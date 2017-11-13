CGG's (CGG) CEO Jean-Georges Malcor on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CGG (NYSE:CGG)

Jean-Georges Malcor

Thank you, Catherine. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in this conference call this afternoon, unusual time but as you know, we had our general assembly meeting this morning. So our presentation will cover two important topics today; first of all, our Q3 2017 operational and financial results and then our last update on the delivery of our financial restructuring as the shareholder general meeting just voted up the resolutions necessary to implement our plan. This is a view obviously of the major achievement for the company.

So let's go to presentation and starting on Slide 4; let me summarize briefly our Q3 achievements. The markets conditions which remain very difficult -- within these market conditions, our Q3 can be characterized by an overall year-on-year growth in revenues with however, contrasted performance between our activities. We had also solid EBITDA driven by strategically positioned multi-client sales and good operational performance. Our Group revenue were up 21% at $320 million, so up 21% compared to 2016. GGR revenue was up down 4% with a solid multi-client performance boosted by future licensing rounds in Brazil, I will come back on that. The software revenue were still very low, and contractual data acquisition revenue was up 158% this quarter due to more contractual work, I will come back on it. In a very challenging market which is still well supplied with negative impact was mitigated by very good marine operational performance.

While our EBITDA was up $90 million, down 8% year-on-year. Operating income was up 38%, however, still negative at minus $24 million. Two divisions positively contributed to VAG EBITDA this quarter; one being GGR as usual, the other one being the contractual data acquisition for a small amount. During this quarter, we maintained our focus and priorities on two main points; the first one is a strong operational delivery with further reduction of our cost base, strong CapEx discipline, excellent commitment from the team and continued trust and support from our customers. And the second was delivering on the various milestone of our financial restructuring plan. On this last point, today was a very important day as shareholders approved this morning the resolutions necessary to implement the financial restructuring during the ex-regional meeting. With this approval and subject to the functioning of the restructuring plan by the French Court in the next few weeks, the financial restaurant plan should be implemented in Q1 2018.

Now looking in more details at our operational achievements by business lines; I'm on Slide 7. In Q2, GGR revenue was down 4% year-on-year at $186 million with solid multi-client sales boosted by the licensing rounds in key basis. The multi-client revenue was up 7% at $106 million, multi-client sales were good in Brazil and in on-shore U.S. We have a good set of data strategically positioned over key sedimentary basins and we sold data related to future licensing rounds. In onshore U.S., we benefited from uplifts revenue. In Brazil for example, we have a very large 3D multi-client library, the Santos Basin, and we refer to the industry an ultra-modern exploration dataset to support the next pre-salt licensing round.

Our prefunding sales were at $70 million and our after-sales stood at $35 million. We reached this quarter a very good cash prefunding rate of 131%. 33% of the fleet was dedicated to the multi-client program this quarter which is unusually low as we were still completing important contractual work. On this matter and going forward, 65% of our fleet in Q3 will be allocated to multi-client surveys and 40% in Q1 2018. The data library amortization rate this quarter was at 72%, and the next book value of the library reached $890 million.

On the subsurface imaging side; Q3 subsurface imaging and reservoir revenue was down 15% year-on-year at $80 million, in line with globally low client spending. However, subsurface imaging technical performance continues to be strong. Reservoir business were impacted by low CapEx spending, data management storage sales, even if it's a small number, we are driven by strong in the way volumes related to discuss project. Only NOR [ph], GGR reached an EBITDA of $102 million, and the 6.5% operational profitability, we have an operating income at $12 million. The margin decrease very last year is mainly explained by the low revenue but different mix of after sales from multi-client with however continuous effort on the cost side.

