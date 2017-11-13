Future Fuel: Declining Profits And No Strategy For Growth

Future Fuel appears to be valued as a growth company, although it does not have a clearly articulated growth strategy.

Background

Future Fuels (FF) operates two primary lines of business: specialty chemical production and biodiesel production. Since its public offering, FF has invested over $100 million in biodiesel and chemical equipment, along with a biodiesel distribution network. It expanded its biodiesel production capacity to 60 million gallons per year, and invested in other processes and products for its specialty chemicals business. Over the years, FF’s specialty chemical business has contributed more variable margin than biofuels. Therefore, despite its name, Future Fuels should be considered as more of a specialty chemical company than a biodiesel producer.

As discussed in my first article on Future Fuels, the company has “steak,” but very little “sizzle.” FF is not covered by any Wall Street analysts (possibly because it does not have any investment banking requirements). It continues to have zero debt, a mountain of cash, but is apparently without a clearly articulated growth strategy. Company insiders appear to own over 50% of the company stock.

Declining Gross Profits

Future Fuel has reported rapid declines in gross profit every year since 2013. The chemicals division gross profit declined substantially after it had to re-negotiate a key bleach activator contract. The biodiesel gross profit has likewise experienced steady declines. My full-year estimates for 2017 assume fourth quarter gross profits of $8 million for chemicals and $10 million for biodiesel respectively, provided that the blender’s tax credit is retroactively renewed.

While the climate for biodiesel policy might be viewed as favorable, Future Fuel depends more upon its chemical division for profit than its biodiesel division.

Expired Income Tax Credits

In 2016, FF received a net tax benefit of $15.5 million. According to the company (as shown below), these tax credits expired in 2016. Therefore, a considerable portion of the company’s current twelve month trailing earnings are based upon a non-recurring item.

Source: Future Fuel 2017 3rd quarter 10Q

Stock Price and Dividends

Despite the company’s mediocre performance so far in 2017, the company stock has done fairly well, rising from a 2017 close of $13.90 to $14.30 when this article was written (representing a gain of 2.9%).

Prior to Future Fuel’s release of Q3 earnings last year, I wrote a public article outlining a bullish case. After earnings were released, the stock soared from $11/share to as high as $16.50/share in just a month. I also had suggested that FF could see share price appreciation if they raised their dividend, and FF indeed announced a special dividend a few weeks later.

When FF announced its special dividend of $2.29 per share last November 30th, the stock was trading near $14/share. Interestingly, the stock rallied more than $2.29/share after the announcement of the special dividend. If we assume that the stock was priced appropriately at $14/share prior to the dividend, then one might come to the conclusion that FF would be appropriately priced at $11.71/share after the cash dividend was distributed.

Since 2013, FF has almost always retained over $200 million in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. This cash cushion – presumably being saved for growth projects – seems to earn about 2-3% annually. While FF could indeed authorize another special dividend this year (last year it authorized a distribution of $100 million when it had nearly $300 million in cash, equivalents and securities), another special dividend in 2017 might confirm that it indeed does not have plans for growth.

The stock is currently trading right at its 200 day simple moving average, and might be considered to be technically over-sold on the RSI indicator. The stock may have technical support at $13.50. The trailing dividend yield (including the special dividend) is currently over 17%. However, if FF maintains its current dividend policy without another special dividend, its true dividend yield is close to 1.7%.

Future Fuel stock is thinly traded with only an average 47,000 shares reported traded each day over the last 10 trading days (even after earnings were reported). This relative illiquidity may contribute to large price swings, such as can be seen on the chart above.

Forecast Earnings and Valuation Metrics for 2017 Q4

For the remainder of 2017, I have forecast that FF will earn $0.08 per share for Q4 if there is no retroactive biodiesel blender’s credit (“BTC”) renewal. Even with a likely retroactive BTC, I don’t currently see a compelling case to purchase FF shares. With a forecast trailing P/E near 30, it appears that Future Fuel is valued as a growth stock, even though: 1) it has not made any public announcements for growth, and 2) it is in the fourth year of declining gross profits.

Discussion of Assumptions & Results

First, I assume that FF will report a combined $6.0 million in gross profit for the 4th quarter without the BTC. FF’s average gross profit for the first three quarters of 2017 was $4.5 million.

Many biodiesel producers benefit greatly when the BTC is renewed; however, the financial benefits for FF have historically not been as meaningful. In order to keep moving the biodiesel, they may relinquish the upside potential of the BTC to its buyers in exchange for a higher up-front profit margin. This low-risk approach seems to fit with FF’s overall approach to business. It is clear that FF does not like to assume big financial risks.

Consistent with 2014, a year in which the BTC was retroactively renewed, I have assumed that FF obtains cash benefits and a lower income tax rate of 20% for full-year 2017.

Notes on Biodiesel Policy

Biodiesel policy and incentives are a multi-layered puzzle that might be difficult for the typical retail investor to follow. There is federal policy and incentives, individual state policies and incentives, and international trade rules and import tariffs. I will briefly touch on a few of these. Overall, my view is that the policy climate is in general favorable for biodiesel producers. Nevertheless, policy is always a wild card and it seems that Washington, DC politics are a fractious as ever.

Biodiesel firms unfortunately are forced to depend upon a fickle, unpopular, and apparently unprincipled U.S. legislature for a continual renewal of the BTC. In past years (including 2012, 2014 and 2015), the biodiesel blender’s credit was extended retroactively. While one might consider the current year retroactive extension of the BTC to be a fait accompli, it is indeed harrowing for biodiesel companies that so much of their firm value is dependent upon the stroke of a legislator’s pen. There has been a lot of talk about a production tax credit, which in theory makes more sense, but unfortunately politics doesn’t tend to deal in logic.

The BTC has historically been passed together along with literally hundreds of other federal tax credits in the “tax extender’s package” in an annual end-of-year lobbyist boondoggle. One of the best things for biodiesel policy is that it gets to “tag along” with so many other individual and industrial tax incentives. As a result, other lobbyists tend to fight indirectly for the BTC, and the tax extender can tends to get kicked down the road.

Separately, The EPA in September had issued guidance in that they would modify some pieces of the Renewable Fuel Standard (“RFS”) that governs the mandates and mechanisms for blending biofuels. The biofuel industry breathed a sigh of relief when in mid-October, the EPA back-tracked and indicated that they would not make big modifications to the RFS. The EPA is scheduled to issue its annual final rule for 2018 biofuel mandates by November 30th. The RFS will likely continue to be a political football.

If the “swamp” in Washington is indeed being drained (don’t hold your breath), then I could envision a scenario where the BTC would eventually lapse, just as the ethanol blender’s credit lapsed several years ago. I believe that the biodiesel industry could and should survive without the BTC, particularly with clear RFS mandates and other sensible policies (such as imports of biodiesel not qualifying for RINs). Since the Commerce Department is planning to tax imported biofuels, this could eventually become a quid pro quo for biodiesel: “we give you U.S. market protection, but you lose your tax credit (maybe with a sunset period).” But, again, politics doesn’t deal well in logic.

Commodity Conquest

If you are interested to have access to research like this, you might consider Commodity Conquest. In addition to in-depth coverage of many energy and commodity firms, I also provide daily and weekly updates on the gold and oil markets.

Subscription rates can increase on short notice. If you sign up now, you will keep your subscription rate for the life of your subscription.

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.