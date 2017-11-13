Pressure Builds - State Of Crude Q3 2017

Introduction

In the past few weeks, Goehring & Rozencwagj (Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates, LLC) has released their Q3 commodities research summary. We feel that this small, boutique investment firm located in New York does a wonderful job of cutting through the daily noise of the market to capture the most relevant trends affecting supply, demand, and perception. In this article, we summarize G&R’s Q3 crude oil research. This information is directly relevant to market participants speculating directly in crude oil: The US Oil Fund (USO), iPath Crude Oil Index ETN (OIL), ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO), and PowerShares DB Oil Fund (DBO), as well as investors holding shares in companies with direct exposure to crude oil prices, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Whiting Petroleum (WLL).

Inventory Draws Fastest Ever Observed

American and global crude oil inventories have drawn significantly in 2017. Worldwide, inventories have drawn 500,000 bpd since March. This marks the fastest crude oil draw ever observed. Both sides of the supply and demand equation are causing these rapid drawdowns: global crude oil demand is surging, while production continues to disappoint after several years of reduced capital expenditures by oil producers due to tight budgets in the face of low commodity prices. See the following chart depicting US inventory draws provided by G&R and based on EIA data:

Note that several other Seeking Alpha contributors have noted the pace of US drawdowns, notably, HFI and Open Square Capital.

Comparative Inventory Price Regression

G&R have gone further and predicted inventory draws through March 31, 2018. Building on research from Michael Godell, the following chart depicts a regression of comparative inventories (defined as current inventory level less five-year average inventory level) to historical prices. The chart shows clear, fundamentals-driven upward pressure on oil prices going forward – with predicted inventories in March, 2018 supporting a price in the vicinity of $100/barrel.

Shale Production Growth below Expectations

The standard paradigm in energy investment states that shale production will quickly make up for any deficits in the oil market – creating a situation where the market is terminally oversupplied. In 2017, both the EIA and IEA called for American shale to increase oil and NGL production by ~ 650,000 bpd (450,000 bpd crude oil and 200,000 bpd NGL). However, shale production has not shown signs of production increases to the scale predicted by the EIA and IEA in 2017. Through July 2017, American shale has increased production by ~200,000 bpd. All of this increase occurred from January through May, with July data indicating a decline in shale production and preliminary August data also showing a decline. See the following chart depicting total American shale oil production levels:

Source: ShaleProfile.com

Shale Field Exhaustion

Since May of last year, the Baker Hughes oil rig count is up 130%, yet shale oil production is stagnating. To investigate this phenomenon further, G&R constructed an index of 67 publicly traded U.S. companies – representing approximately 40% of US crude oil production. Nearly 70% of these companies produced less than their consensus estimate in Q2 oil production. The group was expected to increase production by 150,000 bpd, but only grew production by 56,000 bpd. Within the industry, a narrative of financial discipline – spending within cash flow – has emerged. We do not believe that this narrative is feasible in the long term without a significant price increase. Oil companies cannot expand – or even maintain – current production levels without increasing capital expenditure budgets. This is due to top-tier acreage positions becoming exhausted in two of the three major oil-producing shales in the US: Bakken and Eagle Ford. Only the Permian has shown considerable production growth. Given this fact, producers must spend more to make less.

Conclusion

Oil market fundamentals are looking solid - we expect significant crude oil price increases in the near future.