Now moving on the equipment business on Slide 5; the equipment business continues to be impacted by persistent low volumes, total equipment revenue this quarter reached $40 million, down 26% year-on-year. This decline can seem strong but in fact, our sales were at similar level, actually slightly higher compared to last year as internal sales were very low at $4 million this quarter versus $20 million in Q3 2016. The marine sales represented 37% of total sales, and land 63%. In land, we continue to see sales strengthening of the artificial live [ph] business, mainly related to the U.S. The cyber [ph] cross-tech products are achieving a steady performance allowing all cruise using our latest launch system in Saudi Arabia, Russia or India, for example, to post significant productivity gains. With these very low volumes, the EBITDA was negative at $8 million and the operating income was at negative of minus $60 million, penalized also by elections rate impact. In line with our for additional pattern, we expect higher volume sales in Q4.

Now moving on Slide 7; our contractual data acquisition segment, we mentioned the pricing pressure, both marine and land. However our third quarter total contractual data acquisition revenue was up 158% at $99 million, mostly due to the completion of the large Pemex contract and a top science acquisition for lending we mentioned last quarter. Marine revenue was $71 million, up 306%, with impressive fleet operational performance as two filter for all sales were dedicated to the contractual marine market this quarter which is say before unusually high compared to less than one-third last quarter which should be more the normal pattern.

Our first job in this challenging environment is once again to conduct our operations with maximum professionalism, and this is exactly what our marine teams did by achieving an outstanding 96% production rate. Similarly to last quarter, we achieved 99% availability rate, with low transit time and no mobilization time. I would like also to highlight, the ground-breaking and very promising top science acquisition techniques which were deployed very successfully in the barren sea for landing.

In the winter season, which is expected by the industry to be still very difficult and competitive, our fleet coverage is at 92% for Q4 and above 67% in Q1. Land and multi-physics total revenue was at $28 million, up 24% year-on-year. Land is still suffering from slow start of projects but airborne starts to see some improved activity levels mainly related to the mining business. All in all, operating income contribution was negative at minus $7 million, we are tightly monitoring our cuts in working on reusing further our cost base as a passing environment even if it has stabilized, remains really challenging.

Now moving on non-operating resources; the non-operating resources are mostly related to the non-active part of our fleet, i.e., the cold-stacked vessels and the corresponding equipment. EBITDA's were slightly negative, like minus $2 million. And the minus $12 million negative approach income this quarter is similar to last quarter as the fleet is now operating by the Global Seismic Shipping, GSS, which is as you know, 50-50 joint venture with Eidesvik, which is accounted for in equity from investments.

Now we went for all our operational segment. I now hand the floor to Stephane-Paul Frydman to comment in more details the financial figures.

Stephane-Paul Frydman

Thank you Jean-Georges. I'm on Slide 10, I'm looking first at the P&L at group level. So as said previously by Jean-Georges, it's really nine months. The group revenue amounted to $19 million, up 6% compared to 2016 with a business mix not fully in-line with our rebalancing target given notably the importance of the Pemex convertible survey and the weakness of the [indiscernible]. Therefore, GGR weighs for 61% of revenue which is consistent with our pattern but equipment only for 12% at contractual led acquisition for 31%.

At your pink level [ph], the good nine months of Bahamas was minus $65 million for the operative payment, and minus 95% as when it putting the NOF segment. Corresponding to a significant year-on-year improvement. The contribution from investment in equity was at minus $11 million, being mainly explained by the negative contribution in Q3 from the seabed solution joint venture. And as previously said my Joean Goegre, the performance of GSS, the Global Siesmic Shipping joint venture.

The net shortcuts amounted to minus $161 million, following the secured interest rate and more than recession with the [indiscernible]. And including this quarter, minus $21 related to the acceleration of acquisition of historical debt issuing fees that is related to our train process and now we are seeing an horizon for the outstanding debt extinguishment. All-in-all, taking into account minus $61 million of non-recurring charges mainly made of the GSS non-cash and some addition cost booked in Q2 and the ongoing cost of the final show of restructuring process. The group that income amounted to minus $439 million for the first nine months.

Moving on Slide 11, on the year-to-date free cash flow and starting with a cash indicator, at $238 million, our nine months group EBITDA was 4% year-on-year being boosted in Q3 by high multi-sales and being global in line with our full year EBITDA outlook for 2017. Total CapEx at $212 million were down 31% year-over-year and tightly monitored with multi-client cash CapEx at $162 million, down 35% year-on-year, but with a different seasonal pattern and 122% of nine months, meaning well above our full year target of 70%. Industrial CapEx at $28 million were down 35% and R&D CapEx stood at $22 million.

