens Boots Alliance can expect a growth in revenue and also a growing net income in future years, but also has acquisition related costs in the next quarters.

Challenges for Walgreens Boots Alliance

The acquisition can boost revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance, but is certainly not enough to grow net income about 4% annually for the next decade (especially considering that Rite Aid was hardly profitable in the past). Of course, revenue and net income jumped from 2014 to 2015 due to the merger(revenue was up 35%, net income was up 118% and earnings per share grew "only" 100% because of the increased number of shares outstanding). In the years before, revenue increased about 4.5% annually while earnings per share increased at a similar rate until 2014. Although the company likes to report non-GAAP earnings per share which increased 11% in 2017 and 18.3% in 2016, the earnings per share on a GAAP basis declined in the same timeframe.

We also have to consider a few risks and challenges Walgreens Boots Alliance has to meet in the near or distant future. On the one hand, we have to mention a few factors that are not only a challenge for Walgreens Boots Alliance specifically, but for the entire pharmaceutical industry from the drug companies and distributors to the pharmaceutical retailers. For example, the introduction of generic prescription drugs which usually provide lower margins for the companies than brand names. Or the constant debate about the rising health costs and the extreme amount that is spent every year on drugs and pharmaceuticals, which might lead to new regulations or a decreased governmental spending on healthcare issues.

On the other hand, there are also a few very specific threats for Walgreens Boots Alliance that is not just facing the competition from CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS). Of course, we have to mention Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), which currently obtains pharmacy licenses in 12 U.S. states and might move into the pharmaceutical retail market, which would certainly mean increased competition for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The main risk is the declining or even missing competitive advantage (or moat) of Walgreens Boots Alliance. We already mentioned above that about one third of the US sales stems from products, that can easily be bought at many other stores and about two thirds of the international pharmaceutical sales stem from similar products. In total, about $34.7 billion in revenue (almost 30%) come from products that can be purchased somewhere else and the company has no competitive advantage. It doesn't take CVS or Amazon to enter the pharmaceutical retail market to erode Walgreens' margins. If the company continues to generate a big part of its revenue from products that can be bought at every supermarket, all these retailers are competitors of Walgreens Boots Alliance and there is absolutely no moat for the company.

While retail pharmacy sales in the United States grew 12.6% YoY in the last quarter, retail sales in the United States declined 3.9% in the last quarter. In the quarters before, the picture was the same - pharmacy sales were rising, retail sales were declining (the same for comparable store sales - pharmaceutical increasing, retail declining). If retail sales keep declining, Walgreens has to work hard to offset the declines by increasing pharmaceutical sales to avoid overall declining revenue for the company. Very promising are the comparable store sales, that grew 3.1% in the last quarter and 3.7% in the third quarter of 2017 - compared to other retail companies, these are fantastic numbers.

Good company, fairly valued

In order to be undervalued and a good pick for value investors, Walgreens Boots Alliance should grow rather 8-9% annually for the next decade. And although same store sales in the United States grew nicely in the last quarters, I am a bit skeptical of whether the company can deliver high-single-digits growth because of the missing moat and potential increased competition.

But Walgreens Boots Alliance is financially healthy. With about $12.9 billion in long-term debt and a D/E ratio of 0.47 and about $3.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents the company can be described as financially stable. Most of the debt matures later than 2022 - about $9.475 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance is not just a healthy company, but also one of the about 50 dividend aristocrats listed in the S&P 500 as it increased its dividend annallly since 1976. In 2016, the company payed a dividend of $1.52 which results in a payout ratio of 40% (using GAAP EPS and not the reported adjusted EPS of $4.59). The dividend yield is currently about 2.4% and the dividend is not only safe, but there is definitely room to raise the dividend annually to keep the status as dividend aristocrat.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Walgreens Boots Alliance is fairly valued right now and can be considered as investment. The company is financially healthy and has a manageable amount of debt. An investor can expect a solid dividend yield and can be pretty sure that Walgreens Boots Alliance will continue to increase the dividend annually and the stock is fairly valued. I think that Walgreens Boots Alliance is a company one can invest in, but you should not expect above average returns - for that to happen the stock has to drop at least 20% to the mid or low 50s (at about $52 the stock would find a strong support level).

A much better investment is CVS Health if you want to invest in a pharmacy retailer. In my next article I will show in more detail, why there are a number of reasons for CVS being a better investment - like a higher dividend yield, more diversified business, less dependence on pharmacy retail (but instead a focus on pharmacy benefit management that creates a competitive advantage) and the company is undervalued.

