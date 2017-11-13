Cracker Barrel: Good Business, Good(ish) Price

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) popped up on a stock screener I was running for companies with high-yield and high return on invested capital. I was immediately impressed by the firm's headline numbers, and decided to do some deeper digging into the company.

The business, and what makes it good

The company experienced a 0.8% drop in comps during its most recent quarter, Q4 of its fiscal 2017. This was a result of declining traffic, which declined by 1.7%, offset by an increase in average check price. Despite these soft numbers, management is guiding for growth of 2.5% to 3.5% in comps for its fiscal 2018, so as long as this soft quarter was just a hiccup, I don't see much worry going forward.

The underlying business generated very impressive "headline" return on invested capital for fiscal 2017 as well. I created the below model (and all others, unless otherwise noted) using data from the firm's 10-K.



Due to the difficulty of calculating a precise equity cost, I also decided to run a range of equity-related costs, as well as the resulting impact on the firm's overall cost of capital.

Even under the most extreme estimates for Cracker Barrel's equity costs, it earns wide economic profits, where its ROIC greatly exceeds its weighted average cost of capital. The firm also utilizes a notable amount of off-balance sheet financing in the form of operating leases, however, and this has a material impact on both its ROIC and balance sheet if we choose to theoretically capitalize them.

Capitalizing Cracker Barrel's operating leases

To account for the leases, I discounted them at the company's pretax cost of debt.

Then I inserted them into the overall capital structure.

Once capitalized, the operating leases push Cracker Barrel's debt-to-equity ratio to 1.67x versus just 0.73x as initially advertised. With the firm's adjusted capital structure in hand, the next step will involve adjusting the numerator in the ROIC-equiation, which is net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT.

To adjust NOPAT, we first need to adjust the firm's operating profit. This involves estimating lease-adjusted interest and depreciation-related expenses, as well as their impact on EBIT.

Next, taxes are taken into account and divided by the adjusted capital base from earlier.

Cracker Barrel's ROIC drops by a touch over 7% after accounting for its off-balance sheet leases, but still resides in the double-digits and clears its cost of capital. In conclusion, the firm generates excess profits, which indicates the presence of an economic moat and a solid franchise business.

Analyzing the equity slice

After establishing the presence of a decent economic spread between Cracker Barrel's ROIC and its WACC, I'll break its return on equity down into five analyzable pieces in the below DuPont.

The company has been able to expand its ROE by roughly 7% over the last three years, largely by expanding margins and increasing efficiency (judging by its sequentially improving asset turnover). All of this despite leverage being held constant, which I think attests to management's solid capital allocation skills.

The company's earnings also appear to be of relatively good quality, as free cash flow tends to cover them (with the exception of a few years where capex was higher-than-normal).

Free cash flow as a percentage of sales is also acceptable, and bodes well for the health of the underlying business.

I think Cracker Barrel is a good company with healthy underlying economics, being led by a competent management that's not only growing the business, but making it better along the way. There is evidence of this "quality" growth presented by its increasing ROE through better efficiency and expanding margins.

Valuations

Looking at Cracker Barrel's relative valuations, it appears shares are sending contradictory signals here at 18.48 times fiscal 2017's earnings-per-share.

CBRL shares are trading at a premium to their thirteen year median multiple of roughly 14.59 times earnings, but at a slight discount to the five-year average multiple of 19.20 times earnings. Taking growth into account can perhaps clear up some of the confusion.

Using a conservative discount rate in the 10% to 12% range would assume that there's roughly 4.35% to 6.25% of growth currently baked into the share price, versus management's guidance for 5.73% to 7.53% growth in EPS for fiscal 2018. That puts shares in the fairly-valued to slightly-undervalued range in my opinion.

Looking at the firm's price-to-sales ratio, the firm looks overvalued, however.

CBRL PS Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

The five-year average multiple on sales is 1x and the thirteen-year median is only 0.59x. Like its PE ratio, the multiple investors are willing to place on sales appears to have expanded over the last five years, versus the last thirteen.

Focusing on free cash flow, shares look closer to fair value.

CBRL Price to Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at a longer period of time, the thirteen-year median multiple on free cash flow is 16.24x, so that would put shares overvalued by roughly 9.28%. Once again, a premium seems to have been placed on shares over the last five years, however, and valuations have come down to the lower end of the five-year range.

Conclusion

It appears that Cracker Barrel is focusing on improving efficiency and expanding margins. In theory, this should allow it to squeeze more profit from less growth in its top-line. Perhaps this is why its multiple on sales is steeper than it was a decade ago, as it takes less growth in sales to boost the bottom line.

I think if management can continue to accomplish this goal of more efficient earnings growth and investors are willing to focus on the bottom line, shares look like a decent deal here. How much management can continue to boost margins going forward remains a question, however.

CBRL Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Shares have enjoyed notable multiple expansion (on sales, earnings, and free cash flow) over the last five years, and perhaps this is warranted due to the improved profitability over the last five years that's also occurred. Valuations on an earnings-basis appear to be fair, and inline with expected growth. I think this is especially true if comps return to growth, and a dividend yield north of 3% is nice. I don't think there's a large margin of safety built into the current price here, either, so a lot has to go right for significant capital appreciation going forward as well, in my opinion.