The combination of the cash flow from operation, the global CapEx and $72 million of interest pay led to minus $109 million of free cash flow over nine months because the cash -- not like getting charges related to our confirmation plan that stood officially minus -- below our last year performance in year 2016 performance at minus $9 million. But in reality, was $100 million above one neutralize the respective change in working capital impact as it was plus $162 million in 2016 and minus $49 million this year.

The cash non-recurring charges related to our transformation plan were -- plus $25 million was a positive contribution in Q3 as we're accounting for here the accelerated refound of the French tax suite for $40 million, such accelerated reason being triggered by our entry in the Sauvegarde process. All in all, the non-recurring charges weighted for minus $75 million over the nine months period leading to a year-to-date minus $184 million free cash flow as of end of September.

Looking at the dead draft on Slide 12, and our balance sheet item; we -- well, first, we close the quarter with a weakening U.S. dollar at $1.18 by September-end versus $1.14 by June-end, and $1.05 by year end 2016 and so when you look at the change in the net debt which has a significant fuel components, you see there is an impact here. So accounting net-debt amounted to roughly $2.6 billion by end of Q3 despite a positive Q3 generation, meaning $2.6 billion being a bold $2.5 billion of H1 2017 and this is the consequence of the impacts of FX rate plus $39 million of other quarter and I'm sure the acceleration of the amortization of the historical issuing fees for globally $23 million.

And last, obviously, due to the maintain competition of the trust which are the unpaid and secured coupon for $31 million which correspond to the liquidity savings we made by opening our legal proceeding on June 14. On such basis, the group liquidity amounted to $333 million by September end, was in line with $315 million level which is at end of June.

And to hand the floor back now to Jean-Georges for more comments.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Thank you, Stephane-Paul. And I'm going on Page 14. When we look at the nine months revenues for the group and when we look at it by segment as well, we are clearly online with our full year outlook.

At group level you can see from the slide that our year-to-date revenues are now stabilizing after three years of sharp decline related to the very complex and challenging environment we have been through in the old service sector which is also true at each segment level except for [indiscernible], the equipment part which is due decreasing but expected to have a traditionally better Q4. So we are in line with our full year outlook as presented in our structuring plan back in May, and the vision we shared at that time when we presented our business plan.

I remind you that we focused it based on reasonable assumptions on market recovery in 2018 and 2019, an increase in revenues to reach the $2 billion mark with a 37.5% plus EBITDA margin in 2019. Volume increase will be the key driver for our all vision, especially in the equipment and GGR, and we've only modest increase in pricing for the data acquisition segment. We have to keep in mind that this will bring us back to our 2015 sales level, probably low of 2013 revenue which were $3.8 billion but with of course a stronger perimeter effect, especially in Narine [ph] since at the time we were operating 18 vessels.

Now looking at Slide 16 and the outlook for 2017; as we said at the end of July, we expect the market in 2017 to remain at a similar level as in 2016 and we expect our 2017 EBITDA to be in line with 2016. Multi-client cash CapEx are still expected to be at $250 million to $300 million range with cash presenting rate above 70% and industrial and R&D CapEx in the range between $75 million and $100 million. Both of these ranges will be probably in the lower part of the range. As already mentioned last quarter, the cash generation is expected to be lower in 2017 due to the lack of positive change in working capital. These positive change that we add were benefited from early in 2017.

Looking at the operational divisions and giving a bit more color; for multi-client, the sale should continue to be supported by good strategic positioning and recent and modern data library in key sedimentary basins, particularly Brazil, Gulf of Mexico and North Sea. While equipment should continue to suffer from low volumes in the context of limited visibility, and even if we are probably reaching the point of global shortage of existing equipment, both naring [ph] and long, we should see some increase in our external sales level. Data acquisition should still be hampered by low exploration spending and low pricing conditions with usual unsavorable seasonality in Q4 with our VFRS reasonable good coverage.

