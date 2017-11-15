Vopak: Do Temporary Headwinds Create An Investment Opportunity?

When the situation on the oil market normalizes towards a contango situation, Vopak will be ready to print money.

_____________________________________________________________

This article was first published at European Small-Cap Ideas, a Premium service by The Investment Doctor.

_____________________________________________________________

Introduction

Vopak (OTCPK:VOPKF) (OTCPK:VOPKY) is one of the world’s largest tank storage companies with several of its terminals in Tier-1 locations in 25 different countries. The total storage capacity of Vopak’s terminals is almost 36M cbm, with an additional 8% capacity expansion on its way. The company’s main enemy is backwardation on the energy market (why would traders want to store oil or gas for a year, if the futures are pointing in the direction of a lower price one year from now?). But even taking that into consideration, Vopak’s share price has reached an attractive level.

Vopak is trading on Euronext Amsterdam with VPK as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately 4.5B EUR, based on 127.8 million shares and the current share price of 35 EUR. The average daily volume is 500,000 shares, so the Amsterdam listing is definitely more liquid.

A lower EBITDA on a lower revenue scared the market

Although the company’s H1 report already warned for a 2% revenue decrease and a 6% lower EBITDA, the market still appeared to be surprised when Vopak reported a summary of its year-to-date performance. In the third quarter of this year, Vopak’s revenue decreased by 5%, whilst the EBITDA decreased by 13%, resulting in a 9% lower EBITDA for the first nine months of the year.

Source: Q3 update

This sent a shockwave through the market and Vopak was punished for this set of weak results, and this flabbergasted me. First of all, we knew from the first half of the year business was slowing down. And secondly, the prices of oil futures are in the public domain, so we all knew (or at least, could have known) there still was a backwardation situation going on which would weigh on Vopak’s margins.

Source: CME Group

In a way, Vopak is a proxy on a contango situation. If oil futures are more expensive than the spot price, there will be an increased appetite for oil storage as it could make sense to just buy the oil and store it for a month.

Don’t panic!

But even in the current backwardation situation, Vopak is still generating a very healthy amount of free cash flow. Unfortunately the company hasn’t provided detailed financial statements in the Q3 trading update, so I will have to refer to the financial results of the first half of the year to make my case.

Source: financial statements

If you’re focusing on the company’s net income performance, you’ll see the company remains profitable, as it reported a net income of almost 149M EUR in the first half of the year, and a net income of 211M EUR in the first nine months of the year, representing an EPS of 1.66 EUR in the first nine months in the year. A decent result for a company which is experiencing pressure on its operations.

But I’d like to refer to the cash flow statements to explain the point I’m trying to make here. On an adjusted basis, Vopak generated an operating cash flow of 201M EUR in the first half of the year, and this should already be a testament to the strong cash performance of owning a tank storage facility… On a total H1 revenue of 670M EUR, approximately 30% was reported as adjusted operating cash flow (which obviously includes taxes, but also the payments to minority interests and a 68M EUR finance expense). Not a huge surprise, as even the EBITDA margin is close to 60%.

Source: financial statements

The 201M EUR in adjusted operating cash flow was used to fund the 127M EUR in capital expenditures (for obvious reasons, I will not include ‘loans to joint ventures or subsidiaries’ as capex, as those loans aren’t a sunk cost but will have to be repaid).

So even during the current downturn, Vopak generated 74M EUR in free cash flow in the first six months of the year. Admittedly, that’s not ‘great’ as this would result in a full-year FCF of just 150M EUR, for a free cash flow yield of just over 3%.

However, there are two elements I’d like to draw your attention to.

First of all, the 127M EUR capex bill also includes growth capex. As I mentioned before, Vopak is increasing its storage capacity by 8%, and it will obviously have to incur construction-related expenses in the 2017-2018-2019 time frame. According to the accompanying notes, 26M of the 127M was spent on these growth initiatives. This means the sustaining capex was just 101M EUR, and the adjusted free cash flow in H1 immediately increases to 100M EUR.

Secondly, I included a total finance expense of 68M EUR. However, Vopak throws all financial expenses on one pile, an reported the 68M EUR (which this includes hedging gains/losses, derivatives gains/losses). I don’t consider these positions to be recurring at all, and would like to find out what the ‘real’ interest expense is. That’s not too difficult as Vopak mentioned its average cost of debt is 4.44%.

Source: company presentation

Considering the gross debt position as of at the end of June was 1.95B EUR, its full-year interest expense would be 87M EUR, leading to an expected ‘pure’ interest cost of 44M EUR In the first half of this year. But just to err on the cautious side, let’s round this up to 50M EUR. This means an additional 18M EUR of cash flow was spent on things that are per definition non-recurring items (hedges and derivatives positions are always limited in time).

Conclusion: whilst Vopak reported a free cash flow result of 74M EUR in the first half of the year, the sustaining free cash flow result was actually 118M EUR. Even if the slowdown continues in the fourth quarter (and it looks like it does), I would be surprised if the fully adjusted free cash flow result would come in at less than 200M EUR in the current financial year (and don’t forget the expansion projects – of which 55% of the additional capacity being constructed in Asia- will also start to contribute to the top line and bottom line, and the payout to minority interests will also decrease).

The dividend and debt reduction plans are not mutually exclusive.

You shouldn’t be too alarmed by Vopak’s gross debt of 1.95B EUR. The company also has almost 200M EUR in cash on hand, and this reduces the net debt to 1.75B EUR. As its lenders allow Vopak to reach a leverage ratio of 3.75 times EBITDA, Vopak has to make sure it reports a full-year EBITDA of 467M EUR to make sure it doesn’t breach its covenants.

With a 9M 2017 EBITDA of 570M EUR (Q3:176M EUR), I consider it extremely unlikely to see Vopak breaching its covenants anytime soon.

In fact, the net debt position will actually continue to decrease. Assuming Vopak will indeed generate in excess of 200M EUR of free cash flow per year, it would be able to spend at least 65M EUR on reducing its net debt. That’s not a lot, but it makes a huge difference for a company in a downturn. The reduced net debt position of 1.7B EUR (rounded) would reduce the required EBITDA to 453M EUR, whilst repaying debt will decrease the interest bill by 2.9M EUR per year (based on the 4.44% cost of debt and a debt repayment of 65M EUR).

Investment thesis

Whilst Vopak is navigating through this storm, the dividend is absolutely safe and the company also continues to meet all its debt commitments. I would agree a current free cash flow result of 200M EUR would not sound appealing, but keep in mind that once the oil (and gas) market returns to a normal contango situation (instead of the backwardation we are currently seeing), Vopak should be one of the best performers out there, helped by its capacity expansions.

Vopak is one of those companies you should buy and forget about them for the next few years.

______________________________________________________________

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Most of the companies discussed there don’t have US ticker symbols, so the service will only be useful if your broker grants you access to European markets (Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or pretty much any Europe-based broker).

______________________________________________________________

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no long position in Vopak, but have written one out of the money put option.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.