Now to conclude on Slide -- Page 17 or Page 16 I should say, I guess, probably the key milestone to come. What has been achieved? On July 28, lenders committees and [indiscernible] meeting approved the safeguard plan. Late September we had another whelming acceptance by U.S. creditors entitled to vote on the Chapter 11 plan. On October 16, we are prevail of a New York bankruptcy call to implement the Chapter 11 once received. And lastly, earlier today, the shareholder of regional meeting voted the resolutions necessary for the implementation of the restructuring plan, the resolution we have voted at more than 91%.

So we really thank our shareholders for their decisive support for the future of the company. This favorable vote is a new key step forward in the implementation of our financial researcher in some major milestones which have been meet to-date. The next step in a good financial restructuring will be the functioning of the safeguard plan by the Paris commercial calls for list of those calls hearing will be held on November 20 in order to examine the draft safeguard plan and also the clean file against us or against the plan by certain holders of convertible bonds.

So subject to the decision of the tribunal, these financial restructuring will allow us to other financial structure payload to the difficult market condition that we are currently facing. Reposition of high value added geoscience activities; our teams will continue to be entirely focused on delivering the best service to our client, and I must say that I'm very thankful to our clients who are kept on the trust by having our activities, solution and services during the difficult period.

Thank you. And we are now ready to answer your questions.

Operator

We can now take our first question from Jean-Luc Romain of CM CIC Market Solutions. Your line is open go ahead.

Jean-Luc Romain

Good afternoon. After [indiscernible] how much would the size need to increase to go back to breakeven level at EBIT level?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Well, we didn't communicate largely on this matter. But you can go back Jean-Luc to what we said last quarter is that basically, the breakeven is around $300 million bit more than $320 million - $330 million. So, this is where we need to be at breakeven in EBIT.

Jean-Luc Romain

So, may I ask to what point do you think your usual [indiscernible] have no choice but ordering?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Well, that's a difficult question, because as you know we have been waiting for quite a long time now to see these segments recovering. Typically, where we are today is that both in London and [ph], we are probably reaching the point where this reordering is going to become very crucial for our customers.

Let's expand a little bit on this point on the two points marine and land. On marine, you know that the last big size of three miles were made back in 2012-2013 or even before for the big orders. You know that the life of a three mile is typically six years when we don't break them, when we don't lose them at sea.

The fact that another vessel has been retiring or let's say have been core-stacked have created temporarily kind of stocks of three miles that we have been recycling to operate on the new vessels. Now what I can tell you is that from what we can see from our side and from the competitors side or from the customer side, I should say is that we are reaching point where this additional volume of three miles which was created by the retirement of the vessel has been almost fully absorbed. So, if we want to operate your vessel with maximum operational efficiency, you will start, you will need to start to reorder three miles.

On the land side, it's similarly few typically the land equipment which we are valuable in various vendors in stocks have been almost fully absorbed at the timing as well. And at one point, we will need also to reorder some equipment in order just to ferry the cruise.

So, we're seeing that we are probably close to this point. But to tell you that it will be next month or next quarter is a bit too early.

Jean-Luc Romain

Thank you.

Operator

We have no further questions at present.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Okay. Well, one more question.

Operator

We now have another question.

Jean-Georges Malcor

It comes from [indiscernible]. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my question. Just to ask how, do you see development of the multi-client sales in Q4? I mean, we have heard some commentary from your competitors that the seasonal uptake in the last quarter of the year might be less permanent if at all this year what are reviews on this?

Jean-Georges Malcor

It's true that in the last few quarters we saw more -- let's say steady type of orders in multi-client, less piggy if you want; but we think that the seasonality, even if it is not as strong as it was in the past will still be there. We have pretty good positioning of our multi-client sales in various basins. So even if Q4 is not going to be probably super, super strong; we should see a reasonable Q4 in multi-client with a visibility we have to-date.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just following up on this since -- of course, we're already in mid-November, do those sites normally occur in the first half of Q4 or multiple clients wait until late November or early December, does it come out on visibility on Q4 you have at the moment?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes, it's typically of course Thanksgiving matter and most of the time it's between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, so it's very much back loaded. However, what I can tell you is that particularly in some of the make sure basins where we have a good positioning, we are in active discussions with our customers as we speak.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

We can now move along to our next question, it comes from Julien Raffelsbauer of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Julien Raffelsbauer

Good afternoon. On the outlook, so -- I think some of your competitor have been saying about Q4 and Q1, so the winter season will be bit weak and as well for '18, I think they've been saying about there is not so much visibility, unless you can confirm this or give us any of your insights about the winter and potential recovery and a timing of recovery?

Jean-Georges Malcor

On the winter season, basically Q4 and Q1 for the main activity, I confirm that globally the season is going to be tough, very competitive and low. However, on our side we are reasonably well covered as I said before for Q4 and Q1, I think we are 92% covered in Q4 and 67% covered in Q1. So we are -- but also to keep in mind that we're operating only five vessels, so it's a risk in marine. For the rest of the activity in GGR, it's much less sensitive to the seasonality, the seasonality is actually playing more on the contractual data acquisition; GGR and SIR is much more resilient in terms of seasonality in winter season with the comment that I already made on the multi-client.

Julien Raffelsbauer

Okay. And for 2018, I guess there is not -- but the discussion you have at the moment with your clients; what is your feeling if you want to share that with us?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Typically it's far too early to comment post Q1, that's about the visibility we have. However, again, you know, we are much less exposed to the contractual data acquisition as before and the rest of our activity is much more resilient and no as subject to seasonality. I'd just like to mention that the reason why the winter season is going to be still -- that's our view, still difficult for the data acquisition business, is that we are still operating in the market which is over supplied. Even with all the effort which has been made by the industry, there are still too many vessels for the volume of activity which is being offered. Can we see statistically a threshold in Q4/Q1; of course Q2 with no citizen opening up, it's a different story if it is opening up.

Julien Raffelsbauer

All right, thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] We can now move along to our next question, it comes from Lillian Starke of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Lillian Starke

Good afternoon, most of my questions have been answered. I just wonder to ask, in terms of the timeframe that you've mentioned for the restructuring, I know you've approved a higher bond and as well with the shareholders' approval, are you -- be moving forward on the rights issue? Can you provide a bit of a detail in terms of when do you expect to get the cash inflow from this one; and if it's all tied up to either the November 20 vote or we should expect that that onto late February based on the previous guidance that you provided?

Stephane-Paul Frydman

No, I think that -- as I say the next step for us of service is successful vote today will be to get the final call decision and we have a hearing on November 20 and subject to the call giving the green light, probably within a few weeks after the hearing, we should be moving on with various operations that we need to launch to complete the restructuring plan and we expect this -- the completion of the plan to be done in Q1. We say late February Q1 plus or minus a few day, so we are pretty much in line with that. We will be communicating probably in the next few weeks once we know the vote from the tribunal with more detail scheduled to give you more visibility on the final date of the completion date for the restructuring but we are definitively within Q1.

Lillian Starke

Okay. And if I may, another housekeeping question; on the RCF that you have been placed in the restructuring and we -- you will be keeping the same exposure in terms of the dollar RCF and the euro RCF or you're expecting to change based on that?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Well, all that will be refinances, meaning that euro and dollar and that's a fixed rate. Then after the show of the new debt, in fact it will be partially in the end of the new money [ph] contributor, meaning, there is a potentially [indiscernible] in the second lien, in the $75 million but that's at the end of the new yield bond. So we know it only at the end of -- at the acquisition of the deal.

Lillian Starke

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much and I will pass it on. Thank you.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions. So at this point I'll turn the call back to speakers for any additional or closing remarks. Thank you.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Okay, thank you very much operator. Thanks a lot to all of you listening and sorry for the unusual timing of the call but I'm sure you understand that it was important to have this general meeting this morning and to have the positive vote to implement the resolution for the plan. Thank you very much. Bye, bye.

Operator

That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

